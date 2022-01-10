SVG2VectorDrawable

中文说明

JavaScript module and command-line tools for convert SVG to Android vector drawable.

Use in command-line

Install.

npm install svg2vectordrawable -g Show help . s2v -h

Convert a SVG to vector drawable file.

s2v -i input.svg -o output.xml s2v -i input.svg -o res/drawable/output.xml s2v -p 3 -i input.svg -o res/drawable/output.xml

Convert all SVG file in a folder to vector drawable file.

s2v -f input_folder -o output_folder

Show vector drawable code from SVG code, or convert it to XML file.

s2v -s '<rect x="2" y="2" width="20" height="20"/>' s2v -s '<Paste from Sketch SVG code>' -o output.xml

Use in JavaScript

Install.

npm install svg2vectordrawable -s

Example 1, convert SVG code to Android Vector Drawable code.

const svg2vectordrawable = require ( 'svg2vectordrawable' ); let svgCode = '<svg viewBox="0 0 24 24"><rect x="2" y="2" width="20" height="20"/></svg>' ; svg2vectordrawable(svgCode).then( xmlCode => { console .log(xmlCode); });

With options arguments.

let options = { floatPrecision : 3 , fillBlack : true , xmlTag : true , tint : '#FFFFFFFF' }; svg2vectordrawable(svgCode, options).then( xmlCode => { console .log(xmlCode); });

Example 2, convert SVG file to Android Vector Drawable file.

const svg2vectordrawable = require ( 'svg2vectordrawable/lib/svg-file-to-vectordrawable-file' ); svg2vectordrawable( './dir/input.svg' , './dir/output.xml' );

Example 3，use svg2vectordrawable with gulp.

const path = require ( 'path' ); const vinylPaths = require ( 'vinyl-paths' ); const svg2vectordrawable = require ( 'svg2vectordrawable/lib/svg-file-to-vectordrawable-file' ); gulp.task( 'vectorDrawable' , () => { let dest = './dest/vector-drawable' ; return gulp.src( './dest/svg/*.svg' ) .pipe(vinylPaths( function ( file ) { let outputPath = path.join(dest, 'ic_' + path.basename(file).replace( /\.svg$/ , '.xml' )); return svg2vectordrawable(file, outputPath); })); });

License

MIT

