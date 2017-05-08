svgsaver

Download an SVG element as an SVG or PNG file, including CSS defined styles.

Features

Download <svg> by element object.

by element object. Download as SVG or PNG file.

Copies SVG element styles as rendered in the browser, including styles defined in CSS style sheets.

Copies only SVG relevant and non-default styles. See here.

Computed styles are in-lined for maximum compatibility.

Install

Node

npm install svgsaver

Bower

bower install svgsaver

JSPM

jspm install svgsaver=npm:svgsaver

Usage

For maximum compatibility across browsers include eligrey/FileSaver.js/ and eligrey/canvas-toBlob.js. See Compatibility-Chart for more information.

Example

var SvgSaver = require ( 'svgsaver' ); var svgsaver = new SvgSaver(); var svg = document .querySelector( '#mysvg' ); svgsaver.asSvg(svg);

Demos

Acknowledgments

Based on previous work on Hypercubed/angular-downloadsvg-directive. Some portions of this code inspired by raw and moagrius/copycss.

License

MIT License