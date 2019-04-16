openbase logo
stv

svg-to-vue-component

by EGOIST
0.3.8 (see all)

Transform SVG files into Vue SFC (with hot reloading and SVGO support)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.6K

GitHub Stars

228

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

svg-to-vue-component

Why

When you import the .svg file as a Vue component instead of using the URL to the file, you can style it with CSS and add addtional DOM properties or event handlers to the component directly.

The differences between this project and vue-svg-loader are:

  • This one has built-in hot reloading support for webpack since the SVG code is compiled via vue-loader.
  • The latter only supports class and style attributes on the generated component while we support all DOM props and events.
  • This one supports project-wise and file-relative configuration for SVGO.

Install

yarn add svg-to-vue-component --dev

Usage

With Webpack

// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.svg$/,
        // If you want to import svg in css files
        // You need to configure another rule to use file-loader for that
        issuer: /\.(vue|js|ts|svg)$/,
        use: [
          // This loader compiles .svg file to .vue file
          // So we use `vue-loader` after it
          'vue-loader',
          'svg-to-vue-component/loader'
        ]
      }
    ]
  }
  // ...other configurations
}

Then you can import .svg files directly and use them as Vue components:

<template>
  <!-- Dom props and events are all available here -->
  <CheckIcon width="20px" height="20px" @click="handleClick" />
</template>

<script>
import CheckIcon from './check-icon.svg'

export default {
  components: {
    CheckIcon
  },

  methods: {
    handleClick() {
      console.log('It works!')
    }
  }
}
</script>

With Vue CLI

In your vue.config.js:

module.exports = {
  chainWebpack(config) {
    // Only convert .svg files that are imported by these files as Vue component
    const FILE_RE = /\.(vue|js|ts|svg)$/

    // Use vue-cli's default rule for svg in non .vue .js .ts files
    config.module.rule('svg').issuer(file => !FILE_RE.test(file))

    // Use our loader to handle svg imported by other files
    config.module
      .rule('svg-component')
      .test(/\.svg$/)
      .issuer(file => FILE_RE.test(file))
      .use('vue')
      .loader('vue-loader')
      .end()
      .use('svg-to-vue-component')
      .loader('svg-to-vue-component/loader')
  }
}

With Poi

In your poi.config.js:

module.exports = {
  plugins: ['svg-to-vue-component/poi'],

  // Or with options for the webpack loader
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'svg-to-vue-component/nuxt',
      options: {}
    }
  ]
}

Nuxt.js 2

In your nuxt.config.js:

module.exports = {
  modules: ['svg-to-vue-component/nuxt'],

  // Or with options for the webpack loader
  modules: [
    ['svg-to-vue-component/nuxt',
      {
        // ...
      }
    ]
  ]
}

Loader Options

Pass loader options like this:

// ...
{
  test: /\.svg$/,
  use: [
    'vue-loader',
    {
      loader: 'svg-to-vue-component/loader',
      options: {
        // ...Your options here
      }
    }
  ]
}
OptionDescription
svgoConfigProject-wise configuration for SVGO, if you want file-relative configuration, use the config file instead, supported format: .svgo.{yml,js,json}, see here for an example file. If you want to turn off SVGO entirely, pass false here.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

svg-to-vue-component © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).

Website · GitHub @EGOIST · Twitter @_egoistlily

