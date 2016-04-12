Converts a string of SVG into an
HTMLImageElement using
Blob and
URL.createObjectURL. Falls back to
encodeURIComponent for unsupported browsers, such as Safari 8.0.
npm install svg-to-image --save
A common use case for this is rendering SVG to a 2D or WebGL canvas.
var svgToImage = require('svg-to-image')
var getContext = require('get-canvas-context')
// set up a new Canvas2D
var context = getContext('2d', {
width: 200, height: 200
})
var data = [
'<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 100 100" width="200px" height="200px">',
'<circle stroke-width="12" r="43" cx="50" cy="50" fill="none" stroke="#3A5"/>',
'<circle r="6" cx="59" cy="23" fill="#000"/>',
'<g stroke-linejoin="round" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-width="1" stroke="#000" fill="none">',
'<path d="M36,36c5,0,3,2,8-1c1,2,1,3,3,2c3,0-6,7-3,8c-4-2-9,2-14-2c4-3,4-4,5-7c5,0,8,2,12,1"/>',
'<path fill="#000" d="M34,29h31c2,5,7,10,7,16l-8,1l8,1l-3,31l-5,-18l-11,18l5-34l-3-8z"/>',
'<path stroke-width="2" d="M27,48h23M28,49h21l-3,28h-14l-4,-28h5l3,28h3v-28h5l-2,28m3-4h-13m-1-5h16m0-5h-16m-1-5h18m0-5h-19"/>',
'</g>',
'<path stroke="#F00" stroke-width="1"/>',
'</svg>'
].join('\n')
svgToImage(data, function (err, image) {
if (err) throw err
// draw image to canvas
context.drawImage(image, 0, 0)
// append to DOM
var canvas = context.canvas
document.body.appendChild(context.canvas)
// open a PNG image the user can Right Click -> Save As
window.open(context.canvas.toDataURL('image/png'))
})
Result:
In Chrome and FireFox, you can also use this method for rendering DOM to canvas, by using
<foreignObject> and well-formatted HTML.
var data = [
'<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="200" height="200">',
'<foreignObject width="100%" height="100%">',
'<div xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml" style="font-size:40px">',
'<em>I</em> like ',
'<span style="color:white; text-shadow:0 0 2px blue;">',
'cheese</span>',
'</div>',
'</foreignObject>',
'</svg>'
].join('\n')
<svg> element should have both
width and
height fields, otherwise it may lead to undefined results
<foreignObject>, be well-formatted, and the root element should use the correct XML namespace
<foreignObject>
svgToImage(svg, [opt], [cb])
Converts the given
svg string data into an
HTMLImageElement, which can then be used to render to canvas.
You can optionally specify an
opt.crossOrigin string, or omit the
opt object.
The callback is called with
(err, image) parameters, where
err will be non-null in the case of a failure, and
image is the rendered image.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.