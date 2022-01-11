openbase logo
svgpath

by fontello
2.3.1 (see all)

SVG path low level transformations toolkit

Popularity

Downloads/wk

183K

GitHub Stars

390

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

svgpath

CI NPM version Coverage Status

Low level toolkit for SVG paths transformations. Sometimes you can't use transform attributes and have to apply changes to svg paths directly. Then this package is for you :) !

Note: this package works with path data strings, not with full svg xml sources.

Install

npm install svgpath

Example

var svgpath = require('svgpath');

var transformed = svgpath(__your_path__)
                    .scale(0.5)
                    .translate(100,200)
                    .rel()
                    .round(1)
                    .toString();

API

All methods are chainable (return self).

new SvgPath(path) -> self

Constructor. Creates new SvgPath class instance with chainable methods. new can be omited.

SvgPath.from(path|SvgPath) -> self

Similar to Array.from(). Creates SvgPath instance from string or another instance (data will be cloned).

.abs() -> self

Converts all path commands to absolute.

.rel() -> self

Converts all path commands to relative. Useful to reduce output size.

.scale(sx [, sy]) -> self

Rescale path (the same as SVG scale transformation). sy = sx by default.

.translate(x [, y]) -> self

Rescale path (the same as SVG translate transformation). y = 0 by default.

.rotate(angle [, rx, ry]) -> self

Rotate path to angle degrees around (rx, ry) point. If rotation center not set, (0, 0) used. The same as SVG rotate transformation.

.skewX(degrees) -> self

Skew path along the X axis by degrees angle.

.skewY(degrees) -> self

Skew path along the Y axis by degrees angle.

.matrix([ m1, m2, m3, m4, m5, m6 ]) -> self

Apply 2x3 affine transform matrix to path. Params - array. The same as SVG matrix transformation.

.transform(string) -> self

Any SVG transform or their combination. For example rotate(90) scale(2,3). The same format, as described in SVG standard for transform attribute.

.unshort() -> self

Converts smooth curves T/t/S/s with "missed" control point to generic curves (Q/q/C/c).

.unarc() -> self

Replaces all arcs with bezier curves.

.toString() -> string

Returns final path string.

.round(precision) -> self

Round all coordinates to given decimal precision. By default round to integer. Useful to reduce resulting output string size.

.iterate(function(segment, index, x, y) [, keepLazyStack]) -> self

Apply iterator to all path segments.

  • Each iterator receives segment, index, x and y params. Where (x, y) - absolute coordinates of segment start point.
  • Iterator can modify current segment directly (return nothing in this case).
  • Iterator can return array of new segments to replace current one ([] means that current segment should be delated).

If second param keepLazyStack set to true, then iterator will not evaluate stacked transforms prior to run. That can be useful to optimize calculations.

Support svgpath

You can support this project via Tidelift subscription.

