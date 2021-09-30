openbase logo
stv

svg-to-vue

by Damian Stasik
0.7.0 (see all)

Utility to convert SVG code into Vue component definition

Popularity

Downloads/wk

116K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

svg-to-vue

Utility to convert SVG code into Vue component definition

Instalation

npm i svg-to-vue vue-template-compiler

yarn add svg-to-vue vue-template-compiler

Usage

const svgToVue = require('svg-to-vue');

const code = `
  <svg width="300" height="200" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
    <rect width="100%" height="100%" fill="red" />
  </svg>
`;

// Promise
svgToVue(code)
  .then((component) => {
    // `component` contains Vue component definition
    console.log(component);
  });


// Async/await
const component = await svgToVue(code);

// `component` contains Vue component definition
console.log(component);

API

svgToVue(code, {
  svgoConfig: {
    plugins: [
      {
        prefixIds: true,
      },
    ],
  },
  svgoPath: 'some/path/to.svg',
});
NameTypeDefault valueDescription
svgoConfigObject/Boolean{}Configuration object passed to SVGO or false to disable optimization
svgoPathStringnullPath to SVG file which is used by SVGO prefixIds plugin to generate unique IDs

