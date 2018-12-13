Converts SVGs to PNGs
Install the module with:
npm install svg-to-png
var svg_to_png = require('svg-to-png');
svg_to_png.convert("input", "output") // async, returns promise
.then( function(){
// Do tons of stuff
});
.convert
Type:
String or
Array
The Input can be one of: A
String that is the file being converted, a
String that is a directory of files to be converted, or an
Array of
files to convert.
Note: The files passed in MUST ALL be SVGs. If you want to pass in a
directory that is not all SVGs, use
fs.readdir, filter the results,
and pass those in. An error will be thrown otherwise.
Type:
String
Output folder
Type:
Object
defaultWidth: normally 400px
defaultHeight: normally 300px
compress: Default
false, if
true, will compress your png file
using optipng
optimizationLevel: Default
3, if compress is set to
true, this will set the optimationLevel for optipng
debug: enables console log output
Check out the tests!
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
This repository is now using lodash style issue management for enhancements. This means enhancement issues will now be closed instead of leaving them open.
The enhancement backlog can be found here: https://github.com/filamentgroup/svg-to-png/issues?utf8=%E2%9C%93&q=label%3Aneeds-votes+sort%3Areactions-%2B1-desc+
Don’t forget to upvote the top comment of each issue with 👍!
Copyright (c) 2013 Jeffrey Lembeck/Filament Group
Licensed under the MIT license.