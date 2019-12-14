Share terminal sessions via SVG and CSS
npm install svg-term
const fs = require('fs');
const {promisify} = require('util');
const readFile = promisify(fs.readFile);
const {render} = require('svg-term');
(async () => {
const data = String(await readFile('./asciicast.json'));
const svg = render(data);
// => <svg>...</svg>
})()
// `input` can be string/object of v1 or v2:
// https://github.com/asciinema/asciinema/blob/develop/doc
// or an already loaded cast:
// https://github.com/marionebl/load-asciicast
//
// `options` won't take effect if `input` is an already loaded cast.
render(input: string, options?: Options): string
interface Options {
/**
* ANSI theme to use
* - has to contain all keys if specified
* - defaults to Atom One theme if omitted
**/
theme?: Theme;
/** Render with a framing window, defaults to false */
window?: boolean;
/** Idle time limit in milliseconds */
idle?: number,
/** Frames per second limit, see https://github.com/marionebl/svg-term/issues/13 */
fps?: number,
/** Lower bound of timeline to render in milliseconds */
from?: number;
/** Upper bound of timeline to render in milliseconds */
to?: number;
/** Timestamp of single frame to render in milliseconds **/
at?: number;
}
interface Theme {
/** ANSI Black */
0: RGBColor;
/** ANSI Red */
1: RGBColor;
/** ANSI Green */
2: RGBColor;
/** ANSI Yellow */
3: RGBColor;
/** ANSI Blue */
4: RGBColor;
/** ANSI Magenta */
5: RGBColor;
/** ANSI Cyan */
6: RGBColor;
/** ANSI White */
7: RGBColor;
/** ANSI Light Black */
8: RGBColor;
/** ANSI Light Red */
9: RGBColor;
/** ANSI Light Green */
10: RGBColor;
/** ANSI Light Yellow */
11: RGBColor;
/** ANSI Light Blue */
12: RGBColor;
/** ANSI Light Magenta */
13: RGBColor;
/** ANSI Light Cyan */
14: RGBColor;
/** ANSI Light White */
15: RGBColor;
/** Default background color */
background: RGBColor;
/** Default color for bold text */
bold: RGBColor;
/** Cursor color */
cursor: RGBColor;
/** Default text color */
text: RGBColor
/** Default font size */
fontSize: number;
/** Default line height */
lineHeight: number;
/** Default font family */
fontFamily: string;
}
type RGBColor = [number, number, number];