openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
stp

svg-to-pdfkit

by alafr
0.1.8 (see all)

Insert SVG into a PDF document created with PDFKit

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

335K

GitHub Stars

307

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js PDF Generator

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SVG-to-PDFKit

Insert SVG into a PDF document created with PDFKit.

Install

npm install svg-to-pdfkit --save

Use

SVGtoPDF(doc, svg, x, y, options);

    If you prefer, you can add the function to the PDFDocument prototype:

PDFDocument.prototype.addSVG = function(svg, x, y, options) {
  return SVGtoPDF(this, svg, x, y, options), this;
};

    And then simply call:

doc.addSVG(svg, x, y, options);

Parameters

doc [PDFDocument] = the PDF document created with PDFKit
svg [SVGElement or string] = the SVG object or XML code
x, y [number] = the position where the SVG will be added
options [Object] = >
  - width, height [number] = initial viewport, by default it's the page dimensions
  - preserveAspectRatio [string] = override alignment of the SVG content inside its viewport
  - useCSS [boolean] = use the CSS styles computed by the browser (for SVGElement only)
  - fontCallback [function] = function called to get the fonts, see source code
  - imageCallback [function] = same as above for the images (for Node.js)
  - documentCallback [function] = same as above for the external SVG documents
  - colorCallback [function] = function called to get color, making mapping to CMYK possible
  - warningCallback [function] = function called when there is a warning
  - assumePt [boolean] = assume that units are PDF points instead of SVG pixels
  - precision [number] = precision factor for approximative calculations (default = 3)

Fonts

In the browser, it's easier to register fonts (see here how) before calling SVGtoPDF. SVGtoPDF doesn't wait for font loading with asynchronous XMLHttpRequest.

Make sure to name the fonts with the exact pattern 'MyFont', 'MyFont-Bold', 'MyFont-Italic', 'MyFont-BoldItalic' (case sensitive), if the font is named font-family="MyFont" in the svg. Missing Bold, Italic, BoldItalic fonts are simulated with stroke and skew angle.

If your fonts don't follow this pattern, or you want to register fonts at the moment they are encountered in the svg, you can use a custom fontCallback function.

Demos

    https://alafr.github.io/SVG-to-PDFKit/examples/demo.htm

    https://alafr.github.io/SVG-to-PDFKit/examples/options.htm

NodeJS example

    https://runkit.com/alafr/5a1377ff160182001232a91d

Supported

  • shapes: rect, circle, path, ellipse, line, polyline, polygon
  • special elements: use, nested svg
  • text elements: text, tspan, textPath
  • text attributes: x, y, dx, dy, rotate, text-anchor, textLength, word-spacing, letter-spacing, font-size
  • styling: with attributes only
  • colors: fill, stroke & color (rgb, rgba, hex, string), fill-opacity, stroke-opacity & opacity
  • units: all standard units
  • transformations: transform, viewBox & preserveAspectRatio attributes
  • clip paths & masks
  • images
  • fonts
  • gradients
  • patterns
  • links

Unsupported

  • filters
  • text attributes: font-variant, writing-mode, unicode-bidi
  • vector-effect (#113)
  • foreignObject (#37)
  • other things I don't even know they exist

Warning

  • Use an updated PDFKit version (≥0.8.1): see here how to build it, or use the prebuilt file in the examples folder.
  • There are bugs, please send issues and/or pull requests.

License

    MIT

Other useful projects

  • PDFKit, the JavaScript PDF generation library for Node and the browser.
  • For inserting SVG graphics into a PDFKit document there is also svgkit.
  • For the opposite conversion, from PDF to SVG, you can use Mozilla's PDF.js.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

pdf
pdfmakeClient/server side PDF printing in pure JavaScript
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
585K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
18
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
4Performant
pdfkitA JavaScript PDF generation library for Node and the browser
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
545K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers
jspdfClient-side JavaScript PDF generation for everyone.
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
619K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
37
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
2Buggy
pdfjs-distGeneric build of PDF.js library.
GitHub Stars
642
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Poor Documentation
1Performant
hp
html-pdf:page_facing_up: Html to pdf converter in nodejs. It spawns a phantomjs process and passes the pdf as buffer or as filename.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
130K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
pp
pdf-parsePure javascript cross-platform module to extract text from PDFs.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
96K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial