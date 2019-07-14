Share terminal sessions as razor-sharp animated SVG everywhere

Example generated with svg-term --cast 113643 --out examples/parrot.svg --window --no-cursor --from=4500

💄 Render asciicast to animated SVG

🌐 Share asciicasts everywhere (sans JS)

🤖 Style with common color profiles

Install

Install asciinema via: https://asciinema.org/docs/installation Install svg-term-cli: npm install -g svg-term-cli

Usage

Generate the parrot.svg example from asciicast at https://asciinema.org/a/113643

svg-term --cast= 113643 --out examples/parrot.svg -- window

Interface

λ svg-term Share terminal sessions as razor-sharp animated SVG everywhere Usage $ svg-term [ options ] Options Examples $ cat rec.json | svg-term $ svg-term $ svg-term

Rationale

Replace GIF asciicast recordings where you can not use the asciinema player, e.g. README.md files on GitHub and the npm registry.

The image at the top of this README is an example. See how sharp the text looks, even when you zoom in? That’s because it’s an SVG!

Related

asciinema/asciinema - Terminal session recorder

derhuerst/asciicast-to-svg - Render frames of Asciicasts as SVGs

marionebl/svg-term - Render asciicast to animated SVG

marionebl/term-schemes - Parse and normalize common terminal emulator color schemes

Gallery

License

Copyright 2017. Released under the MIT license.