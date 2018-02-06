Run svgr at build-time with babel-plugin-macros.
$ yarn add svgr.macro
Note: You'll need to install and configure babel-plugin-macros if you haven't already. (This can be omitted when using CRA react-script@2.x .)
The macro solution is not suggested for every use case. If you import the same svg across multiple files, it will inflate the bundle size.
You should separate the
svgr.macro function to a single file and import components from there. Please check the example structure.
import toReactComponent from 'svgr.macro';
const Logo = toReactComponent('./fixtures/logo.svg');
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
const Logo = props => <svg width={116} height={28} viewBox="0 0 116 28" {...props}>
<g fill="none" fillRule="evenodd">
...
import toReactComponent from 'svgr.macro';
const { DoneBlack, Autorenew } = toReactComponent(
'./fixtures/material/*.svg',
{
icon: true,
replaceAttrValues: ['#61DAFB=currentColor'],
svgo: NODE_ENV === 'production',
},
);
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
const {
DoneBlack,
Autorenew
} = {
"Autorenew": props => <svg height="1em" viewBox="0 0 24 24" width="1em" {...props}>
...
</svg>,
"DoneBlack": props => <svg height="1em" viewBox="0 0 24 24" width="1em" {...props}>
...
</svg>
};
$ yarn install --pure-lockfile
$ yarn run format
$ yarn run eslint
$ yarn run flow
$ yarn run test:watch
$ yarn run build