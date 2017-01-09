A command line utility that takes a svg image file and outputs a fully formatted stateless functional React component with height and width for props. With flags to toggle formatting and remove style attributes.

To Use

npm install -g svg-to-react-cli

One File

svgtoreact <svgImage> <ComponentName>

NOTE: image file must be in current working directory. Do not add the extention. If file is image.svg , then just enter image as the first argument. ComponentName will be the name of the sfc and filename with .js appended.

Multi File

svgtoreact dir

or for all files in directory (will name all components in CamelCase based on image name. If image is image.svg then new component will be Image and file will be Image.js ):

Flags

Or use flags: svgtoreact <svgImage> <ComponentName> --output ./components/svgComponents/ --no-format --rm-style

Optional Flags:

-o, --output <path> - the output path. Do not include the filename.

--no-format - will skip line breaks and indentation to svg. If your svg is already formatted, use this flag.

--rm-style - removes all style attributes from svg tags.

--help - Prints out this readme.

--example - Prints an example of the i/o of this util.

Example

Takes this:

< svg xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 512 512" style = "height: 512px; width: 512px;" > < defs > < filter id = "glow" > < feGaussianBlur stdDeviation = "7" result = "coloredBlur" > </ feGaussianBlur > < feMerge > < feMergeNode in = "coloredBlur" > </ feMergeNode > < feMergeNode in = "SourceGraphic" > </ feMergeNode > </ feMerge > </ filter > </ defs > < circle cx = "256" cy = "256" r = "256" fill = "#f5a623" opacity = "1" stroke = "#fff" stroke-width = "0" > </ circle > < path fill = "#000000" opacity = "1" d = "M363.783 ..." transform = "translate(25.6, 25.6) scale(0.9, 0.9) rotate(0, 256, 256)" clip-path = "false" filter = "url(#glow)" > </ path > < g font-family = "Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif" font-size = "120" font-style = "normal" font-weight = "bold" text-anchor = "middle" class = "" transform = "translate(256,300)" style = "touch-action: none;" > < text stroke = "#000" stroke-width = "30" opacity = "1" > </ text > < text fill = "#fff" opacity = "1" > </ text > </ g > </ svg >

And creates a new file with this:

import React from 'react' ; export default function NewThing ( props ) { return ( < svg xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" style = {{height: 512 , width: 512 }} viewBox = "0 0 24 24" width = {24} height = {24} { ...props }> < defs > < filter id = "glow" > < feGaussianBlur stdDeviation = "7" result = "coloredBlur" > </ feGaussianBlur > < feMerge > < feMergeNode in = "coloredBlur" > </ feMergeNode > < feMergeNode in = "SourceGraphic" > </ feMergeNode > </ feMerge > </ filter > </ defs > < circle cx = "256" cy = "256" r = "256" fill = "#f8e71c" opacity = "1" stroke = "#fff" strokeWidth = "0" > </ circle > < path fill = "#50e3c2" opacity = "1" d = "M149.25 18.313L168.156 ..." clipPath = "false" filter = "url(#glow)" > </ path > < g fontFamily = "Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif" fontSize = "120" fontStyle = "normal" fontWeight = "bold" textAnchor = "middle" class = "" transform = "translate(256,300)" style = {touchAction: " none "}> < text stroke = "#000" strokeWidth = "30" opacity = "1" > </ text > < text fill = "#fff" opacity = "1" > </ text > </ g > </ svg > ); }

Width / height order of precedence

The order of precedence of how width/height is set on a generated component is as follows: