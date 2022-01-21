svgexport

svgexport is a Node.js module and command-line tool for exporting SVG files to PNG and JPEG, it uses Puppeteer for rendering SVG files.

Command Line

Installation

npm install svgexport -g

Installation Issues

You might encounter an error while installing because of a puppeteer issue documented here puppeteer/puppeteer#367

To circumvent this, you will need the following command

sudo npm install -g svgexport --unsafe-perm= true

Usage

svgexport <input file> <output file> <options> svgexport <datafile> <options> [<format>] [<quality>] [<input viewbox>] [<output size>] [<resize mode>] [<styles>] <format> png|jpeg|jpg If not specified, it will be inferred from output file extension or defaults to "png". <quality> 1%-100% <input viewbox> <left>:<top>:<width>:<height>|<width>:<height> If input viewbox is not specified it will be inferred from input file. <output size> <scale>x|<width>:<height>|<width>:|:<height> If output size is specified as width:height, <viewbox mode> is used. <viewbox mode> crop|pad Crop (slice) or pad (extend) input to match output aspect ratio, default mode is "crop". <datafile> Path of a JSON file with following content: [ { "input" : ["<input file>", "<option>", "<option>", ...], "output": [ ["<output file>", "<option>", "<option>", ...] ] }, ...] Input file options are merged with and overridden by output file options. Instead of a JSON file, a Node module which exports same content can be provided.

Examples

Scale 1.5x proportionally:

svgexport input .svg output .png 1 .5x

Scale proportionally to set output width to 32px:

svgexport input .svg output .png 32 :

Scale proportionally and pad output to set output width:height to 32px:54px:

svgexport input .svg output .png pad 32 :54

Export -1:-1:24:24 ( left:top:width:height ) of input.svg to output.png:

svgexport input .svg output .png -1 :-1 :24 :24 1 x

Set output JPEG quality:

svgexport input .svg output .jpg 80%

Use a CSS to style input SVG:

svgexport input .svg output .jpg " svg { background :silver;}"

By default, Puppeteer has a page load timeout of 30 seconds. This might not be enough for large SVG files. If you want to change the page timeout, set the SVGEXPORT_TIMEOUT environment variable to the desired number of seconds.

// One minute timeout SVGEXPORT_TIMEOUT=60 svgexport input.svg output.png

Node.js Module

Installation

npm install svgexport --save

Usage

var svgexport = require ( 'svgexport' ); svgexport.render(datafile, callback);

datafile can be an object, an array of objects or a JSON file path, see command line usage for its format.

Contributors

svgexport was migrated from PhantomJS to Puppeteer by Michael Heerklotz.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Ali Shakiba Available under the MIT license

Keywords: svg, export, rasterize, converter, png, jpeg, jpg, cli, command-line, inkscape, illustrator, coreldraw