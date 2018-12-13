openbase logo
svg-to-png

by filamentgroup
4.0.0 (see all)

Turn a folder full of SVGs into PNGs!

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

svg-to-png Build Status

Filament Group

Converts SVGs to PNGs

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install svg-to-png

var svg_to_png = require('svg-to-png');

svg_to_png.convert("input", "output") // async, returns promise
.then( function(){
    // Do tons of stuff
});

Documentation

.convert

Required Params

Input

Type: String or Array

The Input can be one of: A String that is the file being converted, a String that is a directory of files to be converted, or an Array of files to convert.

Note: The files passed in MUST ALL be SVGs. If you want to pass in a directory that is not all SVGs, use fs.readdir, filter the results, and pass those in. An error will be thrown otherwise.

Output

Type: String

Output folder

Optional Params

Options

Type: Object

  • defaultWidth: normally 400px
  • defaultHeight: normally 300px
  • compress: Default false, if true, will compress your png file using optipng
  • optimizationLevel: Default 3, if compress is set to true, this will set the optimationLevel for optipng
  • debug: enables console log output

Examples

Check out the tests!

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Roadmap

This repository is now using lodash style issue management for enhancements. This means enhancement issues will now be closed instead of leaving them open.

The enhancement backlog can be found here: https://github.com/filamentgroup/svg-to-png/issues?utf8=%E2%9C%93&q=label%3Aneeds-votes+sort%3Areactions-%2B1-desc+

Don’t forget to upvote the top comment of each issue with 👍!

Release History

  • v2.0.0 - Breaking change, pngfolder no longer works nor is there at all as an option. Relic of a time where it was necessary.
  • v1.0.0 - Take arrays, add minification capabilities
  • v0.7.0 - Update Phantom for cert error
  • v0.6.0 - Phantom bug fix
  • v0.5.0 - Error Handling
  • v0.4.0 - File separators for Windows
  • v0.3.0 - Tests and Bug Fixes
  • v0.2.0 - API change
  • v0.1.0 - Hey, released this thing

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Jeffrey Lembeck/Filament Group
Licensed under the MIT license.

