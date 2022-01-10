openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
svg

svg2vectordrawable

by Ashung Hung
2.8.2 (see all)

Node.js module and command-line tools for convert SVG to Android vector drawable.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

190

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SVG2VectorDrawable

中文说明

JavaScript module and command-line tools for convert SVG to Android vector drawable.

Use in command-line

Install.

npm install svg2vectordrawable -g
# Show help.
s2v -h

Convert a SVG to vector drawable file.

s2v -i input.svg -o output.xml
s2v -i input.svg -o res/drawable/output.xml
s2v -p 3 -i input.svg -o res/drawable/output.xml

Convert all SVG file in a folder to vector drawable file.

s2v -f input_folder -o output_folder

Show vector drawable code from SVG code, or convert it to XML file.

s2v -s '<rect x="2" y="2" width="20" height="20"/>'
s2v -s '<Paste from Sketch SVG code>' -o output.xml

Use in JavaScript

Install.

npm install svg2vectordrawable -s

Example 1, convert SVG code to Android Vector Drawable code.

const svg2vectordrawable = require('svg2vectordrawable');
let svgCode = '<svg viewBox="0 0 24 24"><rect x="2" y="2" width="20" height="20"/></svg>';
svg2vectordrawable(svgCode).then(xmlCode => {
    console.log(xmlCode);
});

With options arguments.

let options = {
        floatPrecision: 3, // default is 2
    fillBlack: true, // Add black color to path element, defaults to false
    xmlTag: true, // Add XML Declaration, defaults to false
    tint: '#FFFFFFFF' // And tint to vector tag
};
svg2vectordrawable(svgCode, options).then(xmlCode => {
    console.log(xmlCode);
});

Example 2, convert SVG file to Android Vector Drawable file.

const svg2vectordrawable = require('svg2vectordrawable/lib/svg-file-to-vectordrawable-file');
svg2vectordrawable('./dir/input.svg', './dir/output.xml');

Example 3，use svg2vectordrawable with gulp.

const path = require('path');
const vinylPaths = require('vinyl-paths');
const svg2vectordrawable = require('svg2vectordrawable/lib/svg-file-to-vectordrawable-file');
gulp.task('vectorDrawable', () => {
    let dest = './dest/vector-drawable';
    return gulp.src('./dest/svg/*.svg')
        .pipe(vinylPaths(function (file) {
            let outputPath = path.join(dest, 'ic_' + path.basename(file).replace(/\.svg$/, '.xml'));
            return svg2vectordrawable(file, outputPath);
        }));
});

License

MIT

Buy me a coffee or donate $5.00 $10.00 via PayPal.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial