List of known SVG tag names.
This is a list of SVG tag names. It includes all tag names from SVG 1.1, SVG Tiny 1.2, and SVG 2. The repo is includes scripts to regenerate the data from the specs.
You can use this package when you need to know what tag names are allowed in any version of SVG.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install svg-tag-names
In Deno with Skypack:
import {svgTagNames} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/svg-tag-names@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import {svgTagNames} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/svg-tag-names@3?min'
</script>
import {svgTagNames} from 'svg-tag-names'
console.log(svgTagNames.length) // => 94
console.log(svgTagNames.slice(0, 20))
Yields:
[
'a',
'altGlyph',
'altGlyphDef',
'altGlyphItem',
'animate',
'animateColor',
'animateMotion',
'animateTransform',
'animation',
'audio',
'canvas',
'circle',
'clipPath',
'color-profile',
'cursor',
'defs',
'desc',
'discard',
'ellipse',
'feBlend'
]
This package exports the following identifiers:
svgTagNames.
There is no default export.
svgTagNames
List of known (lowercase) SVG tag names (
Array<string>).
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
