A Webpack Loader to turn SVGs into React Components
A webpack loader allowing for inline usage of a SVG as a React component, or for composing individual SVGs into larger ones.
The latest version has been refactored to allow for receiving an SVG/XML string
or an JSON object-tree representing an SVG. This allows for
other loaders before
svg-react to alter/update/remove nodes before reaching
svg-react.
In addition, the new filters API allows for additional ways to
modify the generated SVG Component. This allows
svg-react to also be used as a
pre-loader (with
filters and
raw=true params) for modifying SVGs before they
are acted on by the loader version of
svg-react.
As of version 0.4.0,
svg-react-loaderno longer requires
babelto transpile the generated code. Everything is returned as an ES5-7 compatible module, and the component is just a function. With that, it only works with React@>=0.14
% npm install --save-dev svg-react-loader
ES6+ (Assuming a
babel-loader is used on
/\.jsx?$/ files):
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Icon from 'svg-react-loader?name=Icon!../svg/my-icon.svg';
export default class MyIcon extends Component {
render () {
return <Icon className='normal' />;
}
};
ES5
var React = require('react');
var Icon = require('svg-react-loader?name=Icon!../svg/my-icon.svg');
module.exports = React.createClass({
render () {
return React.createElement(Icon, { className: 'normal' });
}
});
Query params can be used on the loader path, or on the resource's path. Those on the resource will override those given for the loader.
name:
displayName to use for the compiled component. Defaults to using the
resource's file name, capitalized and camelCased. ex.
"?name=MyIcon"
tag: Override the root-level tag name.
props: Attributes to apply to the root-level tag. If a certain attribute is
already assigned to the tag, the value here will override that.
attrs: Alias for
props
filters: If given on the query string, it is a list of module names, or
filepaths, to load as filter functions. If given in the webpack
config as a
svgReactLoader.filters, or as
query.filters for the loader
configuration object, it is an array of functions.
classIdPrefix: A string to prefix all class or id selectors in found style
blocks, or within
className properties, with. If indicated without a string,
the file's basename will be used as a prefix.
raw: If set to
true will output the parsed object tree repesenting the SVG
as a JSON string. Otherwise, returns a string of JavaScript that represents
the component's module.
propsMap: If given on the query string, it is an array of colon separated
propname:translatedname pairs. If given in the webpack configuration as
svgReactLoader.propsMap, or in an object query for the loader configuration,
is a simple object of
propname: 'translatedname'
xmlnsTest: A regular expression used to remove non-supported xmlns
attributes. Default is
/^xmlns(Xlink)?$/
titleCaseDelim: A regular expression used to generate component's name. It
would be ignore if
name was set.
Default is
/[._-]/
// webpack configuration
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.svg$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'svg-react-loader',
query: {
classIdPrefix: '[name]-[hash:8]__',
filters: [
function (value) {
// ...
this.update(newvalue);
}
],
propsMap: {
fillRule: 'fill-rule',
foo: 'bar'
},
xmlnsTest: /^xmlns.*$/
}
}
]
}
// Resource paths
import MyIcon from 'svg-react-loader?name=MyIcon!../svg/icon.svg';
import MyIcon from 'svg-react-loader?tag=symbol!../svg/icon.svg';
import MyIcon from 'svg-react-loader?tag=symbol&props[]=id:my-icon?../svg/icon.svg';
import MyIcon from 'svg-react-loader?filters[]=./my-filter.js!../svg/icon.svg';
// webpack configuration
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.svg$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: {
loader: 'svg-react-loader',
options: {
tag: 'symbol',
attrs: {
title: 'example',
},
name: 'MyIcon',
},
},
}
]
}
// Resource paths
import MyIcon from '../svg/icon.svg';
Internally,
svg-react-loader converts the given SVG/XML into an object tree
that looks something like:
{
"tagname": "svg",
"props": {
"xmlns": "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg",
"xmlns:xlink": "http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink",
"viewBox": "0 0 16 16",
"enable-background": "new 0 0 16 16",
"xml:space": "preserve"
},
"children": [
{
"tagname": "rect",
"props": {
"x": "0",
"y": "0",
"width": "16",
"height": "16",
"fill": "#fff"
}
},
{
"tagname": "text",
"children": ["Foobar"]
}
]
}
It then uses a variety of filters to modify the tree to conform to
how
React expects to see props, styles, etc...
If
svg-react-loader receives a JSON string instead of string of SVG/XML, it
expects to receive it in the above format (i.e.: objects with properties
'tagname', 'props', and 'children'). Children is always an array (unless empty),
and children can be objects with the mentioned props, or a plain string (for
text nodes).
A filter is just a function that accepts one value, and it has the same
this
context as the traverse API.
svg-react-loader is really just a series of filters applied to a parsed
SVG/XML, or JSON, string and then regenerated as a string to form a React
functional component.
Review lib/sanitize/filters for some examples.