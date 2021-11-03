Combines multiple SVG files into one using
<symbol> elements which you may
<use> in your markup. Heavily inspired by
grunt-svgstore and
gulp-svgstore, this is a standalone module that may be used in any asset pipeline.
$ npm install --save svgstore
var svgstore = require('svgstore');
var fs = require('fs');
var sprites = svgstore()
.add('unicorn', fs.readFileSync('./unicorn.svg', 'utf8'))
.add('rainbow', fs.readFileSync('./rainbow.svg', 'utf8'));
fs.writeFileSync('./sprites.svg', sprites);
The resulting file may be consumed in markup as external content.
<body>
<svg role="img"><use xlink:href="./sprites.svg#unicorn"/></svg>
<svg role="img"><use xlink:href="./sprites.svg#rainbow"/></svg>
</body>
See the examples directory for more detail.
options
{Object}: Options for converting SVGs to symbols
Creates a container SVG sprites document.
The current cheerio instance.
id
{String} Unique
id for this SVG file.
svg
{String} Raw source of the SVG file.
options
{Object} Same as the options of
svgstore(), but will only apply to this SVG file's
<symbol>.
Appends a file to the sprite with the given
id.
options
{Object}
inline
{Boolean} (default:
false) Don't output
<?xml ?>,
DOCTYPE, and the
xmlns attribute.
Outputs sprite as a string of XML.
cleanDefs
{Boolean|Array} (default:
false) Remove
style attributes from SVG definitions, or a list of attributes to remove.
cleanSymbols
{Boolean|Array} (default:
false) Remove
style attributes from SVG objects, or a list of attributes to remove.
svgAttrs
{Boolean|Object} (default:
false) A map of attributes to set on the root
<svg> element. If you set an attribute's value to null, you remove that attribute. Values may be functions like jQuery.
symbolAttrs
{Boolean|Object} (default:
false) A map of attributes to set on each
<symbol> element. If you set an attribute's value to null, you remove that attribute. Values may be functions like jQuery.
copyAttrs
{Boolean|Array} (default:
false) Attributes to have
svgstore attempt to copy to the newly created
<symbol> tag from it's source
<svg> tag. The
viewBox,
aria-labelledby, and
role attributes are always copied.
renameDefs
{Boolean} (default:
false) Rename
defs content ids to make them inherit files' names so that it would help to avoid defs with same ids in the output file.
Standards for this project, including tests, code coverage, and semantics are enforced with a build tool. Pull requests must include passing tests with 100% code coverage and no linting errors.
$ npm test
The svgstore organization began after it was noticed that the common build task of converting an
<svg> into a
<symbol> tag was being implemented in a similar manner by many different projects across the JavaScript ecosystem.
The long-term goal for this project, in particular, is to provide a single standalone module that can be plugged in to any asset pipeline, thus allowing pipeline tools to focus on providing clean APIs and interfaces related to their build process integration, rather than implementing/duplicating SVG conversion logic directly.
svgstore:
MIT © Shannon Moeller