Read a set of SVG icons and ouput a SVG font

svgicons2svgfont is a simple tool to merge multiple icons to an SVG font.

'rect', 'line', 'circle', 'ellipsis', 'polyline' and 'polygon' shapes will be converted to pathes. Multiple pathes will be merged.

Transform attributes support is currenly experimental, report issues if any.

You can test this library with the frontend generator.

You may want to convert fonts to icons, if so use svgfont2svgicons.

Usage

In your scripts

const SVGIcons2SVGFontStream = require ( 'svgicons2svgfont' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const fontStream = new SVGIcons2SVGFontStream({ fontName : 'hello' , }); fontStream .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'fonts/hello.svg' )) .on( 'finish' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Font successfully created!' ); }) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); const glyph1 = fs.createReadStream( 'icons/icon1.svg' ); glyph1.metadata = { unicode : [ '\uE001\uE002' ], name : 'icon1' , }; fontStream.write(glyph1); const glyph2 = fs.createReadStream( 'icons/icon1.svg' ); glyph2.metadata = { unicode : [ '\uE002' , '\uEA02' ], name : 'icon2' , }; fontStream.write(glyph2); const glyph3 = fs.createReadStream( 'icons/icon1.svg' ); glyph3.metadata = { unicode : [ '\uE001\uE002' ], name : 'icon1-icon2' , }; fontStream.write(glyph3); fontStream.end();

CLI interface

All options are available except the log one by using this pattern: --{LOWER_CASE(optionName)}={optionValue} .

svgicons2svgfont --fontname=hello -o font/destination/file.svg icons/directory/*.svg

Note that you won't be able to customize icon names or icons unicodes by passing options but by using the following convention to name your icons files: ${icon.unicode}-${icon.name}.svg where icon.unicode is a comma separated list of unicode strings (ex: 'uEA01,uE001,uE001uE002', note that the last string is in fact a ligature).

There is a few more options for the CLI interface, you can list all of them:

svgicons2svgfont --help # Usage: svgicons2svgfont [options] <icons ...> # # Options: # # -V, --version output the version number # -v, --verbose tell me everything! # -o, --output [/dev/stdout] file to write output to # -f, --fontname [value] the font family name you want [iconfont] # -i, --fontId [value] the font id you want [fontname] # -st, --style [value] the font style you want # -we, --weight [value] the font weight you want # -w, --fixedWidth creates a monospace font of the width of the largest input icon # -c, --centerhorizontally calculate the bounds of a glyph and center it horizontally # -y, --centervertically centers the glyphs vertically in the generated font. # -n, --normalize normalize icons by scaling them to the height of the highest icon # -h, --height [value] the output font height [MAX(icons.height)] (icons will be scaled so the highest has this height) # -r, --round [value] setup the SVG path rounding [10e12] # -d, --descent [value] the font descent [0] # -a, --ascent [value] the font ascent [height - descent] # -s, --startunicode [value] the start unicode codepoint for unprefixed files [0xEA01] # -a, --prependUnicode prefix files with their automatically allocated unicode code point # -m, --metadata content of the metadata tag # -h, --help output usage information

API

new SVGIcons2SVGFontStream(options)

Type: String Default value: 'iconfont'

The font family name you want.

Type: String Default value: the options.fontName value

The font id you want.

Type: String Default value: ''

The font style you want.

Type: String Default value: ''

The font weight you want.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Creates a monospace font of the width of the largest input icon.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Calculate the bounds of a glyph and center it horizontally.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Centers the glyphs vertically in the generated font.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Normalize icons by scaling them to the height of the highest icon.

Type: Number Default value: MAX(icons.height) The outputted font height (defaults to the height of the highest input icon).

Type: Number Default value: 10e12 Setup SVG path rounding.

Type: Number Default value: 0

The font descent. It is usefull to fix the font baseline yourself.

Warning: The descent is a positive value!

Type: Number Default value: fontHeight - descent

The font ascent. Use this options only if you know what you're doing. A suitable value for this is computed for you.

Type: String Default value: undefined

The font metadata. You can set any character data in but it is the be suited place for a copyright mention.

Type: (file: string, cb: (err: any, metadata: {file: string, name: string, unicode: string[], renamed: boolean}) => void

Default value: require('svgicons2svgfont/src/metadata')(options)

A function which determines the metadata for an icon. It takes a parameter file with an icon svg and should return icon metadata (asynchronously) via the callback function. You can use this function to provide custom logic for svg to codepoint mapping.

metadata.path The path to the icon file. (The original file param is the file was not moved.) metadata.name The name of the icon metadata.unicode The unicode codepoints corresponding to this glyph. Each should be a 1-codepoint string. metadata.renamed Wether the original file was moved (e.g. to prefix it with its unicode codepoint)

Type: Function Default value: console.log

Allows you to provide your own logging function. Set to function(){} to disable logging.

Build systems

Grunt plugins

grunt-svgicons2svgfont and grunt-webfont.

Gulp plugins

Try gulp-iconfont and gulp-svgicons2svgfont.

Stylus plugin

Use stylus-iconfont.

Mimosa plugin

Use mimosa-svgs-to-iconfonts.

CLI alternatives

You can combine this plugin's CLI interface with svg2ttf, ttf2eot, ttf2woff and ttf2woff2. You can also use webfonts-generator.

Contributing

