Insert SVG into a PDF document created with PDFKit.

Install

npm install svg- to -pdfkit

Use

SVGtoPDF (doc, svg, x, y, options);

If you prefer, you can add the function to the PDFDocument prototype:

PDFDocument.prototype.addSVG = function ( svg, x, y, options ) { return SVGtoPDF( this , svg, x, y, options), this ; };

And then simply call:

doc .addSVG ( svg , x , y , options );

Parameters

doc [ PDFDocument ] = the PDF document created with PDFKit svg [ SVGElement or string ] = the SVG object or XML code x, y [number] = the position where the SVG will be added options [ Object ] = > - width, height [number] = initial viewport, by default it's the page dimensions - preserveAspectRatio [ string ] = override alignment of the SVG content inside its viewport - useCSS [boolean] = use the CSS styles computed by the browser ( for SVGElement only) - fontCallback [ function ] = function called to get the fonts, see source code - imageCallback [ function ] = same as above for the images ( for Node .js) - documentCallback [ function ] = same as above for the external SVG documents - colorCallback [ function ] = function called to get color, making mapping to CMYK possible - warningCallback [ function ] = function called when there is a warning - assumePt [boolean] = assume that units are PDF points instead of SVG pixels - precision [number] = precision factor for approximative calculations (default = 3 )

Fonts

In the browser, it's easier to register fonts (see here how) before calling SVGtoPDF. SVGtoPDF doesn't wait for font loading with asynchronous XMLHttpRequest.

Make sure to name the fonts with the exact pattern 'MyFont', 'MyFont-Bold', 'MyFont-Italic', 'MyFont-BoldItalic' (case sensitive), if the font is named font-family="MyFont" in the svg. Missing Bold, Italic, BoldItalic fonts are simulated with stroke and skew angle.

If your fonts don't follow this pattern, or you want to register fonts at the moment they are encountered in the svg, you can use a custom fontCallback function.

Demos

https://alafr.github.io/SVG-to-PDFKit/examples/demo.htm

https://alafr.github.io/SVG-to-PDFKit/examples/options.htm

NodeJS example

https://runkit.com/alafr/5a1377ff160182001232a91d

Supported

shapes: rect, circle, path, ellipse, line, polyline, polygon

special elements: use, nested svg

text elements: text, tspan, textPath

text attributes: x, y, dx, dy, rotate, text-anchor, textLength, word-spacing, letter-spacing, font-size

styling: with attributes only

colors: fill, stroke & color (rgb, rgba, hex, string), fill-opacity, stroke-opacity & opacity

units: all standard units

transformations: transform, viewBox & preserveAspectRatio attributes

clip paths & masks

images

fonts

gradients

patterns

links

Unsupported

filters

text attributes: font-variant, writing-mode, unicode-bidi

vector-effect (#113)

foreignObject (#37)

other things I don't even know they exist

Warning

Use an updated PDFKit version (≥0.8.1): see here how to build it, or use the prebuilt file in the examples folder.

There are bugs, please send issues and/or pull requests.

License

MIT

