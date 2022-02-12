A webpack loader which loads SVG file as utf-8 encoded DataUrl string.
Existing
url-loader always does Base64 encoding for data-uri. As SVG content is a human-readable xml string, using base64 encoding is not mandatory. Instead, one may only escape unsafe characters and replace
" with
' as described in this article.
There are some benefits for choosing utf-8 encoding over base64.
Parameters can be passed both in an url or from webpack config file. See Loaders section in webpack documentation for more details.
Passing parameters using
resourceQuery is also supported:
.selector {
background-image: url(../assets/foo.svg?encoding=base64);
}
The loader supports the following parameters:
limit
If given, loader will not encode the source file if its content is greater than this limit.
Defaults to no limit.
If the file is greater than the limit the
file-loader is used, receiving all query parameters set for svg-url-loader.
require("svg-url-loader?limit=1024!./file.svg");
// => DataUrl if "file.png" is smaller that 1kb
require("svg-url-loader?prefix=img/!./file.svg");
// => Parameters for the file-loader are valid too
// They are passed to the file-loader if used.
stripdeclarations
This option is true by default. It will be removed in the next major release.
See this issue for more context about this decision.
If given will tell the loader to strip out any XML declaration, e.g.
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> at the beginning of imported SVGs.
Internet Explorer (tested in Edge 14) cannot handle XML declarations in CSS data URLs (
content: url("data:image/svg...")).
require("svg-url-loader?stripdeclarations!./file.svg");
iesafe
This option tells loader to fall back to the file-loader if the file contains a style-element and the encoded size is above 4kB no matter the
limit specified.
This option was introduced because Internet Explorer (including IE11) stops parsing style-elements in SVG data-URIs longer than 4kB. This results in black fill-color for all styled shapes.
You can either specify
iesafe option in the query:
// apply `iesafe` option only for 'foo.svg'
require("svg-url-loader?iesafe!./foo.svg");
Or, you can set this option globally in you webpack config:
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.svg/,
use: {
loader: "svg-url-loader",
options: {
// make all svg images to work in IE
iesafe: true,
},
},
},
],
},
//...
};
encoding
This option controls which encoding to use when constructing a data-URI for an SVG. When set to a non-"none" value, loader does not apply quotes to the resulting data-URI.
Possible values are "base64" and "none". Defaults to "none".
Normally, setting
encoding option to
base64 should not be required, as using base64 encoding defeats the original purpose of this loader - embed svg with minimal size overhead. However, because of incompatibility with some tools, we support this mode, too.
You can either specify
base64 option in the query:
// apply `base64` option only for 'foo.svg'
require("svg-url-loader?encoding=base64!./foo.svg");
Or, you can set this option globally in you webpack config:
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.svg/,
use: {
loader: "svg-url-loader",
options: {
// make loader to behave like url-loader, for all svg files
encoding: "base64",
},
},
},
],
},
//...
};
require("svg-url-loader!./file.svg");
// => DataUrl for file.svg
.icon {
background: url("../images/file.svg");
}
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.svg/,
use: {
loader: "svg-url-loader",
options: {},
},
},
],
},
//...
};