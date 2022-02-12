Insert SVG into a PDF document created with PDFKit.
npm install svg-to-pdfkit --save
SVGtoPDF(doc, svg, x, y, options);
If you prefer, you can add the function to the PDFDocument prototype:
PDFDocument.prototype.addSVG = function(svg, x, y, options) {
return SVGtoPDF(this, svg, x, y, options), this;
};
And then simply call:
doc.addSVG(svg, x, y, options);
doc [PDFDocument] = the PDF document created with PDFKit
svg [SVGElement or string] = the SVG object or XML code
x, y [number] = the position where the SVG will be added
options [Object] = >
- width, height [number] = initial viewport, by default it's the page dimensions
- preserveAspectRatio [string] = override alignment of the SVG content inside its viewport
- useCSS [boolean] = use the CSS styles computed by the browser (for SVGElement only)
- fontCallback [function] = function called to get the fonts, see source code
- imageCallback [function] = same as above for the images (for Node.js)
- documentCallback [function] = same as above for the external SVG documents
- colorCallback [function] = function called to get color, making mapping to CMYK possible
- warningCallback [function] = function called when there is a warning
- assumePt [boolean] = assume that units are PDF points instead of SVG pixels
- precision [number] = precision factor for approximative calculations (default = 3)
In the browser, it's easier to register fonts (see here how) before calling SVGtoPDF. SVGtoPDF doesn't wait for font loading with asynchronous XMLHttpRequest.
Make sure to name the fonts with the exact pattern 'MyFont', 'MyFont-Bold', 'MyFont-Italic', 'MyFont-BoldItalic' (case sensitive), if the font is named font-family="MyFont" in the svg. Missing Bold, Italic, BoldItalic fonts are simulated with stroke and skew angle.
If your fonts don't follow this pattern, or you want to register fonts at the moment they are encountered in the svg, you can use a custom fontCallback function.
https://alafr.github.io/SVG-to-PDFKit/examples/demo.htm
https://alafr.github.io/SVG-to-PDFKit/examples/options.htm
https://runkit.com/alafr/5a1377ff160182001232a91d