Simple tool to transform svg files and Strings into Object or JSON .

Useful to manipulate SVG with js , to store in noSQL databses.

v2 docs

Install

yarn add svgson

Usage

const { parse, stringify } = require ( 'svgson' ) parse( ` <svg> <line stroke= "#bada55" stroke-width= "2" stroke-linecap= "round" x1= "70" y1= "80" x2= "250" y2= "150"> </line> </svg>` ).then( ( json ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(json, null , 2 )) const mysvg = stringify(json) })

umd usage const svgson = require('svgson') svgson .parse( `<svg> <line stroke= "#bada55" stroke-width= "2" stroke-linecap= "round" x1= "70" y1= "80" x2= "250" y2= "150"> </line> </svg>` ) .then(function(json) { console.log(JSON.stringify(json, null, 2) ) mysvg = svgson.stringify(json)

Test in browser here

API

svgson.parse(input[, options])

Returns: Promise

input Type: String

options.transformNode Function to apply on each node when parsing, useful when need to reshape nodes or set default attributes. Type: Function that returns the node Default: function ( node ) { return node }

options.camelcase Apply camelCase into attributes Type: Boolean Default: false

Added in 3.1.0

svgson.parseSync(input[, options])

This function is a synchronous version of svgson.parse . The arguments are the same, but unlike svgson.parse , the return value is not wrapped in a Promise .

Returns: Object [Object]

svg = svgson.stringify(ast[, options])

Returns: String

ast svgson parsed result. Type: Object [Object]

options.transformAttr Function to apply on each attribute when stringifying. Type: Function that returns the key/attribute string with the ability to use the escape function on it. Default: function ( key, value, escape ) { return ` ${key} =" ${ escape (value)} "` }

options.selfClose Type: Boolean Default: true

Pretty Printing In order to generate pretty formatted SVG output, use pretty npm module: pretty = require ( 'pretty' ) formatted = pretty(svg)

License

MIT © Lionel T