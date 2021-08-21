Converts SVG fonts to TTF format. It was initially written for Fontello, but you can find it useful for your projects.
For developpers:
Internal API is similar to FontForge's one. Since primary goal is generating iconic fonts, sources can lack some specific TTF/OTF features, like kerning and so on. Anyway, current code is a good base for development, because it will save you tons of hours to implement correct writing & optimizing TTF tables.
Install:
npm install -g svg2ttf
Usage example:
svg2ttf fontello.svg fontello.ttf
svgFontString - SVG font content
options
copyright - copyright string (optional)
description - description string (optional)
ts - Unix timestamp (in seconds) to override creation time (optional)
url - manufacturer url (optional)
version - font version string, can be
Version x.y or
x.y.
buf - internal byte buffer
object, similar to DataView. It's
buffer property is
Uin8Array or
Array
with ttf content.
Example:
var fs = require('fs');
var svg2ttf = require('svg2ttf');
var ttf = svg2ttf(fs.readFileSync('myfont.svg', 'utf8'), {});
fs.writeFileSync('myfont.ttf', new Buffer(ttf.buffer));
