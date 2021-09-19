openbase logo
svg

svgicons2svgfont

by Nicolas Froidure
10.0.5 (see all)

Concatenate SVG icons and ouput an SVG font

Readme

svgicons2svgfont

Read a set of SVG icons and ouput a SVG font

svgicons2svgfont is a simple tool to merge multiple icons to an SVG font.

'rect', 'line', 'circle', 'ellipsis', 'polyline' and 'polygon' shapes will be converted to pathes. Multiple pathes will be merged.

Transform attributes support is currenly experimental, report issues if any.

You can test this library with the frontend generator.

You may want to convert fonts to icons, if so use svgfont2svgicons.

Usage

In your scripts

const SVGIcons2SVGFontStream = require('svgicons2svgfont');
const fs = require('fs');
const fontStream = new SVGIcons2SVGFontStream({
  fontName: 'hello',
});

// Setting the font destination
fontStream
  .pipe(fs.createWriteStream('fonts/hello.svg'))
  .on('finish', function () {
    console.log('Font successfully created!');
  })
  .on('error', function (err) {
    console.log(err);
  });

// Writing glyphs
const glyph1 = fs.createReadStream('icons/icon1.svg');
glyph1.metadata = {
  unicode: ['\uE001\uE002'],
  name: 'icon1',
};
fontStream.write(glyph1);

// Multiple unicode values are possible
const glyph2 = fs.createReadStream('icons/icon1.svg');
glyph2.metadata = {
  unicode: ['\uE002', '\uEA02'],
  name: 'icon2',
};
fontStream.write(glyph2);

// Either ligatures are available
const glyph3 = fs.createReadStream('icons/icon1.svg');
glyph3.metadata = {
  unicode: ['\uE001\uE002'],
  name: 'icon1-icon2',
};
fontStream.write(glyph3);

// Do not forget to end the stream
fontStream.end();

CLI interface

All options are available except the log one by using this pattern: --{LOWER_CASE(optionName)}={optionValue}.

svgicons2svgfont --fontname=hello -o font/destination/file.svg icons/directory/*.svg

Note that you won't be able to customize icon names or icons unicodes by passing options but by using the following convention to name your icons files: ${icon.unicode}-${icon.name}.svg where icon.unicode is a comma separated list of unicode strings (ex: 'uEA01,uE001,uE001uE002', note that the last string is in fact a ligature).

There is a few more options for the CLI interface, you can list all of them:

svgicons2svgfont --help
#  Usage: svgicons2svgfont [options] <icons ...>
#
#  Options:
#
#    -V, --version               output the version number
#    -v, --verbose               tell me everything!
#    -o, --output [/dev/stdout]  file to write output to
#    -f, --fontname [value]      the font family name you want [iconfont]
#    -i, --fontId [value]        the font id you want [fontname]
#    -st, --style [value]        the font style you want
#    -we, --weight [value]       the font weight you want
#    -w, --fixedWidth            creates a monospace font of the width of the largest input icon
#    -c, --centerhorizontally    calculate the bounds of a glyph and center it horizontally
#    -y, --centervertically      centers the glyphs vertically in the generated font.
#    -n, --normalize             normalize icons by scaling them to the height of the highest icon
#    -h, --height [value]        the output font height [MAX(icons.height)] (icons will be scaled so the highest has this height)
#    -r, --round [value]         setup the SVG path rounding [10e12]
#    -d, --descent [value]       the font descent [0]
#    -a, --ascent [value]        the font ascent [height - descent]
#    -s, --startunicode [value]  the start unicode codepoint for unprefixed files [0xEA01]
#    -a, --prependUnicode        prefix files with their automatically allocated unicode code point
#    -m, --metadata              content of the metadata tag
#    -h, --help                  output usage information

API

new SVGIcons2SVGFontStream(options)

options.fontName

Type: String Default value: 'iconfont'

The font family name you want.

options.fontId

Type: String Default value: the options.fontName value

The font id you want.

options.fontStyle

Type: String Default value: ''

The font style you want.

options.fontWeight

Type: String Default value: ''

The font weight you want.

options.fixedWidth

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Creates a monospace font of the width of the largest input icon.

options.centerHorizontally

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Calculate the bounds of a glyph and center it horizontally.

options.centerVertically

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Centers the glyphs vertically in the generated font.

options.normalize

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Normalize icons by scaling them to the height of the highest icon.

options.fontHeight

Type: Number Default value: MAX(icons.height) The outputted font height (defaults to the height of the highest input icon).

options.round

Type: Number Default value: 10e12 Setup SVG path rounding.

options.descent

Type: Number Default value: 0

The font descent. It is usefull to fix the font baseline yourself.

Warning: The descent is a positive value!

options.ascent

Type: Number Default value: fontHeight - descent

The font ascent. Use this options only if you know what you're doing. A suitable value for this is computed for you.

options.metadata

Type: String Default value: undefined

The font metadata. You can set any character data in but it is the be suited place for a copyright mention.

options.metadataProvider

Type: (file: string, cb: (err: any, metadata: {file: string, name: string, unicode: string[], renamed: boolean}) => void

Default value: require('svgicons2svgfont/src/metadata')(options)

A function which determines the metadata for an icon. It takes a parameter file with an icon svg and should return icon metadata (asynchronously) via the callback function. You can use this function to provide custom logic for svg to codepoint mapping.

metadata.pathThe path to the icon file. (The original file param is the file was not moved.)
metadata.nameThe name of the icon
metadata.unicodeThe unicode codepoints corresponding to this glyph. Each should be a 1-codepoint string.
metadata.renamedWether the original file was moved (e.g. to prefix it with its unicode codepoint)

options.log

Type: Function Default value: console.log

Allows you to provide your own logging function. Set to function(){} to disable logging.

Build systems

Grunt plugins

grunt-svgicons2svgfont and grunt-webfont.

Gulp plugins

Try gulp-iconfont and gulp-svgicons2svgfont.

Stylus plugin

Use stylus-iconfont.

Mimosa plugin

Use mimosa-svgs-to-iconfonts.

CLI alternatives

You can combine this plugin's CLI interface with svg2ttf, ttf2eot, ttf2woff and ttf2woff2. You can also use webfonts-generator.

Contributing

Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.

License

MIT

