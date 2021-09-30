Utility to convert SVG code into Vue component definition
npm i svg-to-vue vue-template-compiler
yarn add svg-to-vue vue-template-compiler
const svgToVue = require('svg-to-vue');
const code = `
<svg width="300" height="200" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<rect width="100%" height="100%" fill="red" />
</svg>
`;
// Promise
svgToVue(code)
.then((component) => {
// `component` contains Vue component definition
console.log(component);
});
// Async/await
const component = await svgToVue(code);
// `component` contains Vue component definition
console.log(component);
svgToVue(code, {
svgoConfig: {
plugins: [
{
prefixIds: true,
},
],
},
svgoPath: 'some/path/to.svg',
});
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
svgoConfig
Object/
Boolean
{}
|Configuration object passed to SVGO or
false to disable optimization
svgoPath
String
null
|Path to SVG file which is used by SVGO
prefixIds plugin to generate unique IDs