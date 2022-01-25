openbase logo
by Stephan Wagner
2.7.1

svgMap is a JavaScript library that lets you easily create an interactable world map comparing customizable data for each country.

Readme

svgMap

svgMap is a JavaScript library that lets you easily create an interactable world map comparing customizable data for each country.

Live demo: https://stephanwagner.me/create-world-map-charts-with-svgmap#svgMapDemoGDP

Install

ES6

npm install --save svgmap

import svgMap from 'svgmap';
import 'svgmap/dist/svgMap.min.css';

CDN

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/svg-pan-zoom@3.6.1/dist/svg-pan-zoom.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/StephanWagner/svgMap@v2.7.1/dist/svgMap.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/StephanWagner/svgMap@v2.7.1/dist/svgMap.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

Usage

Create an HTML element where to show your map, then use JavaScript to initialize:

<div id="svgMap"></div>

new svgMap({
  targetElementID: 'svgMap',
  data: {
    data: {
      gdp: {
        name: 'GDP per capita',
        format: '{0} USD',
        thousandSeparator: ',',
        thresholdMax: 50000,
        thresholdMin: 1000
      },
      change: {
        name: 'Change to year before',
        format: '{0} %'
      }
    },
    applyData: 'gdp',
    values: {
      AF: { gdp: 587, change: 4.73 },
      AL: { gdp: 4583, change: 11.09 },
      DZ: { gdp: 4293, change: 10.01 }
      // ...
    }
  }
});

This example code creates a world map with the GDP per capita and its change to the previous year: https://stephanwagner.me/create-world-map-charts-with-svgmap#svgMapDemoGDP

Options

You can pass the following options into svgMap:

OptionTypeDefault
targetElementIDstringThe ID of the element where the world map will render (Required)
minZoomfloat1Minimal zoom level
maxZoomfloat25Maximal zoom level
initialZoomfloat1.06Initial zoom level
initialPanobjectInitial pan on x and y axis (e.g. { x: 30, y: 60 })
zoomScaleSensitivityfloat0.2Sensitivity when zooming
mouseWheelZoomEnabledbooleantrueEnables or disables zooming with the scroll wheel
mouseWheelZoomWithKeybooleanfalseAllow zooming only when one of the following keys is pressed: SHIFT, CONTROL, ALT, COMMAND, OPTION
mouseWheelKeyMessagestring'Press the [ALT] key to zoom'The message when trying to scroll without a key
mouseWheelKeyMessageMacstring Press the [COMMAND] key to zoomThe message when trying to scroll without a key on MacOS
colorMaxstring'#CC0033'Color for highest value
colorMinstring'#FFE5D9'Color for lowest value
colorNoDatastring'#E2E2E2'Color when there is no data
flagType'image', 'emoji''image'The type of the flag in the tooltip
flagURLstringThe URL to the flags when using flag type 'image'. The placeholder {0} will get replaced with the lowercase ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code. Default: 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/hjnilsson/country-flags@latest/svg/{0}.svg'
hideFlagbooleanfalseHide the flag in tooltips
noDataTextstring'No data available'The text to be shown when no data is present
touchLinkbooleanfalseSet to true to open the link (see data.values.link) on mobile devices, by default the tooltip will be shown
onGetTooltipfunctionCalled when a tooltip is created to custimize the tooltip content (function (tooltipDiv, countryID, countryValues) { return 'Custom HTML'; })
countriesobjectAdditional options specific to countries:
   ↳ EHbooleantrueWhen set to false, Western Sahara (EH) will be combined with Morocco (MA)
   ↳ Crimea'UA', 'RU''UA'Crimea: Set to 'RU' to make the Crimea part of Russia, by default it is part of the Ukraine
dataobjectThe chart data to use for coloring and to show in the tooltip. Use a unique data-id as key and provide following options as value:
   ↳ namestringThe name of the data, it will be shown in the tooltip
   ↳ formatstringThe format for the data value, {0} will be replaced with the actual value
   ↳ thousandSeparatorstring','The character to use as thousand separator
   ↳ thresholdMaxnumbernullMaximal value to use for coloring calculations
   ↳ thresholdMinnumber0Minimum value to use for coloring calculations
   ↳ applyDatastringThe ID (key) of the data that will be used for coloring
   ↳ valuesobjectAn object with the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code as key and the chart data for each country as value
        ↳ colorstringForces a color for this country
        ↳ linkstringAn URL to redirect to when clicking the country
        ↳ linkTargetstringThe target of the link. By default the link will be opened in the same tab. Use '_blank' to open the link in a new tab
countryNamesobjectAn object with the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code as key and the country name as value

Localize

Use the option countryNames to translate country names. In the folder demo/html/local or demo/es6/local you can find translations in following languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Urdu.

To create your own translations, check out country-list by Saša Stamenković.

Attribution

If you need more detailed maps or more options for your data, there is a great open source project called datawrapper out there, with a lot more power than svgMap.

svgMap uses svg-pan-zoom by Anders Riutta (now maintained by bumpu).

The country flag images are from country-flags by Hampus Joakim Borgos.

Most data in the demos was taken from Wikipedia.

