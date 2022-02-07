SVGO

SVG Optimizer is a Node.js-based tool for optimizing SVG vector graphics files.

SVG files, especially those exported from various editors, usually contain a lot of redundant and useless information. This can include editor metadata, comments, hidden elements, default or non-optimal values and other stuff that can be safely removed or converted without affecting the SVG rendering result.

Installation

npm -g install svgo yarn global add svgo

CLI usage

svgo one.svg two.svg -o one.min.svg two.min.svg svgo -f ./path/to/folder/with/svg/files -o ./path/to/folder/with/svg/output svgo -- help

Configuration

SVGO has a plugin-based architecture, separate plugins allows various xml svg optimizations. See built-in plugins. SVGO automatically loads configuration from svgo.config.js or from --config ./path/myconfig.js . Some general options can be configured via CLI.

module .exports = { multipass : true , datauri : 'enc' , js2svg : { indent : 2 , pretty : true , }, plugins : [ 'preset-default' , 'prefixIds' , { name : 'sortAttrs' , params : { xmlnsOrder : 'alphabetical' , }, }, ], };

Default preset

When extending default configuration specify preset-default plugin to enable optimisations. Each plugin of default preset can be disabled or configured with "overrides" param.

module .exports = { plugins : [ { name : 'preset-default' , params : { overrides : { inlineStyles : { onlyMatchedOnce : false , }, removeDoctype : false , }, }, }, ], };

Default preset includes the following list of plugins:

Custom plugin

It's also possible to specify a custom plugin:

const anotherCustomPlugin = require ( './another-custom-plugin.js' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ { name : 'customPluginName' , type : 'perItem' , params : { optionName : 'optionValue' , }, fn : ( ast, params, info ) => {}, }, anotherCustomPlugin, ], };

API usage

SVGO provides a few low level utilities.

optimize

The core of SVGO is optimize function.

const { optimize } = require ( 'svgo' ); const result = optimize(svgString, { path : 'path-to.svg' , multipass : true , }); const optimizedSvgString = result.data;

loadConfig

If you write a tool on top of SVGO you might need a way to load SVGO config.

const { loadConfig } = require ( 'svgo' ); const config = await loadConfig(); const config = await loadConfig(configFile, cwd);

Built-in plugins

Plugin Description Default cleanupAttrs cleanup attributes from newlines, trailing, and repeating spaces enabled mergeStyles merge multiple style elements into one enabled inlineStyles move and merge styles from <style> elements to element style attributes enabled removeDoctype remove doctype declaration enabled removeXMLProcInst remove XML processing instructions enabled removeComments remove comments enabled removeMetadata remove <metadata> enabled removeTitle remove <title> enabled removeDesc remove <desc> enabled removeUselessDefs remove elements of <defs> without id enabled removeXMLNS removes the xmlns attribute (for inline SVG) disabled removeEditorsNSData remove editors namespaces, elements, and attributes enabled removeEmptyAttrs remove empty attributes enabled removeHiddenElems remove hidden elements enabled removeEmptyText remove empty Text elements enabled removeEmptyContainers remove empty Container elements enabled removeViewBox remove viewBox attribute when possible enabled cleanupEnableBackground remove or cleanup enable-background attribute when possible enabled minifyStyles minify <style> elements content with CSSO enabled convertStyleToAttrs convert styles into attributes disabled convertColors convert colors (from rgb() to #rrggbb , from #rrggbb to #rgb ) enabled convertPathData convert Path data to relative or absolute (whichever is shorter), convert one segment to another, trim useless delimiters, smart rounding, and much more enabled convertTransform collapse multiple transforms into one, convert matrices to the short aliases, and much more enabled removeUnknownsAndDefaults remove unknown elements content and attributes, remove attributes with default values enabled removeNonInheritableGroupAttrs remove non-inheritable group's "presentation" attributes enabled removeUselessStrokeAndFill remove useless stroke and fill attributes enabled removeUnusedNS remove unused namespaces declaration enabled prefixIds prefix IDs and classes with the SVG filename or an arbitrary string disabled cleanupIDs remove unused and minify used IDs enabled cleanupNumericValues round numeric values to the fixed precision, remove default px units enabled cleanupListOfValues round numeric values in attributes that take a list of numbers (like viewBox or enable-background ) disabled moveElemsAttrsToGroup move elements' attributes to their enclosing group enabled moveGroupAttrsToElems move some group attributes to the contained elements enabled collapseGroups collapse useless groups enabled removeRasterImages remove raster images disabled mergePaths merge multiple Paths into one enabled convertShapeToPath convert some basic shapes to <path> enabled convertEllipseToCircle convert non-eccentric <ellipse> to <circle> enabled sortAttrs sort element attributes for epic readability disabled sortDefsChildren sort children of <defs> in order to improve compression enabled removeDimensions remove width / height and add viewBox if it's missing (opposite to removeViewBox, disable it first) disabled removeAttrs remove attributes by pattern disabled removeAttributesBySelector removes attributes of elements that match a CSS selector disabled removeElementsByAttr remove arbitrary elements by ID or className disabled addClassesToSVGElement add classnames to an outer <svg> element disabled addAttributesToSVGElement adds attributes to an outer <svg> element disabled removeOffCanvasPaths removes elements that are drawn outside of the viewbox disabled removeStyleElement remove <style> elements disabled removeScriptElement remove <script> elements disabled reusePaths Find duplicated elements and replace them with links disabled

License and Copyright

This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.

Logo by André Castillo.