SVG Spritemap Webpack Plugin

This webpack plugin generates a single SVG spritemap containing multiple <symbol> elements from all .svg files in a directory. In addition, it can optimize the output and can also generate a stylesheet containing the sprites to be used directly from CSS. Chris Coyier has a good write-up about the why's and how's of this technique on CSS Tricks. Use it in combination with the svg4everybody package to easily and correctly load SVGs from the spritemap in all browsers.

Installation

npm install svg-spritemap-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Usage

Webpack configuration

This plugin can be added to webpack like any other, documentation on all configuration options is available.

const SVGSpritemapPlugin = require ( 'svg-spritemap-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new SVGSpritemapPlugin() ] }

SVG element

When there's a file phone.svg in the source directory and the prefix option is set to sprite- (default), the sprite can be included in a HTML-file like so:

< svg > < use xlink:href = "/path/to/spritemap.svg#sprite-phone" > </ use > </ svg >

SVG4Everybody

It's a good idea to combine the svg-spritemap-webpack-plugin with svg4everybody . This can be done by passing an options object or true to the svg4everybody options key or by executing SVG4Everybody manually.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license.