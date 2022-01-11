Low level toolkit for SVG paths transformations. Sometimes you can't use
transformattributes and have to apply changes to svg paths directly. Then this package is for you :) !
Note: this package works with path data strings, not with full svg xml sources.
npm install svgpath
var svgpath = require('svgpath');
var transformed = svgpath(__your_path__)
.scale(0.5)
.translate(100,200)
.rel()
.round(1)
.toString();
All methods are chainable (return self).
Constructor. Creates new
SvgPath class instance with chainable methods.
new can be omited.
Similar to
Array.from(). Creates
SvgPath instance from string or another
instance (data will be cloned).
Converts all path commands to absolute.
Converts all path commands to relative. Useful to reduce output size.
Rescale path (the same as SVG
scale transformation).
sy =
sx by default.
Rescale path (the same as SVG
translate transformation).
y = 0 by default.
Rotate path to
angle degrees around (rx, ry) point. If rotation center not set,
(0, 0) used. The same as SVG
rotate transformation.
Skew path along the X axis by
degrees angle.
Skew path along the Y axis by
degrees angle.
Apply 2x3 affine transform matrix to path. Params - array. The same as SVG
matrix transformation.
Any SVG transform or their combination. For example
rotate(90) scale(2,3).
The same format, as described in SVG standard for
transform attribute.
Converts smooth curves
T/
t/
S/
s with "missed" control point to
generic curves (
Q/
q/
C/
c).
Replaces all arcs with bezier curves.
Returns final path string.
Round all coordinates to given decimal precision. By default round to integer. Useful to reduce resulting output string size.
Apply iterator to all path segments.
segment,
index,
x and
y params.
Where (x, y) - absolute coordinates of segment start point.
[] means
that current segment should be delated).
If second param
keepLazyStack set to
true, then iterator will not evaluate
stacked transforms prior to run. That can be useful to optimize calculations.
You can support this project via Tidelift subscription.