Simple tool to transform
svg files and Strings into
Object or
JSON.
Useful to manipulate
SVG with
js, to store in noSQL databses.
yarn add svgson
const { parse, stringify } = require('svgson')
// ----------------------------
// Convert SVG to JSON AST
// ----------------------------
parse(`
<svg>
<line
stroke= "#bada55"
stroke-width= "2"
stroke-linecap= "round"
x1= "70"
y1= "80"
x2= "250"
y2= "150">
</line>
</svg>`).then((json) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(json, null, 2))
/*
{
name: 'svg',
type: 'element',
value: '',
attributes: {},
children: [
{
name: 'line',
type: 'element',
value: '',
attributes: {
stroke: '#bada55',
'stroke-width': '2',
'stroke-linecap': 'round',
x1: '70',
y1: '80',
x2: '250',
y2: '150'
},
children: []
}
]
}
*/
// -------------------------------
// Convert JSON AST back to SVG
// -------------------------------
const mysvg = stringify(json)
/* returns the SVG as string */
})
umd usage
const svgson = require('svgson')
svgson
.parse(
`<svg>
<line
stroke= "#bada55"
stroke-width= "2"
stroke-linecap= "round"
x1= "70"
y1= "80"
x2= "250"
y2= "150">
</line>
</svg>`
)
.then(function(json) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(json, null, 2)
)
mysvg = svgson.stringify(json)
svgson.parse(input[, options])
Returns:
Promise
input
Type:
String
options.transformNode
Function to apply on each node when parsing, useful when need to reshape nodes or set default attributes.
Type:
Function that returns the node
Default:
function(node){
return node
}
options.camelcase
Apply
camelCase into attributes
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Added in
3.1.0
svgson.parseSync(input[, options])
This function is a synchronous version of
svgson.parse. The arguments are the same, but unlike
svgson.parse, the return value is not wrapped in a
Promise.
Returns:
Object
[Object]
svg = svgson.stringify(ast[, options])
Returns:
String
ast
svgson parsed result.
Type:
Object
[Object]
options.transformAttr
Function to apply on each attribute when stringifying.
Type:
Function that returns the key/attribute string with the ability to use the escape function on it.
Default:
function(key, value, escape) {
return `${key}="${escape(value)}"`
}
options.selfClose
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Pretty Printing
In order to generate pretty formatted SVG output, use
pretty npm module:
pretty = require('pretty')
formatted = pretty(svg)
svgson-cli Transform SVG into
Object from the Command Line
element-to-path Convert SVG element into
path
path-that-svg Convert entire SVG with
path
svg-path-tools Tools to manipulate SVG
path (d)
MIT © Lionel T