Converts SVGs to PNGs

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install svg-to-png

var svg_to_png = require ( 'svg-to-png' ); svg_to_png.convert( "input" , "output" ) .then( function ( ) { });

Documentation

.convert

Required Params

Input

Type: String or Array

The Input can be one of: A String that is the file being converted, a String that is a directory of files to be converted, or an Array of files to convert.

Note: The files passed in MUST ALL be SVGs. If you want to pass in a directory that is not all SVGs, use fs.readdir , filter the results, and pass those in. An error will be thrown otherwise.

Output

Type: String

Output folder

Optional Params

Options

Type: Object

defaultWidth : normally 400px

: normally 400px defaultHeight : normally 300px

: normally 300px compress : Default false , if true , will compress your png file using optipng

: Default , if , will compress your png file using optipng optimizationLevel : Default 3 , if compress is set to true , this will set the optimationLevel for optipng

: Default , if compress is set to , this will set the optimationLevel for optipng debug : enables console log output

Examples

Check out the tests!

Contributing

Roadmap

This repository is now using lodash style issue management for enhancements. This means enhancement issues will now be closed instead of leaving them open.

The enhancement backlog can be found here: https://github.com/filamentgroup/svg-to-png/issues?utf8=%E2%9C%93&q=label%3Aneeds-votes+sort%3Areactions-%2B1-desc+

Don’t forget to upvote the top comment of each issue with 👍!

Release History

v2.0.0 - Breaking change, pngfolder no longer works nor is there at all as an option. Relic of a time where it was necessary.

v1.0.0 - Take arrays, add minification capabilities

v0.7.0 - Update Phantom for cert error

v0.6.0 - Phantom bug fix

v0.5.0 - Error Handling

v0.4.0 - File separators for Windows

v0.3.0 - Tests and Bug Fixes

v0.2.0 - API change

v0.1.0 - Hey, released this thing

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Jeffrey Lembeck/Filament Group

Licensed under the MIT license.