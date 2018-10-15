SVG to React Loader

A Webpack Loader to turn SVGs into React Components

Summary

A webpack loader allowing for inline usage of a SVG as a React component, or for composing individual SVGs into larger ones.

The latest version has been refactored to allow for receiving an SVG/XML string or an JSON object-tree representing an SVG. This allows for other loaders before svg-react to alter/update/remove nodes before reaching svg-react .

In addition, the new filters API allows for additional ways to modify the generated SVG Component. This allows svg-react to also be used as a pre-loader (with filters and raw=true params) for modifying SVGs before they are acted on by the loader version of svg-react .

Notes

As of version 0.4.0, svg-react-loader no longer requires babel to transpile the generated code. Everything is returned as an ES5-7 compatible module, and the component is just a function. With that, it only works with React@>=0.14

Installation

% npm install --save-dev svg-react-loader

Usage

ES6+ (Assuming a babel-loader is used on /\.jsx?$/ files):

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Icon from 'svg-react-loader?name=Icon!../svg/my-icon.svg' ; export default class MyIcon extends Component { render () { return < Icon className = 'normal' /> ; } };

ES5

var React = require ( 'react' ); var Icon = require ( 'svg-react-loader?name=Icon!../svg/my-icon.svg' ); module .exports = React.createClass({ render () { return React.createElement(Icon, { className : 'normal' }); } });

Documentation

Query Params

Query params can be used on the loader path, or on the resource's path. Those on the resource will override those given for the loader.

name : displayName to use for the compiled component. Defaults to using the resource's file name, capitalized and camelCased. ex. "?name=MyIcon"

tag : Override the root-level tag name.

props : Attributes to apply to the root-level tag. If a certain attribute is already assigned to the tag, the value here will override that.

attrs : Alias for props

filters : If given on the query string, it is a list of module names, or filepaths, to load as filter functions. If given in the webpack config as a svgReactLoader.filters , or as query.filters for the loader configuration object, it is an array of functions.

classIdPrefix : A string to prefix all class or id selectors in found style blocks, or within className properties, with. If indicated without a string, the file's basename will be used as a prefix.

raw : If set to true will output the parsed object tree repesenting the SVG as a JSON string. Otherwise, returns a string of JavaScript that represents the component's module.

propsMap : If given on the query string, it is an array of colon separated propname:translatedname pairs. If given in the webpack configuration as svgReactLoader.propsMap , or in an object query for the loader configuration, is a simple object of propname: 'translatedname'

xmlnsTest : A regular expression used to remove non-supported xmlns attributes. Default is /^xmlns(Xlink)?$/

titleCaseDelim : A regular expression used to generate component's name. It would be ignore if name was set. Default is /[._-]/

Examples

Webpack 1

module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.svg$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , loader : 'svg-react-loader' , query : { classIdPrefix : '[name]-[hash:8]__' , filters : [ function ( value ) { this .update(newvalue); } ], propsMap : { fillRule : 'fill-rule' , foo : 'bar' }, xmlnsTest : /^xmlns.*$/ } } ] } import MyIcon from 'svg-react-loader?name=MyIcon!../svg/icon.svg' ; import MyIcon from 'svg-react-loader?tag=symbol!../svg/icon.svg' ; import MyIcon from 'svg-react-loader?tag=symbol&props[]=id:my-icon?../svg/icon.svg' ; import MyIcon from 'svg-react-loader?filters[]=./my-filter.js!../svg/icon.svg' ;

Webpack 2-3

module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.svg$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , use : { loader : 'svg-react-loader' , options : { tag : 'symbol' , attrs : { title : 'example' , }, name : 'MyIcon' , }, }, } ] } import MyIcon from '../svg/icon.svg' ;

Object Tree API

Internally, svg-react-loader converts the given SVG/XML into an object tree that looks something like:

{ "tagname" : "svg" , "props" : { "xmlns" : "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" , "xmlns:xlink" : "http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" , "viewBox" : "0 0 16 16" , "enable-background" : "new 0 0 16 16" , "xml:space" : "preserve" }, "children" : [ { "tagname" : "rect" , "props" : { "x" : "0" , "y" : "0" , "width" : "16" , "height" : "16" , "fill" : "#fff" } }, { "tagname" : "text" , "children" : [ "Foobar" ] } ] }

It then uses a variety of filters to modify the tree to conform to how React expects to see props, styles, etc...

If svg-react-loader receives a JSON string instead of string of SVG/XML, it expects to receive it in the above format (i.e.: objects with properties 'tagname', 'props', and 'children'). Children is always an array (unless empty), and children can be objects with the mentioned props, or a plain string (for text nodes).

Filters

A filter is just a function that accepts one value, and it has the same this context as the traverse API.

svg-react-loader is really just a series of filters applied to a parsed SVG/XML, or JSON, string and then regenerated as a string to form a React functional component.

Review lib/sanitize/filters for some examples.

Report an Issue

Bugs

Contact the author: jerry@hamletink.com

License

MIT