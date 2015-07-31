Unlike similar Gulp or Grunt tools, our SVG sprite generator is created for designers who are not fond of coding. This tool simply takes a list of SVG files and make a single sprite file using <symbol> elements.

SVG sprite generator is a helpful for creating icon systems.

Installation

This program needs Node.js to run. If Node already existed in your system, use npm to install the generator:

npm install -g svg-sprite-generator

Usage

From a directory

Generate sprite from a directory of SVG files

svg-sprite-generate -d path / to /directory/ of /svg/files -o path / to /sprite.svg

From a list of SVG files

Or specify SVG files to generate from. File paths can be separated with a comma.

svg-sprite-generate -l path / to /file1.svg, path / to /file2.svg -o path / to /sprite.svg

From a CSV file

Or use a CSV file. The first column contains symbol IDs, the second contains SVG file paths.

duo-alarm-clock, test/svg/duo-alarm-clock.svg duo-bicycle, test/svg/duo-bicycle.svg

The command

svg-sprite-generate -c path / to /csv.csv -o path / to /sprite.svg

From another sprite file

You can take another sprite file and generate a new one with some modification too.

svg-sprite-generate -s path / to /sprite.svg -l path / to /extra.svg, path / to /another-extra-one.svg -o new -sprite.svg

About

SVG Sprite Generator is created by the folks at SmartIcons

License

MIT