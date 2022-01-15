JavaScript (TypeScript) library to create beautiful SVG guitar chord charts directly in the browser.
Demo: https://voellmy.gitlab.io/svguitar/ [ source ]
TypeScript API Documentation: https://voellmy.gitlab.io/svguitar/docs/
Example chord charts:
<!--container of the chart-->
<div id="chart"></div>
<!--load umd script -->
<script src="https://omnibrain.github.io/svguitar/js/svguitar.umd.js"></script>
<script>
// initialize the chart
var chart = new svguitar.SVGuitarChord('#chart')
// draw the chart
chart
.configure({
/* configuration */
})
.chord({
/* chord */
})
.draw()
</script>
Of course you can also add SVGuitar as a dependency to your project:
# Add the dependency to your project
npm install --save svguitar
# or
yarn add svguitar
And then import it in your project:
import { SVGuitarChord } from 'svguitar'
const chart = new SVGuitarChord('#chart')
// draw the chart
chart
.configure({
/* configuration */
})
.chord({
/* chord */
})
.draw()
The SVG charts are highly customizable. For a full API documentation have a look at the TypeScript documentation.
Chart configuration is completely optional, you don't have to pass any configuration or you can only override specific settings.
Here's an example of a very customized chart:
new SVGuitarChord('#some-selector')
.chord({
// array of [string, fret, text | options]
fingers: [
// finger at string 1, fret 2, with text '2'
[1, 2, '2'],
// finger at string 2, fret 3, with text '3', colored red and has class '.red'
[2, 3, { text: '3', color: '#F00', className: 'red' }],
// finger is triangle shaped
[3, 3, { shape: 'triangle' }],
[6, 'x'],
],
// optional: barres for barre chords
barres: [
{
fromString: 5,
toString: 1,
fret: 1,
text: '1',
color: '#0F0',
textColor: '#F00',
className: 'my-barre-chord',
},
],
// title of the chart (optional)
title: 'F# minor',
// position (defaults to 1)
position: 2,
})
.configure({
// Customizations (all optional, defaults shown)
/**
* Orientation of the chord diagram. Chose between 'vertical' or 'horizontal'
*/
orientation: 'vertical',
/**
* Select between 'normal' and 'handdrawn'
*/
style: 'normal',
/**
* The number of strings
*/
strings: 6,
/**
* The number of frets
*/
frets: 4,
/**
* Default position if no positon is provided (first fret is 1)
*/
position: 1,
/**
* These are the labels under the strings. Can be any string.
*/
tuning: ['E', 'A', 'D', 'G', 'B', 'E'],
/**
* The position of the fret label (eg. "3fr")
*/
fretLabelPosition: 'right',
/**
* The font size of the fret label
*/
fretLabelFontSize: 38,
/**
* The font size of the string labels
*/
tuningsFontSize: 28,
/**
* Size of a nut relative to the string spacing
*/
nutSize: 0.65,
/**
* Color of a finger / nut
*/
nutColor: '#000',
/**
* The color of text inside nuts
*/
nutTextColor: '#FFF',
/**
* The size of text inside nuts
*/
nutTextSize: 22,
/**
* stroke color of a nut. Defaults to the nut color if not set
*/
nutStrokeColor: '#000000',
/**
* stroke width of a nut
*/
nutStrokeWidth: 0,
/**
* stroke color of a barre chord. Defaults to the nut color if not set
*/
barreChordStrokeColor: '#000000',
/**
* stroke width of a barre chord
*/
barreChordStrokeWidth: 0,
/**
* Height of a fret, relative to the space between two strings
*/
fretSize: 1.5,
/**
* The minimum side padding (from the guitar to the edge of the SVG) relative to the whole width.
* This is only applied if it's larger than the letters inside of the padding (eg the starting fret)
*/
sidePadding: 0.2,
/**
* The font family used for all letters and numbers
*/
fontFamily: 'Arial, "Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, sans-serif',
/**
* Default title of the chart if no title is provided
*/
title: 'F# minor',
/**
* Font size of the title. This is only the initial font size. If the title doesn't fit, the title
* is automatically scaled so that it fits.
*/
titleFontSize: 48,
/**
* Space between the title and the chart
*/
titleBottomMargin: 0,
/**
* Global color of the whole chart. Can be overridden with more specifig color settings such as
* @link titleColor or @link stringColor etc.
*/
color: '#000000',
/**
* The background color of the chord diagram. By default the background is transparent. To set the background to transparent either set this to 'none' or undefined
*/
backgroundColor: 'none',
/**
* Barre chord rectangle border radius relative to the nutSize (eg. 1 means completely round endges, 0 means not rounded at all)
*/
barreChordRadius: 0.25,
/**
* Size of the Xs and Os above empty strings relative to the space between two strings
*/
emptyStringIndicatorSize: 0.6,
/**
* Global stroke width
*/
strokeWidth: 2,
/**
* The width of the top fret (only used if position is 1)
*/
topFretWidth: 10,
/**
* The color of the title (overrides color)
*/
titleColor: '#000000',
/**
* The color of the strings (overrides color)
*/
stringColor: '#000000',
/**
* The color of the fret position (overrides color)
*/
fretLabelColor: '#000000',
/**
* The color of the tunings (overrides color)
*/
tuningsColor: '#000000',
/**
* The color of the frets (overrides color)
*/
fretColor: '#000000',
/**
* When set to true the distance between the chord diagram and the top of the SVG stayes the same,
* no matter if a title is defined or not.
*/
fixedDiagramPosition: false,
})
.draw()
Pull Requests are very welcome!
Here are some projects that use
svguitar:
Are you using SVGuitar? Create an issue to get your project listed here! Or simply create a pull request with your project added.