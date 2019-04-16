Why

When you import the .svg file as a Vue component instead of using the URL to the file, you can style it with CSS and add addtional DOM properties or event handlers to the component directly.

The differences between this project and vue-svg-loader are:

This one has built-in hot reloading support for webpack since the SVG code is compiled via vue-loader .

. The latter only supports class and style attributes on the generated component while we support all DOM props and events.

and attributes on the generated component while we support all DOM props and events. This one supports project-wise and file-relative configuration for SVGO.

Install

yarn add svg-to-vue-component --dev

Usage

With Webpack

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.svg$/ , issuer : /\.(vue|js|ts|svg)$/ , use : [ 'vue-loader' , 'svg-to-vue-component/loader' ] } ] } }

Then you can import .svg files directly and use them as Vue components:

<template> <!-- Dom props and events are all available here --> <CheckIcon width="20px" height="20px" @click="handleClick" /> </template> <script> import CheckIcon from './check-icon.svg' export default { components: { CheckIcon }, methods: { handleClick() { console.log('It works!') } } } </script>

With Vue CLI

In your vue.config.js :

module .exports = { chainWebpack(config) { const FILE_RE = /\.(vue|js|ts|svg)$/ config.module.rule( 'svg' ).issuer( file => !FILE_RE.test(file)) config.module .rule( 'svg-component' ) .test( /\.svg$/ ) .issuer( file => FILE_RE.test(file)) .use( 'vue' ) .loader( 'vue-loader' ) .end() .use( 'svg-to-vue-component' ) .loader( 'svg-to-vue-component/loader' ) } }

With Poi

In your poi.config.js :

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'svg-to-vue-component/poi' ], plugins : [ { resolve : 'svg-to-vue-component/nuxt' , options : {} } ] }

Nuxt.js 2

In your nuxt.config.js :

module .exports = { modules : [ 'svg-to-vue-component/nuxt' ], modules : [ [ 'svg-to-vue-component/nuxt' , { } ] ] }

Loader Options

Pass loader options like this:

{ test : /\.svg$/ , use : [ 'vue-loader' , { loader : 'svg-to-vue-component/loader' , options : { } } ] }

Option Description svgoConfig Project-wise configuration for SVGO, if you want file-relative configuration, use the config file instead, supported format: .svgo.{yml,js,json} , see here for an example file. If you want to turn off SVGO entirely, pass false here.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

svg-to-vue-component © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).