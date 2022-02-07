SVG Optimizer is a Node.js-based tool for optimizing SVG vector graphics files.
SVG files, especially those exported from various editors, usually contain a lot of redundant and useless information. This can include editor metadata, comments, hidden elements, default or non-optimal values and other stuff that can be safely removed or converted without affecting the SVG rendering result.
# Via npm
npm -g install svgo
# Via yarn
yarn global add svgo
# Processing single files:
svgo one.svg two.svg -o one.min.svg two.min.svg
# Processing directory of svg files, recursively using `-f`, `--folder` :
svgo -f ./path/to/folder/with/svg/files -o ./path/to/folder/with/svg/output
# Help for advanced usage
svgo --help
SVGO has a plugin-based architecture, separate plugins allows various xml svg optimizations. See built-in plugins.
SVGO automatically loads configuration from
svgo.config.js or from
--config ./path/myconfig.js. Some general options can be configured via CLI.
// svgo.config.js
module.exports = {
multipass: true, // boolean. false by default
datauri: 'enc', // 'base64' (default), 'enc' or 'unenc'.
js2svg: {
indent: 2, // string with spaces or number of spaces. 4 by default
pretty: true, // boolean, false by default
},
plugins: [
// set of built-in plugins enabled by default
'preset-default',
// enable built-in plugins by name
'prefixIds',
// or by expanded notation which allows to configure plugin
{
name: 'sortAttrs',
params: {
xmlnsOrder: 'alphabetical',
},
},
],
};
When extending default configuration specify
preset-default plugin to enable optimisations.
Each plugin of default preset can be disabled or configured with "overrides" param.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
name: 'preset-default',
params: {
overrides: {
// customize default plugin options
inlineStyles: {
onlyMatchedOnce: false,
},
// or disable plugins
removeDoctype: false,
},
},
},
],
};
Default preset includes the following list of plugins:
It's also possible to specify a custom plugin:
const anotherCustomPlugin = require('./another-custom-plugin.js');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
name: 'customPluginName',
type: 'perItem', // 'perItem', 'perItemReverse' or 'full'
params: {
optionName: 'optionValue',
},
fn: (ast, params, info) => {},
},
anotherCustomPlugin,
],
};
SVGO provides a few low level utilities.
The core of SVGO is
optimize function.
const { optimize } = require('svgo');
const result = optimize(svgString, {
// optional but recommended field
path: 'path-to.svg',
// all config fields are also available here
multipass: true,
});
const optimizedSvgString = result.data;
If you write a tool on top of SVGO you might need a way to load SVGO config.
const { loadConfig } = require('svgo');
const config = await loadConfig();
// you can also specify a relative or absolute path and customize the current working directory
const config = await loadConfig(configFile, cwd);
|Plugin
|Description
|Default
|cleanupAttrs
|cleanup attributes from newlines, trailing, and repeating spaces
enabled
|mergeStyles
|merge multiple style elements into one
enabled
|inlineStyles
|move and merge styles from
<style> elements to element
style attributes
enabled
|removeDoctype
|remove
doctype declaration
enabled
|removeXMLProcInst
|remove XML processing instructions
enabled
|removeComments
|remove comments
enabled
|removeMetadata
|remove
<metadata>
enabled
|removeTitle
|remove
<title>
enabled
|removeDesc
|remove
<desc>
enabled
|removeUselessDefs
|remove elements of
<defs> without
id
enabled
|removeXMLNS
|removes the
xmlns attribute (for inline SVG)
disabled
|removeEditorsNSData
|remove editors namespaces, elements, and attributes
enabled
|removeEmptyAttrs
|remove empty attributes
enabled
|removeHiddenElems
|remove hidden elements
enabled
|removeEmptyText
|remove empty Text elements
enabled
|removeEmptyContainers
|remove empty Container elements
enabled
|removeViewBox
|remove
viewBox attribute when possible
enabled
|cleanupEnableBackground
|remove or cleanup
enable-background attribute when possible
enabled
|minifyStyles
|minify
<style> elements content with CSSO
enabled
|convertStyleToAttrs
|convert styles into attributes
disabled
|convertColors
|convert colors (from
rgb() to
#rrggbb, from
#rrggbb to
#rgb)
enabled
|convertPathData
|convert Path data to relative or absolute (whichever is shorter), convert one segment to another, trim useless delimiters, smart rounding, and much more
enabled
|convertTransform
|collapse multiple transforms into one, convert matrices to the short aliases, and much more
enabled
|removeUnknownsAndDefaults
|remove unknown elements content and attributes, remove attributes with default values
enabled
|removeNonInheritableGroupAttrs
|remove non-inheritable group's "presentation" attributes
enabled
|removeUselessStrokeAndFill
|remove useless
stroke and
fill attributes
enabled
|removeUnusedNS
|remove unused namespaces declaration
enabled
|prefixIds
|prefix IDs and classes with the SVG filename or an arbitrary string
disabled
|cleanupIDs
|remove unused and minify used IDs
enabled
|cleanupNumericValues
|round numeric values to the fixed precision, remove default
px units
enabled
|cleanupListOfValues
|round numeric values in attributes that take a list of numbers (like
viewBox or
enable-background)
disabled
|moveElemsAttrsToGroup
|move elements' attributes to their enclosing group
enabled
|moveGroupAttrsToElems
|move some group attributes to the contained elements
enabled
|collapseGroups
|collapse useless groups
enabled
|removeRasterImages
|remove raster images
disabled
|mergePaths
|merge multiple Paths into one
enabled
|convertShapeToPath
|convert some basic shapes to
<path>
enabled
|convertEllipseToCircle
|convert non-eccentric
<ellipse> to
<circle>
enabled
|sortAttrs
|sort element attributes for epic readability
disabled
|sortDefsChildren
|sort children of
<defs> in order to improve compression
enabled
|removeDimensions
|remove
width/
height and add
viewBox if it's missing (opposite to removeViewBox, disable it first)
disabled
|removeAttrs
|remove attributes by pattern
disabled
|removeAttributesBySelector
|removes attributes of elements that match a CSS selector
disabled
|removeElementsByAttr
|remove arbitrary elements by
ID or
className
disabled
|addClassesToSVGElement
|add classnames to an outer
<svg> element
disabled
|addAttributesToSVGElement
|adds attributes to an outer
<svg> element
disabled
|removeOffCanvasPaths
|removes elements that are drawn outside of the viewbox
disabled
|removeStyleElement
|remove
<style> elements
disabled
|removeScriptElement
|remove
<script> elements
disabled
|reusePaths
|Find duplicated elements and replace them with links
disabled
|SheetJS LLC
|Fontello
This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.
Logo by André Castillo.
I dont know how many times SVGO has saved me, from garbase svg to optimized high performing small size svg that I can just plugin in my code. The svgo performance is very good, there are a bunch of things that you can do to reduce the size and manage complexity. Their web tool is amazing, I dont have time to install the package and then run the svg through it but the web tool is copy paste. And it powers so many underlying tech from different packages like gatsby. The outcomes of svgs are way beyond the convention images like jpg and png, but working in svg is hair pulling, SVGO makes it manageable
Very simple, elegant and indispensable tool in my arsenal. Though not gonna lie, I use their web interface more but when I automate a large number of files I use SVGO. This reduces the size of svg and converts them to tsx which is very nice. No brainer.
Working with svgs are very difficult on the web as some of the svgs exported from some well known vector drawing apps are very large. As animating svgs are awesome there is a great need to optimise them. I use svgo to optimise my svgs that are to be animated on the web. It offers a great CLI that can help in optimising svgs right from the terminal it exposes a lot of methods to optimise the svg. The issue I faced is that for optimising perfectly we need to try out various options provided by the tool and it takes time to try each one of them. There is this awesome tool out there https://jakearchibald.github.io/svgomg/ powered by svgo which helps to change different options in svgo and know the output in realtime in the browser.
One of the best SVG optimizing tools of node.js which I have used. Working with SVG is a little hard, you need to optimize, reduce the size which takes time, but using svgo its becomes easy and fast and generates good quality SVG. very powerful, easy to use, fast, and have good documentation, and have good community support. I have used it web version, no need to install and configure just use them directly from the browser. Which makes it even better. Just one of the must libraries when working in nodejs with svg.
I use svgo all the time when I am working with svgs. I find it hard to optimise and reduce the sizes of svg files generated and svgo solves that problem for me. It is super easy to use. I just have to run the cli and pass the input file. It will create an optimised version of the svg for me. It can also be run as a build process where you compress all the svgs into your build folder, So you won’t miss any svgs from getting optimised.