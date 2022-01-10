JavaScript module and command-line tools for convert SVG to Android vector drawable.
Install.
npm install svg2vectordrawable -g
# Show help.
s2v -h
Convert a SVG to vector drawable file.
s2v -i input.svg -o output.xml
s2v -i input.svg -o res/drawable/output.xml
s2v -p 3 -i input.svg -o res/drawable/output.xml
Convert all SVG file in a folder to vector drawable file.
s2v -f input_folder -o output_folder
Show vector drawable code from SVG code, or convert it to XML file.
s2v -s '<rect x="2" y="2" width="20" height="20"/>'
s2v -s '<Paste from Sketch SVG code>' -o output.xml
Install.
npm install svg2vectordrawable -s
Example 1, convert SVG code to Android Vector Drawable code.
const svg2vectordrawable = require('svg2vectordrawable');
let svgCode = '<svg viewBox="0 0 24 24"><rect x="2" y="2" width="20" height="20"/></svg>';
svg2vectordrawable(svgCode).then(xmlCode => {
console.log(xmlCode);
});
With options arguments.
let options = {
floatPrecision: 3, // default is 2
fillBlack: true, // Add black color to path element, defaults to false
xmlTag: true, // Add XML Declaration, defaults to false
tint: '#FFFFFFFF' // And tint to vector tag
};
svg2vectordrawable(svgCode, options).then(xmlCode => {
console.log(xmlCode);
});
Example 2, convert SVG file to Android Vector Drawable file.
const svg2vectordrawable = require('svg2vectordrawable/lib/svg-file-to-vectordrawable-file');
svg2vectordrawable('./dir/input.svg', './dir/output.xml');
Example 3，use svg2vectordrawable with gulp.
const path = require('path');
const vinylPaths = require('vinyl-paths');
const svg2vectordrawable = require('svg2vectordrawable/lib/svg-file-to-vectordrawable-file');
gulp.task('vectorDrawable', () => {
let dest = './dest/vector-drawable';
return gulp.src('./dest/svg/*.svg')
.pipe(vinylPaths(function (file) {
let outputPath = path.join(dest, 'ic_' + path.basename(file).replace(/\.svg$/, '.xml'));
return svg2vectordrawable(file, outputPath);
}));
});
MIT
Buy me a coffee or donate $5.00 $10.00 via PayPal.