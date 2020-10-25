To use svg-to-img in your project, run:
npm install svg-to-img -S
Note: When you install svg-to-img, it downloads a recent version of Chromium (~170Mb Mac, ~282Mb Linux, ~280Mb Win) that is guaranteed to work with the library.
If you're planning on running svg-to-img on Debian, you will need to manually install the following dependencies:
#!/bin/bash
apt-get update
apt-get install -yq gconf-service libasound2 libatk1.0-0 libc6 libcairo2 libcups2 libdbus-1-3 \
libexpat1 libfontconfig1 libgcc1 libgconf-2-4 libgdk-pixbuf2.0-0 libglib2.0-0 libgtk-3-0 libnspr4 \
libpango-1.0-0 libpangocairo-1.0-0 libstdc++6 libx11-6 libx11-xcb1 libxcb1 libxcomposite1 \
libxcursor1 libxdamage1 libxext6 libxfixes3 libxi6 libxrandr2 libxrender1 libxss1 libxtst6 \
ca-certificates fonts-liberation libappindicator1 libnss3 lsb-release xdg-utils wget
Caution: svg-to-img uses async/await which is only supported in Node v7.6.0 or greater.
Example - converting a
svg to
png:
const svgToImg = require("svg-to-img");
(async () => {
const image = await svgToImg.from("<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'/>").toPng();
console.log(image);
})();
Example - converting a
svg to
jpeg and saving the image as example.jpeg:
const svgToImg = require("svg-to-img");
(async () => {
await svgToImg.from("<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'/>").toJpeg({
path: "./example.jpeg"
});
})();
Example - resizing a
svg proportionally and converting it to
webp:
const svgToImg = require("svg-to-img");
(async () => {
const image = await svgToImg.from("<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'/>").toWebp({
width: 300
});
console.log(image);
})();
Example - converting a
svg to base64-encoded png:
const svgToImg = require("svg-to-img");
(async () => {
const image = await svgToImg.from("<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'/>").toPng({
encoding: "base64"
});
console.log(image);
})();
svg <Buffer|string> SVG markup to be converted.
The method returns a svg instance based on the given argument.
options <[Object]> Options object which might have the following properties:
path <[string]> The file path to save the image to. The image type will be inferred from file extension. If
path is a relative path, then it is resolved relative to current working directory. If no path is provided, the image won't be saved to the disk.
type <[string]> Specify image type, can be either
png,
jpeg or
webp. Defaults to
png.
quality <[number]> The quality of the image, between 0-1. Defaults to
1. Not applicable to
png images.
width <[number]> width of the output image. Defaults to the natural width of the SVG.
height <[number]> height of the output image. Defaults to the natural height of the SVG.
clip <[Object]> An object which specifies clipping region of the output image. Should have the following fields:
x <[number]> x-coordinate of top-left corner of clip area
y <[number]> y-coordinate of top-left corner of clip area
width <[number]> width of clipping area
height <[number]> height of clipping area
background <[string]> background color applied to the output image, must be a valid CSS color value.
encoding <[string]> Specify encoding, can be either
base64,
utf8,
binary or
hex. Returns a
Buffer if this option is omitted.
options <[Object]> Optional options object that can have the same properties as the
to method except for the type property.
png image.
This method is simply a shorthand for the
to method.
options <[Object]> Optional options object that can have the same properties as the
to method except for the type property.
jpeg image.
This method is simply a shorthand for the
to method.
options <[Object]> Optional options object that can have the same properties as the
to method except for the type property.
webp image.
This method is simply a shorthand for the
to method.
When contributing to this project, please first discuss the change you wish to make via issue, email, or any other method with the owners of this repository before making a change.
Update the README.md with details of changes to the library.
Execute
npm run test and update the tests if needed.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.