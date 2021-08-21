openbase logo
svg2ttf

by fontello
6.0.3 (see all)

SVG -> TTF font convertor

Readme

svg2ttf

Converts SVG fonts to TTF format. It was initially written for Fontello, but you can find it useful for your projects.

For developpers:

Internal API is similar to FontForge's one. Since primary goal is generating iconic fonts, sources can lack some specific TTF/OTF features, like kerning and so on. Anyway, current code is a good base for development, because it will save you tons of hours to implement correct writing & optimizing TTF tables.

Using from CLI

Install:

npm install -g svg2ttf

Usage example:

svg2ttf fontello.svg fontello.ttf

API

svg2ttf(svgFontString, options) -> buf

  • svgFontString - SVG font content
  • options
    • copyright - copyright string (optional)
    • description - description string (optional)
    • ts - Unix timestamp (in seconds) to override creation time (optional)
    • url - manufacturer url (optional)
    • version - font version string, can be Version x.y or x.y.
  • buf - internal byte buffer object, similar to DataView. It's buffer property is Uin8Array or Array with ttf content.

Example:

var fs = require('fs');
var svg2ttf = require('svg2ttf');

var ttf = svg2ttf(fs.readFileSync('myfont.svg', 'utf8'), {});
fs.writeFileSync('myfont.ttf', new Buffer(ttf.buffer));

svg2ttf for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of svg2ttf and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

