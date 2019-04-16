When you import the
.svg file as a Vue component instead of using the URL to the file, you can style it with CSS and add addtional DOM properties or event handlers to the component directly.
The differences between this project and vue-svg-loader are:
vue-loader.
class and
style attributes on the generated component while we support all DOM props and events.
yarn add svg-to-vue-component --dev
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.svg$/,
// If you want to import svg in css files
// You need to configure another rule to use file-loader for that
issuer: /\.(vue|js|ts|svg)$/,
use: [
// This loader compiles .svg file to .vue file
// So we use `vue-loader` after it
'vue-loader',
'svg-to-vue-component/loader'
]
}
]
}
// ...other configurations
}
Then you can import
.svg files directly and use them as Vue components:
<template>
<!-- Dom props and events are all available here -->
<CheckIcon width="20px" height="20px" @click="handleClick" />
</template>
<script>
import CheckIcon from './check-icon.svg'
export default {
components: {
CheckIcon
},
methods: {
handleClick() {
console.log('It works!')
}
}
}
</script>
In your
vue.config.js:
module.exports = {
chainWebpack(config) {
// Only convert .svg files that are imported by these files as Vue component
const FILE_RE = /\.(vue|js|ts|svg)$/
// Use vue-cli's default rule for svg in non .vue .js .ts files
config.module.rule('svg').issuer(file => !FILE_RE.test(file))
// Use our loader to handle svg imported by other files
config.module
.rule('svg-component')
.test(/\.svg$/)
.issuer(file => FILE_RE.test(file))
.use('vue')
.loader('vue-loader')
.end()
.use('svg-to-vue-component')
.loader('svg-to-vue-component/loader')
}
}
In your
poi.config.js:
module.exports = {
plugins: ['svg-to-vue-component/poi'],
// Or with options for the webpack loader
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'svg-to-vue-component/nuxt',
options: {}
}
]
}
In your
nuxt.config.js:
module.exports = {
modules: ['svg-to-vue-component/nuxt'],
// Or with options for the webpack loader
modules: [
['svg-to-vue-component/nuxt',
{
// ...
}
]
]
}
Pass loader options like this:
// ...
{
test: /\.svg$/,
use: [
'vue-loader',
{
loader: 'svg-to-vue-component/loader',
options: {
// ...Your options here
}
}
]
}
|Option
|Description
svgoConfig
|Project-wise configuration for SVGO, if you want file-relative configuration, use the config file instead, supported format:
.svgo.{yml,js,json}, see here for an example file. If you want to turn off SVGO entirely, pass
false here.
