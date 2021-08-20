openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
svg

svgson

by Lionel
5.2.1 (see all)

Transform svg files to json notation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.9K

GitHub Stars

339

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

svgson

Simple tool to transform svg files and Strings into Object or JSON.

Useful to manipulate SVG with js, to store in noSQL databses.


Travis Codecov Version Download MIT License

v2 docs

Install

yarn add svgson

Usage

const { parse, stringify } = require('svgson')

// ----------------------------
// Convert SVG to JSON AST
// ----------------------------
parse(`
  <svg>
    <line
      stroke= "#bada55"
      stroke-width= "2"
      stroke-linecap= "round"
      x1= "70"
      y1= "80"
      x2= "250"
      y2= "150">
    </line>
  </svg>`).then((json) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(json, null, 2))
  /*
    {
      name: 'svg',
      type: 'element',
      value: '',
      attributes: {},
      children: [
        {
          name: 'line',
          type: 'element',
          value: '',
          attributes: {
            stroke: '#bada55',
            'stroke-width': '2',
            'stroke-linecap': 'round',
            x1: '70',
            y1: '80',
            x2: '250',
            y2: '150'
          },
          children: []
        }
      ]
    }
  */

  // -------------------------------
  // Convert JSON AST back to SVG
  // -------------------------------
  const mysvg = stringify(json)
  /* returns the SVG as string */
})

umd usage 

const svgson = require('svgson')
svgson
  .parse(
    `<svg>
      <line
        stroke= "#bada55"
        stroke-width= "2"
        stroke-linecap= "round"
        x1= "70"
        y1= "80"
        x2= "250"
        y2= "150">
      </line>
    </svg>`
  )
  .then(function(json) {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(json, null, 2)
  )
 
mysvg = svgson.stringify(json)

Test in browser here

API

svgson.parse

svgson.parse(input[, options])

Returns: Promise

  • input

    Type: String

  • options.transformNode

    Function to apply on each node when parsing, useful when need to reshape nodes or set default attributes.

    Type: Function that returns the node

    Default:

    function(node){
  return node
}

  • options.camelcase

    Apply camelCase into attributes

    Type: Boolean

    Default: false

svgson.parseSync

Added in 3.1.0

svgson.parseSync(input[, options])

This function is a synchronous version of svgson.parse. The arguments are the same, but unlike svgson.parse, the return value is not wrapped in a Promise.

Returns: Object [Object]

svgson.stringify

svg = svgson.stringify(ast[, options])

Returns: String

  • ast

    svgson parsed result.

    Type: Object [Object]

  • options.transformAttr

    Function to apply on each attribute when stringifying.

    Type: Function that returns the key/attribute string with the ability to use the escape function on it.

    Default:

    function(key, value, escape) {
  return `${key}="${escape(value)}"`
}

  • options.selfClose

    Type: Boolean

    Default: true

  • Pretty Printing

    In order to generate pretty formatted SVG output, use pretty npm module:

    pretty = require('pretty')
formatted = pretty(svg)

Related

svgson-cli Transform SVG into Object from the Command Line

element-to-path Convert SVG element into path

path-that-svg Convert entire SVG with path

svg-path-tools Tools to manipulate SVG path (d)

License

MIT © Lionel T

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial