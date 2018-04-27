A simple,progress bar for Vue.js
🐾online demo | 🌾 simple demo | 📘 Chinese Document
IE
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
iOS
Android
|IE9+
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
svg-progress-bar is a based on circles of the secondary development of project vue components
npm install svg-progress-bar --save
Specific reference example-src/App.vue
// **main.js**
import Vue from 'vue'
import svg from 'svg-progress-bar'
// you can set componentName default componentName is svg-progress-bar
Vue.use(svg,{componentName: 'percent-bar'})
// 1.global install
import Vue from 'vue'
import svg from 'svg-progress-bar'
// you can set custom componentName
Vue.use(svg,{componentName: 'percent-bar'})
// 2.single .vue file install
<script>
import svg from 'svg-progress-bar'
export default {
components: {
svg
}
}
</script>
Example:
Specific reference test/test.html
<html>
<head>
...
</head>
<body>
<div id="app">
<svg-progress-bar></svg-progress-bar>
</div>
<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="svg-progress-bar"></script>
<script>
new Vue({
el: '#app'
})
</script>
</body>
</html>
|key
|description
|default
|val
type
|type of the progress bar
'circle'
'circle'
'rect'
value
|value of the progress bar
0
Number
String
valAddCalBack
|valAddCalBack of the progress bar
[]
[{value: 20,func: () => {this.dotValArr.per20 = 20}},{value: 40,func: () => {this.dotValArr.per40 = 40}}]
options
|options of the progress bar
{}
Object
options.valRate
|value add Rate of the circle progress bar(suggest <= 1)
1
Number
options.radius
|radius of the circle progress bar
50
Number
options.circleWidth
|stokeWidth of the circle progress bar
10
Number
options.varyStrokeArray
|varyStrokeArray of the circle progress bar if you want wide ranging
null
Array
options.circleLinecap
|circleLinecap of the circle progress bar
''
'round',''
options.maxValue
|maxValue of the progress bar
100
Number
options.text
|text of the progress bar
function (value) {return this.htmlifyNumber(value)}
Function
options.textColor
|text color of the progress bar
#000
color
options.pathColors
|pathColors of the progress bar
['#EEE', '#F00']
Array
options.gradientColor
|gradientColor of the progress bar
null
Array
options.gradientOpacity
|gradientOpacity of the progress bar
[1,1]
Array
options.duration
|duration of the progress bar
500
Number
options.rectWidth
|rectWidth of the rect progress bar
400
Number
options.rectHeight
|rectHeight of the rect progress bar
40
Number
options.rectRadius
|rectRadius of the rect progress bar
0
Number
