Share terminal sessions via SVG and CSS

Render asciinema asciicast to animated SVG

Use custom themes

Share asciicast everywhere

npm install svg-term

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const {promisify} = require ( 'util' ); const readFile = promisify(fs.readFile); const {render} = require ( 'svg-term' ); ( async ( ) => { const data = String ( await readFile( './asciicast.json' )); const svg = render(data); })()

API