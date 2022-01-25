svgMap

svgMap is a JavaScript library that lets you easily create an interactable world map comparing customizable data for each country.

Live demo: https://stephanwagner.me/create-world-map-charts-with-svgmap#svgMapDemoGDP

Install

ES6

npm install --save svgmap

import svgMap from 'svgmap' ; import 'svgmap/dist/svgMap.min.css' ;

CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/svg-pan-zoom@3.6.1/dist/svg-pan-zoom.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/StephanWagner/svgMap@v2.7.1/dist/svgMap.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/StephanWagner/svgMap@v2.7.1/dist/svgMap.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

Usage

Create an HTML element where to show your map, then use JavaScript to initialize:

< div id = "svgMap" > </ div >

new svgMap({ targetElementID : 'svgMap' , data : { data : { gdp : { name : 'GDP per capita' , format : '{0} USD' , thousandSeparator : ',' , thresholdMax : 50000 , thresholdMin : 1000 }, change : { name : 'Change to year before' , format : '{0} %' } }, applyData : 'gdp' , values : { AF : { gdp : 587 , change : 4.73 }, AL : { gdp : 4583 , change : 11.09 }, DZ : { gdp : 4293 , change : 10.01 } } } });

This example code creates a world map with the GDP per capita and its change to the previous year: https://stephanwagner.me/create-world-map-charts-with-svgmap#svgMapDemoGDP

Options

You can pass the following options into svgMap:

Option Type Default targetElementID string The ID of the element where the world map will render (Required) minZoom float 1 Minimal zoom level maxZoom float 25 Maximal zoom level initialZoom float 1.06 Initial zoom level initialPan object Initial pan on x and y axis (e.g. { x: 30, y: 60 } ) zoomScaleSensitivity float 0.2 Sensitivity when zooming mouseWheelZoomEnabled boolean true Enables or disables zooming with the scroll wheel mouseWheelZoomWithKey boolean false Allow zooming only when one of the following keys is pressed: SHIFT, CONTROL, ALT, COMMAND, OPTION mouseWheelKeyMessage string 'Press the [ALT] key to zoom' The message when trying to scroll without a key mouseWheelKeyMessageMac string Press the [COMMAND] key to zoom The message when trying to scroll without a key on MacOS colorMax string '#CC0033' Color for highest value colorMin string '#FFE5D9' Color for lowest value colorNoData string '#E2E2E2' Color when there is no data flagType 'image' , 'emoji' 'image' The type of the flag in the tooltip flagURL string The URL to the flags when using flag type 'image' . The placeholder {0} will get replaced with the lowercase ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code. Default: 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/hjnilsson/country-flags@latest/svg/{0}.svg' hideFlag boolean false Hide the flag in tooltips noDataText string 'No data available' The text to be shown when no data is present touchLink boolean false Set to true to open the link (see data.values.link ) on mobile devices, by default the tooltip will be shown onGetTooltip function Called when a tooltip is created to custimize the tooltip content ( function (tooltipDiv, countryID, countryValues) { return 'Custom HTML'; } ) countries object Additional options specific to countries: ↳ EH boolean true When set to false , Western Sahara (EH) will be combined with Morocco (MA) ↳ Crimea 'UA' , 'RU' 'UA' Crimea: Set to 'RU' to make the Crimea part of Russia, by default it is part of the Ukraine data object The chart data to use for coloring and to show in the tooltip. Use a unique data-id as key and provide following options as value: ↳ name string The name of the data, it will be shown in the tooltip ↳ format string The format for the data value, {0} will be replaced with the actual value ↳ thousandSeparator string ',' The character to use as thousand separator ↳ thresholdMax number null Maximal value to use for coloring calculations ↳ thresholdMin number 0 Minimum value to use for coloring calculations ↳ applyData string The ID (key) of the data that will be used for coloring ↳ values object An object with the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code as key and the chart data for each country as value ↳ color string Forces a color for this country ↳ link string An URL to redirect to when clicking the country ↳ linkTarget string The target of the link. By default the link will be opened in the same tab. Use '_blank' to open the link in a new tab countryNames object An object with the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code as key and the country name as value

Localize

Use the option countryNames to translate country names. In the folder demo/html/local or demo/es6/local you can find translations in following languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Urdu.

To create your own translations, check out country-list by Saša Stamenković.

Attribution

If you need more detailed maps or more options for your data, there is a great open source project called datawrapper out there, with a lot more power than svgMap.

svgMap uses svg-pan-zoom by Anders Riutta (now maintained by bumpu).

The country flag images are from country-flags by Hampus Joakim Borgos.

Most data in the demos was taken from Wikipedia.