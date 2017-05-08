Download an SVG element as an SVG or PNG file, including CSS defined styles.
npm install svgsaver
bower install svgsaver
jspm install svgsaver=npm:svgsaver
For maximum compatibility across browsers include eligrey/FileSaver.js/ and eligrey/canvas-toBlob.js. See Compatibility-Chart for more information.
var SvgSaver = require('svgsaver'); // if using CommonJS environment
var svgsaver = new SvgSaver(); // creates a new instance
var svg = document.querySelector('#mysvg'); // find the SVG element
svgsaver.asSvg(svg); // save as SVG
Based on previous work on Hypercubed/angular-downloadsvg-directive. Some portions of this code inspired by raw and moagrius/copycss.