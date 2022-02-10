Read a set of SVG icons and ouput a TTF/EOT/WOFF/WOFF2/SVG font, Generator of fonts from SVG icons.
Features:
WOFF2,
WOFF,
EOT,
TTF and
SVG.
React &
TypeScript.
Less/
Sass/
Stylus.
css,
less and etc).
╭┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╮
┆ Project ┆
┆ ┆
╭┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╮ ┆ ╭┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╮ ┆
┆iconfont┆┈┈╮ ┆ ┆ svg ┆┈┈╮ ┆
╰┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╯ ┆ ╭┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╮ ┆ ╰┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╯ ┆ ┆
├┈▶┆download svg┆┈┈▶┆ ╭┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╮ ┆ ┆
╭┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╮ ┆ ╰┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╯ ┆╭┈┈┆create font┆◀┈╯ ┆
┆icomoon ┆┈┈╯ ┆┆ ╰┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╯ ┆
╰┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╯ ┆┆ ╭┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╮ ┆
┆╰┈▶┆ use font ┆ ┆
┆ ╰┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╯ ┆
╰┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈╯
npm run test in the root directory to see the results.
npm i svgtofont
{
"scripts": {
"font": "svgtofont --sources ./svg --output ./font --fontName uiw-font"
},
"svgtofont": {
"css": {
"fontSize": "12px"
}
}
}
You can add configuration to package.json. #48
Supports
.svgtofontrc Configuration File.
{
"fontName": "svgtofont",
"css": true
}
const svgtofont = require('svgtofont');
const path = require('path');
svgtofont({
src: path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'icon'), // svg path
dist: path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'fonts'), // output path
fontName: 'svgtofont', // font name
css: true, // Create CSS files.
}).then(() => {
console.log('done!');
});
Or
const svgtofont = require("svgtofont");
const path = require("path");
svgtofont({
src: path.resolve(process.cwd(), "icon"), // svg path
dist: path.resolve(process.cwd(), "fonts"), // output path
styleTemplates: path.resolve(rootPath, "styles"), // file templates path (optional)
fontName: "svgtofont", // font name
css: true, // Create CSS files.
startUnicode: 0xea01, // unicode start number
svgicons2svgfont: {
fontHeight: 1000,
normalize: true
},
// website = null, no demo html files
website: {
title: "svgtofont",
// Must be a .svg format image.
logo: path.resolve(process.cwd(), "svg", "git.svg"),
version: pkg.version,
meta: {
description: "Converts SVG fonts to TTF/EOT/WOFF/WOFF2/SVG format.",
keywords: "svgtofont,TTF,EOT,WOFF,WOFF2,SVG"
},
description: ``,
// Add a Github corner to your website
// Like: https://github.com/uiwjs/react-github-corners
corners: {
url: 'https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont',
width: 62, // default: 60
height: 62, // default: 60
bgColor: '#dc3545' // default: '#151513'
},
links: [
{
title: "GitHub",
url: "https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont"
},
{
title: "Feedback",
url: "https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont/issues"
},
{
title: "Font Class",
url: "index.html"
},
{
title: "Unicode",
url: "unicode.html"
}
],
footerInfo: `Licensed under MIT. (Yes it's free and <a href="https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont">open-sourced</a>`
}
}).then(() => {
console.log('done!');
});;
import { createSVG, createTTF, createEOT, createWOFF, createWOFF2, createSvgSymbol, copyTemplate, createHTML } from 'svgtofont/lib/utils';
const options = { ... };
async function creatFont() {
const unicodeObject = await createSVG(options);
const ttf = await createTTF(options); // SVG Font => TTF
await createEOT(options, ttf); // TTF => EOT
await createWOFF(options, ttf); // TTF => WOFF
await createWOFF2(options, ttf); // TTF => WOFF2
await createSvgSymbol(options); // SVG Files => SVG Symbol
}
svgtofont(options)
Type:
String
Default value:
=>
dist
fonts
The output directory.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Output
./dist/react/, SVG generates
react components.
git/git.svg
// ↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓
import React from 'react';
export const Git = props => (
<svg viewBox="0 0 20 20" {...props}><path d="M2.6 10.59L8.38 4.8l1.69 -." fillRule="evenodd" /></svg>
);
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Output
./dist/svgtofont.json, The content is as follows:
{
"adobe": ["M14.868 3H23v19L14.868 3zM1 3h8.138L1 22V3zm.182 11.997H13.79l-1.551-3.82H8.447z...."],
"git": ["M2.6 10.59L8.38 4.8l1.69 1.7c-.24.85.15 1.78.93 2.23v5.54c-.6.34-1 .99-1..."],
"stylelint": ["M129.74 243.648c28-100.109 27.188-100.5.816c2.65..."]
}
Or you can generate the file separately:
const { generateIconsSource } = require('svgtofont/src/generate');
const path = require('path');
async function generate () {
const outPath = await generateIconsSource({
src: path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'svg'),
dist: path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'dist'),
fontName: 'svgtofont',
});
}
generate();
Type:
String
Default value:
svg
output path
Type:
String
Default value:
false
Clear output directory contents
Type:
String
Default value:
iconfont
The font family name you want.
Type:
StringDefault value:
undefined
The path of the templates, see
src/styles or
test/templates/styles to get reference about
how to create a template, file names can have the extension .template, like a
filename.scss.template
Type:
Number
Default value:
0xea01
unicode start number
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
should the name(file name) be used as unicode? this switch allows for the support of ligatures.
let's say you have an svg with a file name of
add and you want to use ligatures for it. you would set up your processing as mentioned above and turn on this switch.
{
...
useNameAsUnicode: true
}
while processing, instead of using a single sequential char for the unicode, it uses the file name. using the file name as the unicode allows the following code to work as expected.
.icons {
font-family: 'your-font-icon-name' !important;
font-size: 16px;
font-style: normal;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
}
<i class="icons">add</i>
as you add more svgs and process them into your font you would just use the same pattern.
<i class="icons">add</i>
<i class="icons">remove</i>
<i class="icons">edit</i>
Type:
String
Default value: font name
Create font class name prefix, default value font name.
Type:
Boolean|CSSOptions
Default value:
false
Create CSS/LESS files, default
true.
type CSSOptions = {
/**
* Output the css file to the specified directory
*/
output?: string;
/**
* Which files are exported.
*/
include?: RegExp;
/**
* Setting font size.
*/
fontSize?: string;
/**
* Set the path in the css file
* https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont/issues/48#issuecomment-739547189
*/
cssPath?: string
/**
* Set file name
* https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont/issues/48#issuecomment-739547189
*/
fileName?: string
}
This is the setting for svgicons2svgfont
Type:
String
Default value:
'iconfont'
The font family name you want.
Type:
String
Default value: the options.fontName value
The font id you want.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
The font style you want.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
The font weight you want.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Creates a monospace font of the width of the largest input icon.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Calculate the bounds of a glyph and center it horizontally.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Normalize icons by scaling them to the height of the highest icon.
Type:
Number
Default value:
MAX(icons.height)
The outputted font height (defaults to the height of the highest input icon).
Type:
Number
Default value:
10e12
Setup SVG path rounding.
Type:
Number
Default value:
0
The font descent. It is useful to fix the font baseline yourself.
Warning: The descent is a positive value!
Type:
Number
Default value:
fontHeight - descent
The font ascent. Use this options only if you know what you're doing. A suitable value for this is computed for you.
Type:
String
Default value:
undefined
The font metadata. You can set any character data in but it is the be suited place for a copyright mention.
Type:
Function
Default value:
console.log
Allows you to provide your own logging function. Set to
function(){} to
disable logging.
Type:
OptimizeOptionsDefault value:
undefined
Some options can be configured with
svgoOptions though it. svgo
This is the setting for svg2ttf
Type:
String
copyright string
Type:
String
Unix timestamp (in seconds) to override creation time
Type:
Number
font version string, can be Version
x.y or
x.y.
Define preview web content. Example:
{
...
// website = null, no demo html files
website: {
title: "svgtofont",
logo: path.resolve(process.cwd(), "svg", "git.svg"),
version: pkg.version,
meta: {
description: "Converts SVG fonts to TTF/EOT/WOFF/WOFF2/SVG format.",
keywords: "svgtofont,TTF,EOT,WOFF,WOFF2,SVG",
favicon: "./favicon.png"
},
// Add a Github corner to your website
// Like: https://github.com/uiwjs/react-github-corners
corners: {
url: 'https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont',
width: 62, // default: 60
height: 62, // default: 60
bgColor: '#dc3545' // default: '#151513'
},
links: [
{
title: "GitHub",
url: "https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont"
},
{
title: "Feedback",
url: "https://github.com/jaywcjlove/svgtofont/issues"
},
{
title: "Font Class",
url: "index.html"
},
{
title: "Unicode",
url: "unicode.html"
}
]
}
}
Type:
String
Default value: index.ejs
Custom template can customize parameters. You can define your own template based on the default template.
{
website: {
template: path.join(process.cwd(), "my-template.ejs")
}
}
Type:
String
Default value:
font-class, Enum{
font-class,
unicode,
symbol}
Set default home page.
Suppose the font name is defined as
svgtofont, The default home page is
unicode, Will generate:
font-class.html
index.html
svgtofont.css
svgtofont.eot
svgtofont.json
svgtofont.less
svgtofont.module.less
svgtofont.scss
svgtofont.styl
svgtofont.svg
svgtofont.symbol.svg
svgtofont.ttf
svgtofont.woff
svgtofont.woff2
symbol.html
Preview demo
font-class.html,
symbol.html and
index.html. Automatically generated style
svgtofont.css and
svgtofont.less.
<svg class="icon" aria-hidden="true">
<use xlink:href="svgtofont.symbol.svg#svgtofont-git"></use>
</svg>
<style>
.iconfont {
font-family: "svgtofont-iconfont" !important;
font-size: 16px;
font-style: normal;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-webkit-text-stroke-width: 0.2px;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
}
</style>
<span class="iconfont"></span>
Support for
.less and
.css styles references.
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="node_modules/fonts/svgtofont.css">
<i class="svgtofont-apple"></i>
Icons are used as components.
v3.16.7+ support.
import { Adobe, Alipay } from '@uiw/icons';
<Adobe style={{ fill: 'red' }} />
<Alipay height="36" />
import logo from './logo.svg';
<img src={logo} />
import { ReactComponent as ComLogo } from './logo.svg';
<ComLogo />
yarn add babel-plugin-named-asset-import
yarn add @svgr/webpack
// webpack.config.js
[
require.resolve('babel-plugin-named-asset-import'),
{
loaderMap: {
svg: {
ReactComponent: '@svgr/webpack?-svgo,+ref![path]',
},
},
},
],
import { ReactComponent as ComLogo } from './logo.svg';
<ComLogo />
Licensed under the MIT License.