stn

svg-tag-names

by Titus
3.0.1 (see all)

List of known SVG tag names

Overview

63.8K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

svg-tag-names

Build Coverage Downloads Size

List of known SVG tag names.

Contents

What is this?

This is a list of SVG tag names. It includes all tag names from SVG 1.1, SVG Tiny 1.2, and SVG 2. The repo is includes scripts to regenerate the data from the specs.

When should I use this?

You can use this package when you need to know what tag names are allowed in any version of SVG.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install svg-tag-names

In Deno with Skypack:

import {svgTagNames} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/svg-tag-names@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

<script type="module">
  import {svgTagNames} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/svg-tag-names@3?min'
</script>

Use

import {svgTagNames} from 'svg-tag-names'

console.log(svgTagNames.length) // => 94

console.log(svgTagNames.slice(0, 20))

Yields:

[
  'a',
  'altGlyph',
  'altGlyphDef',
  'altGlyphItem',
  'animate',
  'animateColor',
  'animateMotion',
  'animateTransform',
  'animation',
  'audio',
  'canvas',
  'circle',
  'clipPath',
  'color-profile',
  'cursor',
  'defs',
  'desc',
  'discard',
  'ellipse',
  'feBlend'
]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: svgTagNames. There is no default export.

svgTagNames

List of known (lowercase) SVG tag names (Array<string>).

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

Contribute

Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

