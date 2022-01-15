SVGuitar - JavaScript Guitar Chord Renderer

JavaScript (TypeScript) library to create beautiful SVG guitar chord charts directly in the browser.

Demo: https://voellmy.gitlab.io/svguitar/ [ source ]

TypeScript API Documentation: https://voellmy.gitlab.io/svguitar/docs/

Example chord charts:

Getting Started

< div id = "chart" > </ div > < script src = "https://omnibrain.github.io/svguitar/js/svguitar.umd.js" > </ script > < script > var chart = new svguitar.SVGuitarChord( '#chart' ) chart .configure({ }) .chord({ }) .draw() </ script >

Of course you can also add SVGuitar as a dependency to your project:

npm install --save svguitar yarn add svguitar

And then import it in your project:

import { SVGuitarChord } from 'svguitar' const chart = new SVGuitarChord( '#chart' ) chart .configure({ }) .chord({ }) .draw()

Usage

The SVG charts are highly customizable. For a full API documentation have a look at the TypeScript documentation.

Chart configuration is completely optional, you don't have to pass any configuration or you can only override specific settings.

Here's an example of a very customized chart:

new SVGuitarChord( '#some-selector' ) .chord({ fingers : [ [ 1 , 2 , '2' ], [ 2 , 3 , { text : '3' , color : '#F00' , className : 'red' }], [ 3 , 3 , { shape : 'triangle' }], [ 6 , 'x' ], ], barres : [ { fromString : 5 , toString : 1 , fret : 1 , text : '1' , color : '#0F0' , textColor : '#F00' , className : 'my-barre-chord' , }, ], title : 'F# minor' , position : 2 , }) .configure({ orientation : 'vertical' , style : 'normal' , strings : 6 , frets : 4 , position : 1 , tuning : [ 'E' , 'A' , 'D' , 'G' , 'B' , 'E' ], fretLabelPosition : 'right' , fretLabelFontSize : 38 , tuningsFontSize : 28 , nutSize : 0.65 , nutColor : '#000' , nutTextColor : '#FFF' , nutTextSize : 22 , nutStrokeColor : '#000000' , nutStrokeWidth : 0 , barreChordStrokeColor : '#000000' , barreChordStrokeWidth : 0 , fretSize : 1.5 , sidePadding : 0.2 , fontFamily : 'Arial, "Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, sans-serif' , title : 'F# minor' , titleFontSize : 48 , titleBottomMargin : 0 , color : '#000000' , backgroundColor : 'none' , barreChordRadius : 0.25 , emptyStringIndicatorSize : 0.6 , strokeWidth : 2 , topFretWidth : 10 , titleColor : '#000000' , stringColor : '#000000' , fretLabelColor : '#000000' , tuningsColor : '#000000' , fretColor : '#000000' , fixedDiagramPosition : false , }) .draw()

Contribute

Pull Requests are very welcome!

Projects using SVGuitar

Here are some projects that use svguitar :

Are you using SVGuitar? Create an issue to get your project listed here! Or simply create a pull request with your project added.