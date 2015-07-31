Unlike similar Gulp or Grunt tools, our SVG sprite generator is created for designers who are not fond of coding. This tool simply takes a list of SVG files and make a single sprite file using
<symbol> elements.
SVG sprite generator is a helpful for creating icon systems.
This program needs Node.js to run. If Node already existed in your system, use
npm to install the generator:
npm install -g svg-sprite-generator
Generate sprite from a directory of SVG files
svg-sprite-generate -d path/to/directory/of/svg/files -o path/to/sprite.svg
Or specify SVG files to generate from. File paths can be separated with a comma.
svg-sprite-generate -l path/to/file1.svg,path/to/file2.svg -o path/to/sprite.svg
Or use a CSV file. The first column contains symbol IDs, the second contains SVG file paths.
duo-alarm-clock, test/svg/duo-alarm-clock.svg
duo-bicycle, test/svg/duo-bicycle.svg
The command
svg-sprite-generate -c path/to/csv.csv -o path/to/sprite.svg
You can take another sprite file and generate a new one with some modification too.
svg-sprite-generate -s path/to/sprite.svg -l path/to/extra.svg,path/to/another-extra-one.svg -o new-sprite.svg
SVG Sprite Generator is created by the folks at SmartIcons
MIT