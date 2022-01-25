svgMap is a JavaScript library that lets you easily create an interactable world map comparing customizable data for each country.
Live demo: https://stephanwagner.me/create-world-map-charts-with-svgmap#svgMapDemoGDP
npm install --save svgmap
import svgMap from 'svgmap';
import 'svgmap/dist/svgMap.min.css';
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/svg-pan-zoom@3.6.1/dist/svg-pan-zoom.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/StephanWagner/svgMap@v2.7.1/dist/svgMap.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/StephanWagner/svgMap@v2.7.1/dist/svgMap.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
Create an HTML element where to show your map, then use JavaScript to initialize:
<div id="svgMap"></div>
new svgMap({
targetElementID: 'svgMap',
data: {
data: {
gdp: {
name: 'GDP per capita',
format: '{0} USD',
thousandSeparator: ',',
thresholdMax: 50000,
thresholdMin: 1000
},
change: {
name: 'Change to year before',
format: '{0} %'
}
},
applyData: 'gdp',
values: {
AF: { gdp: 587, change: 4.73 },
AL: { gdp: 4583, change: 11.09 },
DZ: { gdp: 4293, change: 10.01 }
// ...
}
}
});
This example code creates a world map with the GDP per capita and its change to the previous year: https://stephanwagner.me/create-world-map-charts-with-svgmap#svgMapDemoGDP
You can pass the following options into svgMap:
|Option
|Type
|Default
targetElementID
string
|The ID of the element where the world map will render (Required)
minZoom
float
1
|Minimal zoom level
maxZoom
float
25
|Maximal zoom level
initialZoom
float
1.06
|Initial zoom level
initialPan
object
|Initial pan on x and y axis (e.g.
{ x: 30, y: 60 })
zoomScaleSensitivity
float
0.2
|Sensitivity when zooming
mouseWheelZoomEnabled
boolean
true
|Enables or disables zooming with the scroll wheel
mouseWheelZoomWithKey
boolean
false
|Allow zooming only when one of the following keys is pressed: SHIFT, CONTROL, ALT, COMMAND, OPTION
mouseWheelKeyMessage
string
'Press the [ALT] key to zoom'
|The message when trying to scroll without a key
mouseWheelKeyMessageMac
string
Press the [COMMAND] key to zoom
|The message when trying to scroll without a key on MacOS
colorMax
string
'#CC0033'
|Color for highest value
colorMin
string
'#FFE5D9'
|Color for lowest value
colorNoData
string
'#E2E2E2'
|Color when there is no data
flagType
'image',
'emoji'
'image'
|The type of the flag in the tooltip
flagURL
string
|The URL to the flags when using flag type
'image'. The placeholder
{0} will get replaced with the lowercase ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code. Default:
'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/hjnilsson/country-flags@latest/svg/{0}.svg'
hideFlag
boolean
false
|Hide the flag in tooltips
noDataText
string
'No data available'
|The text to be shown when no data is present
touchLink
boolean
false
|Set to
true to open the link (see
data.values.link) on mobile devices, by default the tooltip will be shown
onGetTooltip
function
|Called when a tooltip is created to custimize the tooltip content (
function (tooltipDiv, countryID, countryValues) { return 'Custom HTML'; })
countries
object
|Additional options specific to countries:
|
↳ EH
boolean
true
|When set to
false, Western Sahara (EH) will be combined with Morocco (MA)
|
↳ Crimea
'UA',
'RU'
'UA'
|Crimea: Set to 'RU' to make the Crimea part of Russia, by default it is part of the Ukraine
data
object
|The chart data to use for coloring and to show in the tooltip. Use a unique data-id as key and provide following options as value:
|
↳ name
string
|The name of the data, it will be shown in the tooltip
|
↳ format
string
|The format for the data value,
{0} will be replaced with the actual value
|
↳ thousandSeparator
string
','
|The character to use as thousand separator
|
↳ thresholdMax
number
null
|Maximal value to use for coloring calculations
|
↳ thresholdMin
number
0
|Minimum value to use for coloring calculations
|
↳ applyData
string
|The ID (key) of the data that will be used for coloring
|
↳ values
object
|An object with the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code as key and the chart data for each country as value
|
↳ color
string
|Forces a color for this country
|
↳ link
string
|An URL to redirect to when clicking the country
|
↳ linkTarget
string
|The target of the link. By default the link will be opened in the same tab. Use
'_blank' to open the link in a new tab
countryNames
object
|An object with the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code as key and the country name as value
Use the option
countryNames to translate country names. In the folder
demo/html/local or
demo/es6/local you can find translations in following languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Urdu.
To create your own translations, check out country-list by Saša Stamenković.
If you need more detailed maps or more options for your data, there is a great open source project called datawrapper out there, with a lot more power than svgMap.
svgMap uses svg-pan-zoom by Anders Riutta (now maintained by bumpu).
The country flag images are from country-flags by Hampus Joakim Borgos.
Most data in the demos was taken from Wikipedia.