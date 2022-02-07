openbase logo
Readme

SVGO logo

SVGO npm version Discord

SVG Optimizer is a Node.js-based tool for optimizing SVG vector graphics files.

Why?

SVG files, especially those exported from various editors, usually contain a lot of redundant and useless information. This can include editor metadata, comments, hidden elements, default or non-optimal values and other stuff that can be safely removed or converted without affecting the SVG rendering result.

Installation

# Via npm
npm -g install svgo
# Via yarn
yarn global add svgo

CLI usage

# Processing single files:
svgo one.svg two.svg -o one.min.svg two.min.svg
# Processing directory of svg files, recursively using `-f`, `--folder` :
svgo -f ./path/to/folder/with/svg/files -o ./path/to/folder/with/svg/output
# Help for advanced usage
svgo --help

Configuration

SVGO has a plugin-based architecture, separate plugins allows various xml svg optimizations. See built-in plugins. SVGO automatically loads configuration from svgo.config.js or from --config ./path/myconfig.js. Some general options can be configured via CLI.

// svgo.config.js
module.exports = {
  multipass: true, // boolean. false by default
  datauri: 'enc', // 'base64' (default), 'enc' or 'unenc'.
  js2svg: {
    indent: 2, // string with spaces or number of spaces. 4 by default
    pretty: true, // boolean, false by default
  },
  plugins: [
    // set of built-in plugins enabled by default
    'preset-default',

    // enable built-in plugins by name
    'prefixIds',

    // or by expanded notation which allows to configure plugin
    {
      name: 'sortAttrs',
      params: {
        xmlnsOrder: 'alphabetical',
      },
    },
  ],
};

Default preset

When extending default configuration specify preset-default plugin to enable optimisations. Each plugin of default preset can be disabled or configured with "overrides" param.

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      name: 'preset-default',
      params: {
        overrides: {
          // customize default plugin options
          inlineStyles: {
            onlyMatchedOnce: false,
          },

          // or disable plugins
          removeDoctype: false,
        },
      },
    },
  ],
};

Default preset includes the following list of plugins:

  • removeDoctype
  • removeXMLProcInst
  • removeComments
  • removeMetadata
  • removeEditorsNSData
  • cleanupAttrs
  • mergeStyles
  • inlineStyles
  • minifyStyles
  • cleanupIDs
  • removeUselessDefs
  • cleanupNumericValues
  • convertColors
  • removeUnknownsAndDefaults
  • removeNonInheritableGroupAttrs
  • removeUselessStrokeAndFill
  • removeViewBox
  • cleanupEnableBackground
  • removeHiddenElems
  • removeEmptyText
  • convertShapeToPath
  • convertEllipseToCircle
  • moveElemsAttrsToGroup
  • moveGroupAttrsToElems
  • collapseGroups
  • convertPathData
  • convertTransform
  • removeEmptyAttrs
  • removeEmptyContainers
  • mergePaths
  • removeUnusedNS
  • sortDefsChildren
  • removeTitle
  • removeDesc

Custom plugin

It's also possible to specify a custom plugin:

const anotherCustomPlugin = require('./another-custom-plugin.js');
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      name: 'customPluginName',
      type: 'perItem', // 'perItem', 'perItemReverse' or 'full'
      params: {
        optionName: 'optionValue',
      },
      fn: (ast, params, info) => {},
    },
    anotherCustomPlugin,
  ],
};

API usage

SVGO provides a few low level utilities.

optimize

The core of SVGO is optimize function.

const { optimize } = require('svgo');
const result = optimize(svgString, {
  // optional but recommended field
  path: 'path-to.svg',
  // all config fields are also available here
  multipass: true,
});
const optimizedSvgString = result.data;

loadConfig

If you write a tool on top of SVGO you might need a way to load SVGO config.

const { loadConfig } = require('svgo');
const config = await loadConfig();

// you can also specify a relative or absolute path and customize the current working directory
const config = await loadConfig(configFile, cwd);

Built-in plugins

PluginDescriptionDefault
cleanupAttrscleanup attributes from newlines, trailing, and repeating spacesenabled
mergeStylesmerge multiple style elements into oneenabled
inlineStylesmove and merge styles from <style> elements to element style attributesenabled
removeDoctyperemove doctype declarationenabled
removeXMLProcInstremove XML processing instructionsenabled
removeCommentsremove commentsenabled
removeMetadataremove <metadata>enabled
removeTitleremove <title>enabled
removeDescremove <desc>enabled
removeUselessDefsremove elements of <defs> without idenabled
removeXMLNSremoves the xmlns attribute (for inline SVG)disabled
removeEditorsNSDataremove editors namespaces, elements, and attributesenabled
removeEmptyAttrsremove empty attributesenabled
removeHiddenElemsremove hidden elementsenabled
removeEmptyTextremove empty Text elementsenabled
removeEmptyContainersremove empty Container elementsenabled
removeViewBoxremove viewBox attribute when possibleenabled
cleanupEnableBackgroundremove or cleanup enable-background attribute when possibleenabled
minifyStylesminify <style> elements content with CSSOenabled
convertStyleToAttrsconvert styles into attributesdisabled
convertColorsconvert colors (from rgb() to #rrggbb, from #rrggbb to #rgb)enabled
convertPathDataconvert Path data to relative or absolute (whichever is shorter), convert one segment to another, trim useless delimiters, smart rounding, and much moreenabled
convertTransformcollapse multiple transforms into one, convert matrices to the short aliases, and much moreenabled
removeUnknownsAndDefaultsremove unknown elements content and attributes, remove attributes with default valuesenabled
removeNonInheritableGroupAttrsremove non-inheritable group's "presentation" attributesenabled
removeUselessStrokeAndFillremove useless stroke and fill attributesenabled
removeUnusedNSremove unused namespaces declarationenabled
prefixIdsprefix IDs and classes with the SVG filename or an arbitrary stringdisabled
cleanupIDsremove unused and minify used IDsenabled
cleanupNumericValuesround numeric values to the fixed precision, remove default px unitsenabled
cleanupListOfValuesround numeric values in attributes that take a list of numbers (like viewBox or enable-background)disabled
moveElemsAttrsToGroupmove elements' attributes to their enclosing groupenabled
moveGroupAttrsToElemsmove some group attributes to the contained elementsenabled
collapseGroupscollapse useless groupsenabled
removeRasterImagesremove raster imagesdisabled
mergePathsmerge multiple Paths into oneenabled
convertShapeToPathconvert some basic shapes to <path>enabled
convertEllipseToCircleconvert non-eccentric <ellipse> to <circle>enabled
sortAttrssort element attributes for epic readabilitydisabled
sortDefsChildrensort children of <defs> in order to improve compressionenabled
removeDimensionsremove width/height and add viewBox if it's missing (opposite to removeViewBox, disable it first)disabled
removeAttrsremove attributes by patterndisabled
removeAttributesBySelectorremoves attributes of elements that match a CSS selectordisabled
removeElementsByAttrremove arbitrary elements by ID or classNamedisabled
addClassesToSVGElementadd classnames to an outer <svg> elementdisabled
addAttributesToSVGElementadds attributes to an outer <svg> elementdisabled
removeOffCanvasPathsremoves elements that are drawn outside of the viewboxdisabled
removeStyleElementremove <style> elementsdisabled
removeScriptElementremove <script> elementsdisabled
reusePathsFind duplicated elements and replace them with linksdisabled

Other Ways to Use SVGO

Donators

SheetJS LLCFontello

This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.

Logo by André Castillo.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation8
Easy to Use5
Performant5
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
SR AmanNew Delhi, India88 Ratings93 Reviews
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

I dont know how many times SVGO has saved me, from garbase svg to optimized high performing small size svg that I can just plugin in my code. The svgo performance is very good, there are a bunch of things that you can do to reduce the size and manage complexity. Their web tool is amazing, I dont have time to install the package and then run the svg through it but the web tool is copy paste. And it powers so many underlying tech from different packages like gatsby. The outcomes of svgs are way beyond the convention images like jpg and png, but working in svg is hair pulling, SVGO makes it manageable

1
Yogi-Kmr
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy30 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago

Very simple, elegant and indispensable tool in my arsenal. Though not gonna lie, I use their web interface more but when I automate a large number of files I use SVGO. This reduces the size of svg and converts them to tsx which is very nice. No brainer.

1
s-r-aman
Ashik MeerankuttyIdukki, Kerala68 Ratings72 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Working with svgs are very difficult on the web as some of the svgs exported from some well known vector drawing apps are very large. As animating svgs are awesome there is a great need to optimise them. I use svgo to optimise my svgs that are to be animated on the web. It offers a great CLI that can help in optimising svgs right from the terminal it exposes a lot of methods to optimise the svg. The issue I faced is that for optimising perfectly we need to try out various options provided by the tool and it takes time to try each one of them. There is this awesome tool out there https://jakearchibald.github.io/svgomg/ powered by svgo which helps to change different options in svgo and know the output in realtime in the browser.

0
AmarjeetNew Delhi , INDIA73 Ratings78 Reviews
20 days ago

One of the best SVG optimizing tools of node.js which I have used. Working with SVG is a little hard, you need to optimize, reduce the size which takes time, but using svgo its becomes easy and fast and generates good quality SVG. very powerful, easy to use, fast, and have good documentation, and have good community support. I have used it web version, no need to install and configure just use them directly from the browser. Which makes it even better. Just one of the must libraries when working in nodejs with svg.

0
ShaminKochi, Kerala51 Ratings50 Reviews
Full stack engineer & open source enthusiast
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I use svgo all the time when I am working with svgs. I find it hard to optimise and reduce the sizes of svg files generated and svgo solves that problem for me. It is super easy to use. I just have to run the cli and pass the input file. It will create an optimised version of the svg for me. It can also be run as a build process where you compress all the svgs into your build folder, So you won’t miss any svgs from getting optimised.

0

