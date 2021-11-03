Simple module that consumes SVG and spits out JSX. As simple as that.
Hey! If you're using
gulp you might find
gulp-svg-to-jsx interesting. And if you're using
webpack you might like
svg-jsx-loader that wraps this module for use as a webpack loader.
svg-to-jsx is a node module. To install you have to have Node.js and NPM installed on your machine.
npm install svg-to-jsx
You can either use the module in your Node.js project or via command line.
var svgtojsx = require('svg-to-jsx');
var svg = '<svg version="1.1"><path id="myPath" style="font-family: Verdana; margin-bottom: 10px; -webkit-transition: all; ms-transition: all;"/></svg>';
// You can use svgtojsx with old school callbacks
svgtojsx(svg, function(error, jsx) {
// ...
});
// The returned object is a promise though, you might prefer that
svgtojsx(svg).then(function(jsx) {
// ...
});
root String In case you only want to output single SVG element you can set this to its ID.
passProps Boolean Set this to true in case you want to pass
props to the root element.
renderChildren Boolean|String Set this to true in case you want to render this.props.children in the root element. If set to string value, this value is interpreted as an element ID and children are rendered into this element. If element already has some text content children are appended to the end.
refs Object In case you want to be able to access specific elements from your SVG file, you can add
refs to them. This object's keys are IDs of elements that will be assigned
refs, the values are the
ref names, for example:
{
mySvgElement: 'refToMySvgElement'
}
will result in element with ID
mySvgElement to be accessible via
this.refs.refToMySvgElement.
# To output JSX to stdout
$ svg-to-jsx <path to an SVG file>
# To display usage info
$ svg-to-jsx --help
$ svg-to-jsx -h
# To output to file
$ svg-to-jsx -o <path to JSX file> <path to an SVG file>
<use/> tags are not allowed in JSX. The element referenced by a
<use/> tag's
xlink:href attribute is looked up, its
id
is discarded, and it replaces the original
<use/> tag.
Suppose you have an SVG file with following structure:
<polygon id="mask-path" points="497,129 537.1,135.3 494.4,215.8"/>
<clipPath id="mask">
<use xlink:href="#mask-path" overflow="visible"/>
</clipPath>
<g id="group" clip-path="url(#mask)">
<!-- Group contents -->
</g>
Then of course React won't support
<use/> tags and you would end up unmasked
#group. So the
<use/> tags are replaced and you end up with following structure which is supported by React:
<polygon id="mask-path" points="497,129 537.1,135.3 494.4,215.8"/>
<clipPath id="mask">
<polygon points="497,129 537.1,135.3 494.4,215.8"/>
</clipPath>
<g id="group" clip-path="url(#mask)">
<!-- Group contents -->
</g>
To run unit test just execute
npm test