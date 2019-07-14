Share terminal sessions as razor-sharp animated SVG everywhere
Example generated with
svg-term --cast 113643 --out examples/parrot.svg --window --no-cursor --from=4500
npm install -g svg-term-cli
Generate the
parrot.svg example from asciicast at https://asciinema.org/a/113643
svg-term --cast=113643 --out examples/parrot.svg --window
λ svg-term --help
Usage
$ svg-term [options]
Options
--at timestamp of frame to render in ms [number]
--cast asciinema cast id to download [string], required if no stdin provided [string]
--command command to record [string]
--from lower range of timeline to render in ms [number]
--height height in lines [number]
--help print this help [boolean]
--in json file to use as input [string]
--no-cursor disable cursor rendering [boolean]
--no-optimize disable svgo optimization [boolean]
--out output file, emits to stdout if omitted, [string]
--padding distance between text and image bounds, [number]
--padding-x distance between text and image bounds on x axis [number]
--padding-y distance between text and image bounds on y axis [number]
--profile terminal profile file to use, requires --term [string]
--term terminal profile format [iterm2, xrdb, xresources, terminator, konsole, terminal, remmina, termite, tilda, xcfe], requires --profile [string]
--to upper range of timeline to render in ms [number]
--width width in columns [number]
--window render with window decorations [boolean]
Examples
$ cat rec.json | svg-term
$ svg-term --cast 113643
$ svg-term --cast 113643 --out examples/parrot.svg
Replace GIF asciicast recordings where you can not use the asciinema player, e.g.
README.md files on GitHub and the npm registry.
The image at the top of this README is an example. See how sharp the text looks, even when you zoom in? That’s because it’s an SVG!
Copyright 2017. Released under the MIT license.