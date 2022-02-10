openbase logo
Readme

SVG To Font

Build & Deploy Coverage Status Gitee Repo Open in unpkg NPM Download npm version

Read a set of SVG icons and ouput a TTF/EOT/WOFF/WOFF2/SVG font, Generator of fonts from SVG icons.

Install · Usage · Command · Font Usage · API · options · npm · License

Features:

  • Supported font formats: WOFF2, WOFF, EOT, TTF and SVG.
  • Support SVG Symbol file.
  • Support React & TypeScript.
  • Support Less/Sass/Stylus.
  • Allows to use custom templates (example css, less and etc).
  • Automatically generate a preview site.
                                ╭┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╮
                                ┆      Project       ┆
                                ┆                    ┆
╭┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╮                      ┆   ╭┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╮    ┆
┆iconfont┆┈┈╮                   ┆   ┆    svg    ┆┈┈╮ ┆
╰┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╯  ┆  ╭┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╮   ┆   ╰┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╯  ┆ ┆
            ├┈▶┆download svg┆┈┈▶┆   ╭┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╮  ┆ ┆
╭┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╮  ┆  ╰┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╯   ┆╭┈┈┆create font┆◀┈╯ ┆
┆icomoon ┆┈┈╯                   ┆┆  ╰┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╯    ┆
╰┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╯                      ┆┆  ╭┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╮    ┆
                                ┆╰┈▶┆ use font  ┆    ┆
                                ┆   ╰┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╯    ┆
                                ╰┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╯

Icon Font Created By svgtofont

Install

npm i svgtofont

Using With Command

{
  "scripts": {
    "font": "svgtofont --sources ./svg --output ./font --fontName uiw-font"
  },
  "svgtofont": {
    "css": {
      "fontSize": "12px"
    }
  }
}

You can add configuration to package.json. #48

Supports .svgtofontrc Configuration File.

{
  "fontName": "svgtofont",
  "css": true
}

Using With Nodejs

const svgtofont = require('svgtofont');
const path = require('path');
 
svgtofont({
  src: path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'icon'), // svg path
  dist: path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'fonts'), // output path
  fontName: 'svgtofont', // font name
  css: true, // Create CSS files.
}).then(() => {
  console.log('done!');
});

Or

const svgtofont = require("svgtofont");
const path = require("path");

svgtofont({
  src: path.resolve(process.cwd(), "icon"), // svg path
  dist: path.resolve(process.cwd(), "fonts"), // output path
  styleTemplates: path.resolve(rootPath, "styles"), // file templates path (optional)
  fontName: "svgtofont", // font name
  css: true, // Create CSS files.
  startUnicode: 0xea01, // unicode start number
  svgicons2svgfont: {
    fontHeight: 1000,
    normalize: true
  },
  // website = null, no demo html files
  website: {
    title: "svgtofont",
    // Must be a .svg format image.
    logo: path.resolve(process.cwd(), "svg", "git.svg"),
    version: pkg.version,
    meta: {
      description: "Converts SVG fonts to TTF/EOT/WOFF/WOFF2/SVG format.",
      keywords: "svgtofont,TTF,EOT,WOFF,WOFF2,SVG"
    },
    description: ``,
    // Add a Github corner to your website
    // Like: https://github.com/uiwjs/react-github-corners
    corners: {
      url: 'https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont',
      width: 62, // default: 60
      height: 62, // default: 60
      bgColor: '#dc3545' // default: '#151513'
    },
    links: [
      {
        title: "GitHub",
        url: "https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont"
      },
      {
        title: "Feedback",
        url: "https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont/issues"
      },
      {
        title: "Font Class",
        url: "index.html"
      },
      {
        title: "Unicode",
        url: "unicode.html"
      }
    ],
    footerInfo: `Licensed under MIT. (Yes it's free and <a href="https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont">open-sourced</a>`
  }
}).then(() => {
  console.log('done!');
});;

API

import { createSVG, createTTF, createEOT, createWOFF, createWOFF2, createSvgSymbol, copyTemplate, createHTML } from 'svgtofont/lib/utils';

const options = { ... };

async function creatFont() {
  const unicodeObject = await createSVG(options); 
  const ttf = await createTTF(options); // SVG Font => TTF
  await createEOT(options, ttf); // TTF => EOT
  await createWOFF(options, ttf); // TTF => WOFF
  await createWOFF2(options, ttf); // TTF => WOFF2
  await createSvgSymbol(options); // SVG Files => SVG Symbol
}

options

svgtofont(options)

dist

Type: String
Default value: dist => fonts

The output directory.

outSVGReact

Type: Boolean
Default value: false

Output ./dist/react/, SVG generates react components.

git/git.svg

// ↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓

import React from 'react';
export const Git = props => (
  <svg viewBox="0 0 20 20" {...props}><path d="M2.6 10.59L8.38 4.8l1.69 -." fillRule="evenodd" /></svg>
);

outSVGPath

Type: Boolean
Default value: false

Output ./dist/svgtofont.json, The content is as follows:

{
  "adobe": ["M14.868 3H23v19L14.868 3zM1 3h8.138L1 22V3zm.182 11.997H13.79l-1.551-3.82H8.447z...."],
  "git": ["M2.6 10.59L8.38 4.8l1.69 1.7c-.24.85.15 1.78.93 2.23v5.54c-.6.34-1 .99-1..."],
  "stylelint": ["M129.74 243.648c28-100.109 27.188-100.5.816c2.65..."]
}

Or you can generate the file separately: 

const { generateIconsSource } = require('svgtofont/src/generate');  
const path = require('path');   

async function generate () {    
  const outPath = await generateIconsSource({   
    src: path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'svg'),    
    dist: path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'dist'),  
    fontName: 'svgtofont',  
  });   
}   

generate();

src

Type: String
Default value: svg

output path

emptyDist

Type: String
Default value: false

Clear output directory contents

fontName

Type: String
Default value: iconfont

The font family name you want.

styleTemplates

Type: String Default value: undefined

The path of the templates, see src/styles or test/templates/styles to get reference about how to create a template, file names can have the extension .template, like a filename.scss.template

startUnicode

Type: Number
Default value: 0xea01

unicode start number

useNameAsUnicode

Type: Boolean
Default value: false

should the name(file name) be used as unicode? this switch allows for the support of ligatures.

let's say you have an svg with a file name of add and you want to use ligatures for it. you would set up your processing as mentioned above and turn on this switch.

{
  ...
  useNameAsUnicode: true
}

while processing, instead of using a single sequential char for the unicode, it uses the file name. using the file name as the unicode allows the following code to work as expected.

.icons {
  font-family: 'your-font-icon-name' !important;
  font-size: 16px;
  font-style: normal;
  -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
  -moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
}

<i class="icons">add</i>

as you add more svgs and process them into your font you would just use the same pattern.

<i class="icons">add</i>
<i class="icons">remove</i>
<i class="icons">edit</i>

classNamePrefix

Type: String
Default value: font name

Create font class name prefix, default value font name.

css

Type: Boolean|CSSOptions
Default value: false

Create CSS/LESS files, default true.

type CSSOptions = {
  /**
   * Output the css file to the specified directory
   */
  output?: string;
  /**
   * Which files are exported.
   */
  include?: RegExp;
  /**
   * Setting font size.
   */
  fontSize?: string;
  /**
   * Set the path in the css file
   * https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont/issues/48#issuecomment-739547189
   */
  cssPath?: string
  /**
   * Set file name
   * https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont/issues/48#issuecomment-739547189
   */
  fileName?: string
}

svgicons2svgfont

This is the setting for svgicons2svgfont

svgicons2svgfont.fontName

Type: String
Default value: 'iconfont'

The font family name you want.

svgicons2svgfont.fontId

Type: String
Default value: the options.fontName value

The font id you want.

svgicons2svgfont.fontStyle

Type: String
Default value: ''

The font style you want.

svgicons2svgfont.fontWeight

Type: String
Default value: ''

The font weight you want.

svgicons2svgfont.fixedWidth

Type: Boolean
Default value: false

Creates a monospace font of the width of the largest input icon.

svgicons2svgfont.centerHorizontally

Type: Boolean
Default value: false

Calculate the bounds of a glyph and center it horizontally.

svgicons2svgfont.normalize

Type: Boolean
Default value: false

Normalize icons by scaling them to the height of the highest icon.

svgicons2svgfont.fontHeight

Type: Number
Default value: MAX(icons.height)

The outputted font height (defaults to the height of the highest input icon).

svgicons2svgfont.round

Type: Number
Default value: 10e12

Setup SVG path rounding.

svgicons2svgfont.descent

Type: Number
Default value: 0

The font descent. It is useful to fix the font baseline yourself.

Warning: The descent is a positive value!

svgicons2svgfont.ascent

Type: Number
Default value: fontHeight - descent

The font ascent. Use this options only if you know what you're doing. A suitable value for this is computed for you.

svgicons2svgfont.metadata

Type: String
Default value: undefined

The font metadata. You can set any character data in but it is the be suited place for a copyright mention.

svgicons2svgfont.log

Type: Function
Default value: console.log

Allows you to provide your own logging function. Set to function(){} to disable logging.

svgoOptions

Type: OptimizeOptions Default value: undefined

Some options can be configured with svgoOptions though it. svgo

svg2ttf

This is the setting for svg2ttf

svg2ttf.copyright

Type: String

copyright string

svg2ttf.ts

Type: String

Unix timestamp (in seconds) to override creation time

svg2ttf.version

Type: Number

font version string, can be Version x.y or x.y.

website

Define preview web content. Example: 

{
  ...
  // website = null, no demo html files
  website: {
    title: "svgtofont",
    logo: path.resolve(process.cwd(), "svg", "git.svg"),
    version: pkg.version,
    meta: {
      description: "Converts SVG fonts to TTF/EOT/WOFF/WOFF2/SVG format.",
      keywords: "svgtofont,TTF,EOT,WOFF,WOFF2,SVG",
      favicon: "./favicon.png"
    },
    // Add a Github corner to your website
    // Like: https://github.com/uiwjs/react-github-corners
    corners: {
      url: 'https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont',
      width: 62, // default: 60
      height: 62, // default: 60
      bgColor: '#dc3545' // default: '#151513'
    },
    links: [
      {
        title: "GitHub",
        url: "https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont"
      },
      {
        title: "Feedback",
        url: "https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont/issues"
      },
      {
        title: "Font Class",
        url: "index.html"
      },
      {
        title: "Unicode",
        url: "unicode.html"
      }
    ]
  }
}

website.template

Type: String
Default value: index.ejs

Custom template can customize parameters. You can define your own template based on the default template.

{
  website: {
    template: path.join(process.cwd(), "my-template.ejs")
  }
}

website.index

Type: String
Default value: font-class, Enum{font-class, unicode, symbol}

Set default home page.

Font Usage

Suppose the font name is defined as svgtofont, The default home page is unicode, Will generate: 

font-class.html
index.html
svgtofont.css
svgtofont.eot
svgtofont.json
svgtofont.less
svgtofont.module.less
svgtofont.scss
svgtofont.styl
svgtofont.svg
svgtofont.symbol.svg
svgtofont.ttf
svgtofont.woff
svgtofont.woff2
symbol.html

Preview demo font-class.html, symbol.html and index.html. Automatically generated style svgtofont.css and svgtofont.less.

symbol svg

<svg class="icon" aria-hidden="true">
  <use xlink:href="svgtofont.symbol.svg#svgtofont-git"></use>
</svg>

Unicode

<style>
.iconfont {
  font-family: "svgtofont-iconfont" !important;
  font-size: 16px;
  font-style: normal;
  -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
  -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0.2px;
  -moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
}
</style>
<span class="iconfont">&#59907;</span>

Class Name

Support for .less and .css styles references.

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="node_modules/fonts/svgtofont.css">
<i class="svgtofont-apple"></i>

Using With React

Icons are used as components. v3.16.7+ support.

import { Adobe, Alipay } from '@uiw/icons';

<Adobe style={{ fill: 'red' }} />
<Alipay height="36" />

In the project created by create-react-app

import logo from './logo.svg';

<img src={logo}  />

import { ReactComponent as ComLogo } from './logo.svg';

<ComLogo />

In the project created by webpack

yarn add babel-plugin-named-asset-import
yarn add @svgr/webpack

// webpack.config.js
[
  require.resolve('babel-plugin-named-asset-import'),
  {
    loaderMap: {
      svg: {
        ReactComponent: '@svgr/webpack?-svgo,+ref![path]',
      },
    },
  },
],

import { ReactComponent as ComLogo } from './logo.svg';

<ComLogo />

Contributors

As always, thanks to our amazing contributors!

Made with github-action-contributors.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

