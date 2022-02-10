Read a set of SVG icons and ouput a TTF/EOT/WOFF/WOFF2/SVG font, Generator of fonts from SVG icons.

Features:

Supported font formats: WOFF2 , WOFF , EOT , TTF and SVG .

, , , and . Support SVG Symbol file.

Support React & TypeScript .

& . Support Less / Sass / Stylus .

/ / . Allows to use custom templates (example css , less and etc).

, and etc). Automatically generate a preview site.

Install

npm i svgtofont

Using With Command

{ "scripts" : { "font" : "svgtofont --sources ./svg --output ./font --fontName uiw-font" }, "svgtofont" : { "css" : { "fontSize" : "12px" } } }

You can add configuration to package.json. #48

Supports .svgtofontrc Configuration File.

{ "fontName" : "svgtofont" , "css" : true }

Using With Nodejs

const svgtofont = require ( 'svgtofont' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); svgtofont({ src : path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'icon' ), dist : path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'fonts' ), fontName : 'svgtofont' , css : true , }).then( () => { console .log( 'done!' ); });

Or

const svgtofont = require ( "svgtofont" ); const path = require ( "path" ); svgtofont({ src : path.resolve(process.cwd(), "icon" ), dist : path.resolve(process.cwd(), "fonts" ), styleTemplates : path.resolve(rootPath, "styles" ), fontName : "svgtofont" , css : true , startUnicode : 0xea01 , svgicons2svgfont : { fontHeight : 1000 , normalize : true }, website : { title : "svgtofont" , logo : path.resolve(process.cwd(), "svg" , "git.svg" ), version : pkg.version, meta : { description : "Converts SVG fonts to TTF/EOT/WOFF/WOFF2/SVG format." , keywords : "svgtofont,TTF,EOT,WOFF,WOFF2,SVG" }, description : `` , corners : { url : 'https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont' , width : 62 , height : 62 , bgColor : '#dc3545' }, links : [ { title : "GitHub" , url : "https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont" }, { title : "Feedback" , url : "https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont/issues" }, { title : "Font Class" , url : "index.html" }, { title : "Unicode" , url : "unicode.html" } ], footerInfo : `Licensed under MIT. (Yes it's free and <a href="https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont">open-sourced</a>` } }).then( () => { console .log( 'done!' ); });;

API

import { createSVG, createTTF, createEOT, createWOFF, createWOFF2, createSvgSymbol, copyTemplate, createHTML } from 'svgtofont/lib/utils' ; const options = { ... }; async function creatFont ( ) { const unicodeObject = await createSVG(options); const ttf = await createTTF(options); await createEOT(options, ttf); await createWOFF(options, ttf); await createWOFF2(options, ttf); await createSvgSymbol(options); }

options

svgtofont(options)

dist

Type: String

Default value: dist => fonts

The output directory.

outSVGReact

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Output ./dist/react/ , SVG generates react components.

git/git.svg import React from 'react' ; export const Git = props => ( < svg viewBox = "0 0 20 20" { ...props }> < path d = "M2.6 10.59L8.38 4.8l1.69 -." fillRule = "evenodd" /> </ svg > );

outSVGPath

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Output ./dist/svgtofont.json , The content is as follows:

{ "adobe" : [ "M14.868 3H23v19L14.868 3zM1 3h8.138L1 22V3zm.182 11.997H13.79l-1.551-3.82H8.447z...." ], "git" : [ "M2.6 10.59L8.38 4.8l1.69 1.7c-.24.85.15 1.78.93 2.23v5.54c-.6.34-1 .99-1..." ], "stylelint" : [ "M129.74 243.648c28-100.109 27.188-100.5.816c2.65..." ] }

Or you can generate the file separately:

const { generateIconsSource } = require ( 'svgtofont/src/generate' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); async function generate ( ) { const outPath = await generateIconsSource({ src : path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'svg' ), dist : path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'dist' ), fontName : 'svgtofont' , }); } generate();

src

Type: String

Default value: svg

output path

emptyDist

Type: String

Default value: false

Clear output directory contents

fontName

Type: String

Default value: iconfont

The font family name you want.

styleTemplates

Type: String Default value: undefined

The path of the templates, see src/styles or test/templates/styles to get reference about how to create a template, file names can have the extension .template, like a filename.scss.template

startUnicode

Type: Number

Default value: 0xea01

unicode start number

useNameAsUnicode

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

should the name(file name) be used as unicode? this switch allows for the support of ligatures.

let's say you have an svg with a file name of add and you want to use ligatures for it. you would set up your processing as mentioned above and turn on this switch.

{ ... useNameAsUnicode: true }

while processing, instead of using a single sequential char for the unicode, it uses the file name. using the file name as the unicode allows the following code to work as expected.

.icons { font-family : 'your-font-icon-name' ; font-size : 16px ; font-style : normal; -webkit-font-smoothing : antialiased; -moz-osx-font-smoothing : grayscale; }

< i class = "icons" > add </ i >

as you add more svgs and process them into your font you would just use the same pattern.

< i class = "icons" > add </ i > < i class = "icons" > remove </ i > < i class = "icons" > edit </ i >

classNamePrefix

Type: String

Default value: font name

Create font class name prefix, default value font name.

css

Type: Boolean|CSSOptions

Default value: false

Create CSS/LESS files, default true .

type CSSOptions = { output?: string ; include?: RegExp ; fontSize?: string ; cssPath?: string fileName?: string }

svgicons2svgfont

This is the setting for svgicons2svgfont

Type: String

Default value: 'iconfont'

The font family name you want.

Type: String

Default value: the options.fontName value

The font id you want.

Type: String

Default value: ''

The font style you want.

Type: String

Default value: ''

The font weight you want.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Creates a monospace font of the width of the largest input icon.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Calculate the bounds of a glyph and center it horizontally.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

Normalize icons by scaling them to the height of the highest icon.

Type: Number

Default value: MAX(icons.height)

The outputted font height (defaults to the height of the highest input icon).

Type: Number

Default value: 10e12

Setup SVG path rounding.

Type: Number

Default value: 0

The font descent. It is useful to fix the font baseline yourself.

Warning: The descent is a positive value!

Type: Number

Default value: fontHeight - descent

The font ascent. Use this options only if you know what you're doing. A suitable value for this is computed for you.

Type: String

Default value: undefined

The font metadata. You can set any character data in but it is the be suited place for a copyright mention.

Type: Function

Default value: console.log

Allows you to provide your own logging function. Set to function(){} to disable logging.

svgoOptions

Type: OptimizeOptions Default value: undefined

Some options can be configured with svgoOptions though it. svgo

svg2ttf

This is the setting for svg2ttf

Type: String

copyright string

Type: String

Unix timestamp (in seconds) to override creation time

Type: Number

font version string, can be Version x.y or x.y .

website

Define preview web content. Example:

{ ... website : { title : "svgtofont" , logo : path.resolve(process.cwd(), "svg" , "git.svg" ), version : pkg.version, meta : { description : "Converts SVG fonts to TTF/EOT/WOFF/WOFF2/SVG format." , keywords : "svgtofont,TTF,EOT,WOFF,WOFF2,SVG" , favicon : "./favicon.png" }, corners : { url : 'https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont' , width : 62 , height : 62 , bgColor : '#dc3545' }, links : [ { title : "GitHub" , url : "https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont" }, { title : "Feedback" , url : "https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont/issues" }, { title : "Font Class" , url : "index.html" }, { title : "Unicode" , url : "unicode.html" } ] } }

Type: String

Default value: index.ejs

Custom template can customize parameters. You can define your own template based on the default template.

{ website : { template : path.join(process.cwd(), "my-template.ejs" ) } }

Type: String

Default value: font-class , Enum{ font-class , unicode , symbol }

Set default home page.

Font Usage

Suppose the font name is defined as svgtofont , The default home page is unicode , Will generate:

font-class.html index.html svgtofont.css svgtofont.eot svgtofont.json svgtofont.less svgtofont.module.less svgtofont.scss svgtofont.styl svgtofont.svg svgtofont.symbol.svg svgtofont.ttf svgtofont.woff svgtofont.woff2 symbol.html

Preview demo font-class.html , symbol.html and index.html . Automatically generated style svgtofont.css and svgtofont.less .

symbol svg

< svg class = "icon" aria-hidden = "true" > < use xlink:href = "svgtofont.symbol.svg#svgtofont-git" > </ use > </ svg >

Unicode

< style > .iconfont { font-family : "svgtofont-iconfont" ; font-size : 16px ; font-style : normal; -webkit-font-smoothing : antialiased; -webkit-text-stroke-width : 0.2px ; -moz-osx-font-smoothing : grayscale; } </ style > < span class = "iconfont" >  </ span >

Class Name

Support for .less and .css styles references.

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "node_modules/fonts/svgtofont.css" > < i class = "svgtofont-apple" > </ i >

Using With React

Icons are used as components. v3.16.7+ support.

import { Adobe, Alipay } from '@uiw/icons' ; <Adobe style={{ fill: 'red' }} /> <Alipay height="36" />

In the project created by create-react-app

import logo from './logo.svg' ; < img src = {logo} />

import { ReactComponent as ComLogo } from './logo.svg' ; < ComLogo />

In the project created by webpack

yarn add babel-plugin-named-asset-import yarn add @svgr/webpack

[ require .resolve( 'babel-plugin-named-asset-import' ), { loaderMap : { svg : { ReactComponent : '@svgr/webpack?-svgo,+ref![path]' , }, }, }, ],

import { ReactComponent as ComLogo } from './logo.svg' ; < ComLogo />

Contributors

As always, thanks to our amazing contributors!

License

Licensed under the MIT License.