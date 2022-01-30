Transform SVGs into React components 🦁
Watch the talk at React Europe
SVGR is an universal tool to transform SVG into React components.
SVGR takes a raw SVG and transforms it into a ready-to-use React component.
See the documentation at react-svgr.com for more information about using
svgr!
Quicklinks to some of the most-visited pages:
Take a SVG:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<svg
width="48px"
height="1px"
viewBox="0 0 48 1"
version="1.1"
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"
>
<!-- Generator: Sketch 46.2 (44496) - http://www.bohemiancoding.com/sketch -->
<title>Rectangle 5</title>
<desc>Created with Sketch.</desc>
<defs></defs>
<g id="Page-1" stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd">
<g
id="19-Separator"
transform="translate(-129.000000, -156.000000)"
fill="#063855"
>
<g id="Controls/Settings" transform="translate(80.000000, 0.000000)">
<g id="Content" transform="translate(0.000000, 64.000000)">
<g id="Group" transform="translate(24.000000, 56.000000)">
<g id="Group-2">
<rect id="Rectangle-5" x="25" y="36" width="48" height="1"></rect>
</g>
</g>
</g>
</g>
</g>
</g>
</svg>
Run SVGR
npx @svgr/cli --icon --replace-attr-values "#063855=currentColor" -- icon.svg
Get an optimized React component
import * as React from 'react'
const SvgComponent = (props) => (
<svg width="1em" height="1em" viewBox="0 0 48 1" {...props}>
<path d="M0 0h48v1H0z" fill="currentColor" fillRule="evenodd" />
</svg>
)
export default SvgComponent
SVGR is a MIT-licensed open source project. It's an independent project with ongoing development made possible thanks to the support of these awesome backers. If you'd like to join them, please consider:
Learn more about supporting SVGR.
Check out the contributing guidelines
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2017-present Greg Bergé.
See LICENSE for more information.
This project has been popularized by Christopher Chedeau and it has been included in create-react-app thanks to Dan Abramov. We would like to thanks Sven Sauleau for his help and its intuition.
Amazing tool for React Devs, the library is very straigh forward and you can make a script to change the files, there is an online version also which does copy paste. Documentation is good and library is easily usable.