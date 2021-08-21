svg2ttf

Converts SVG fonts to TTF format. It was initially written for Fontello, but you can find it useful for your projects.

For developpers:

Internal API is similar to FontForge's one. Since primary goal is generating iconic fonts, sources can lack some specific TTF/OTF features, like kerning and so on. Anyway, current code is a good base for development, because it will save you tons of hours to implement correct writing & optimizing TTF tables.

Using from CLI

Install:

npm install -g svg2ttf

Usage example:

svg2ttf fontello.svg fontello.ttf

API

svg2ttf(svgFontString, options) -> buf

svgFontString - SVG font content

- SVG font content options copyright - copyright string (optional) description - description string (optional) ts - Unix timestamp (in seconds) to override creation time (optional) url - manufacturer url (optional) version - font version string, can be Version x.y or x.y .

buf - internal byte buffer object, similar to DataView. It's buffer property is Uin8Array or Array with ttf content.

Example:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var svg2ttf = require ( 'svg2ttf' ); var ttf = svg2ttf(fs.readFileSync( 'myfont.svg' , 'utf8' ), {}); fs.writeFileSync( 'myfont.ttf' , new Buffer(ttf.buffer));

svg2ttf for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.