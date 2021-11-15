svgdom

Straightforward DOM implementation to make SVG.js run headless on Node.js

While this dom implementation was designed to run svg.js on node, it now is much more feature complete and can be used by anyone needing an xml, svg or html dom.

Get started with svg.js v2.x (x>5)

npm install svg .js svgdom

const { createSVGWindow } = require ( 'svgdom' ) const window = createSVGWindow() const SVG = require ( 'svg.js' )( window ) const document = window .document const canvas = SVG( document .documentElement) canvas.rect( 100 , 100 ).fill( 'yellow' ).move( 50 , 50 ) console .log(canvas.svg()) console .log(canvas.node.outerHTML)

Get started with svg.js v3.x

npm install @ svgdotjs / svg . js svgdom

const { createSVGWindow } = require ( 'svgdom' ) const window = createSVGWindow() const document = window .document const { SVG, registerWindow } = require ( '@svgdotjs/svg.js' ) registerWindow( window , document ) const canvas = SVG( document .documentElement) canvas.rect( 100 , 100 ).fill( 'yellow' ).move( 50 , 50 ) console .log(canvas.svg()) console .log(canvas.node.outerHTML)

Create an HTML Dom or XML Dom

const { createHTMLWindow } = require ( 'svgdom' ) const window = createHTMLWindow() const { createWindow } = require ( 'svgdom' ) const window = createWindow(namespaceURI, rootNode)

Use svgdom as esm module

svgdom is used best as esm module. So in case you already did the step to esm modules on node, you can just go ahead and import svgdom:

import { createSVGWindow } from 'svgdom'

Fonts

In order to calculate bounding boxes for text the font needs to be loaded first. svgdom loads Open Sans-Regular by default when no font file for the specified font was found. The following options must be set in order to load your own fonts:

const { config } = require ( 'svgdom' ) config. .setFontDir( './fonts' ) .setFontFamilyMappings({ 'Arial' : 'arial.ttf' }) .preloadFonts() const {setFontDir, setFontFamilyMappings, preloadFonts} = require ( 'svgdom' ) setFontDir( './fonts' ) setFontFamilyMappings({ 'Arial' : 'arial.ttf' }) preloadFonts()

Limitations

Almost all functions of svg.js work properly with svgdom. However there are a few known limitations:

font properties like bold, italic... are only supported when you explicitely load that font e.g. setFontFamilyMappings({ 'Arial-italic' : 'arial_italic.ttf' })

querySelector only supports the following pseudo classes: first-child last-child nth-child nth-last-child first-of-type last-of-type nth-of-type nth-last-of-type only-child only-of-type root not matches scope

only supports the following pseudo classes:

Using svgdom in your own projects

Albeit this dom implementation aims to work with svgjs, it is of course possible to use it in your own projects. Keep in mind, that some functions are just not needed in svgjs and therefore not implemented or tested. If you need a certain feature don't hesistate to open an issue or submit a pull request.

Last thing to say: childNodes is an array! (yet)

or