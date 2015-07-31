openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

svg-sprite-generator

by frexy
0.0.7 (see all)

A SVG sprite generator

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

220

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

svg-sprite-generator

Unlike similar Gulp or Grunt tools, our SVG sprite generator is created for designers who are not fond of coding. This tool simply takes a list of SVG files and make a single sprite file using <symbol> elements.

SVG sprite generator is a helpful for creating icon systems.

Installation

This program needs Node.js to run. If Node already existed in your system, use npm to install the generator:

npm install -g svg-sprite-generator

Usage

From a directory

Generate sprite from a directory of SVG files

svg-sprite-generate -d path/to/directory/of/svg/files -o path/to/sprite.svg

From a list of SVG files

Or specify SVG files to generate from. File paths can be separated with a comma.

svg-sprite-generate -l path/to/file1.svg,path/to/file2.svg -o path/to/sprite.svg

From a CSV file

Or use a CSV file. The first column contains symbol IDs, the second contains SVG file paths.

duo-alarm-clock, test/svg/duo-alarm-clock.svg
duo-bicycle, test/svg/duo-bicycle.svg

The command

svg-sprite-generate -c path/to/csv.csv -o path/to/sprite.svg

From another sprite file

You can take another sprite file and generate a new one with some modification too.

svg-sprite-generate -s path/to/sprite.svg -l path/to/extra.svg,path/to/another-extra-one.svg -o new-sprite.svg

About

SVG Sprite Generator is created by the folks at SmartIcons

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial