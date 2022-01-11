svgpath

Low level toolkit for SVG paths transformations. Sometimes you can't use transform attributes and have to apply changes to svg paths directly. Then this package is for you :) !

Note: this package works with path data strings, not with full svg xml sources.

Install

npm install svgpath

Example

var svgpath = require ( 'svgpath' ); var transformed = svgpath(__your_path__) .scale( 0.5 ) .translate( 100 , 200 ) .rel() .round( 1 ) .toString();

API

All methods are chainable (return self).

new SvgPath(path) -> self

Constructor. Creates new SvgPath class instance with chainable methods. new can be omited.

SvgPath.from(path|SvgPath) -> self

Similar to Array.from() . Creates SvgPath instance from string or another instance (data will be cloned).

.abs() -> self

Converts all path commands to absolute.

.rel() -> self

Converts all path commands to relative. Useful to reduce output size.

.scale(sx [, sy]) -> self

Rescale path (the same as SVG scale transformation). sy = sx by default.

.translate(x [, y]) -> self

Rescale path (the same as SVG translate transformation). y = 0 by default.

.rotate(angle [, rx, ry]) -> self

Rotate path to angle degrees around (rx, ry) point. If rotation center not set, (0, 0) used. The same as SVG rotate transformation.

.skewX(degrees) -> self

Skew path along the X axis by degrees angle.

.skewY(degrees) -> self

Skew path along the Y axis by degrees angle.

.matrix([ m1, m2, m3, m4, m5, m6 ]) -> self

Apply 2x3 affine transform matrix to path. Params - array. The same as SVG matrix transformation.

.transform(string) -> self

Any SVG transform or their combination. For example rotate(90) scale(2,3) . The same format, as described in SVG standard for transform attribute.

.unshort() -> self

Converts smooth curves T / t / S / s with "missed" control point to generic curves ( Q / q / C / c ).

.unarc() -> self

Replaces all arcs with bezier curves.

.toString() -> string

Returns final path string.

.round(precision) -> self

Round all coordinates to given decimal precision. By default round to integer. Useful to reduce resulting output string size.

.iterate(function(segment, index, x, y) [, keepLazyStack]) -> self

Apply iterator to all path segments.

Each iterator receives segment , index , x and y params. Where (x, y) - absolute coordinates of segment start point.

, , and params. Where (x, y) - absolute coordinates of segment start point. Iterator can modify current segment directly (return nothing in this case).

Iterator can return array of new segments to replace current one ( [] means that current segment should be delated).

If second param keepLazyStack set to true , then iterator will not evaluate stacked transforms prior to run. That can be useful to optimize calculations.

Support svgpath

You can support this project via Tidelift subscription.