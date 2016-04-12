Converts a string of SVG into an HTMLImageElement using Blob and URL.createObjectURL . Falls back to encodeURIComponent for unsupported browsers, such as Safari 8.0.

Install

npm install svg-to-image --save

Example

A common use case for this is rendering SVG to a 2D or WebGL canvas.

var svgToImage = require ( 'svg-to-image' ) var getContext = require ( 'get-canvas-context' ) var context = getContext( '2d' , { width : 200 , height : 200 }) var data = [ '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 100 100" width="200px" height="200px">' , '<circle stroke-width="12" r="43" cx="50" cy="50" fill="none" stroke="#3A5"/>' , '<circle r="6" cx="59" cy="23" fill="#000"/>' , '<g stroke-linejoin="round" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-width="1" stroke="#000" fill="none">' , '<path d="M36,36c5,0,3,2,8-1c1,2,1,3,3,2c3,0-6,7-3,8c-4-2-9,2-14-2c4-3,4-4,5-7c5,0,8,2,12,1"/>' , '<path fill="#000" d="M34,29h31c2,5,7,10,7,16l-8,1l8,1l-3,31l-5,-18l-11,18l5-34l-3-8z"/>' , '<path stroke-width="2" d="M27,48h23M28,49h21l-3,28h-14l-4,-28h5l3,28h3v-28h5l-2,28m3-4h-13m-1-5h16m0-5h-16m-1-5h18m0-5h-19"/>' , '</g>' , '<path stroke="#F00" stroke-width="1"/>' , '</svg>' ].join( '

' ) svgToImage(data, function ( err, image ) { if (err) throw err context.drawImage(image, 0 , 0 ) var canvas = context.canvas document .body.appendChild(context.canvas) window .open(context.canvas.toDataURL( 'image/png' )) })

Result:

In Chrome and FireFox, you can also use this method for rendering DOM to canvas, by using <foreignObject> and well-formatted HTML.

var data = [ '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="200" height="200">' , '<foreignObject width="100%" height="100%">' , '<div xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml" style="font-size:40px">' , '<em>I</em> like ' , '<span style="color:white; text-shadow:0 0 2px blue;">' , 'cheese</span>' , '</div>' , '</foreignObject>' , '</svg>' ].join( '

' )

Gotchas

The <svg> element should have both width and height fields, otherwise it may lead to undefined results

element should have both and fields, otherwise it may lead to undefined results Rendering DOM needs to be wrapped in <foreignObject> , be well-formatted, and the root element should use the correct XML namespace

, be well-formatted, and the root element should use the correct XML namespace Only latest Chrome and FireFox have been tested with <foreignObject>

Usage

Converts the given svg string data into an HTMLImageElement , which can then be used to render to canvas.

You can optionally specify an opt.crossOrigin string, or omit the opt object.

The callback is called with (err, image) parameters, where err will be non-null in the case of a failure, and image is the rendered image.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.