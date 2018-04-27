A simple,progress bar for Vue.js

🐾online demo | 🌾 simple demo | 📘 Chinese Document

Browser support



IE

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

iOS

Android IE9+ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

What is svg-progress-bar？

svg-progress-bar is a based on circles of the secondary development of project vue components

Features

zero dependence, small volume.

zero dependence, small volume. currently supports loop/rectangle progress bar.

currently supports loop/rectangle progress bar. the configuration meets a variety of requirements.

the configuration meets a variety of requirements. ongoing maintenance

Installation

NPM

npm install svg-progress-bar --save

Usage

ES6

Specific reference example-src/App.vue

import Vue from 'vue' import svg from 'svg-progress-bar' Vue.use(svg,{ componentName : 'percent-bar' }) import Vue from 'vue' import svg from 'svg-progress-bar' Vue.use(svg,{ componentName : 'percent-bar' }) <script> import svg from 'svg-progress-bar' export default { components : { svg } } < /script>

s

normal use (script tag)

Example:

Specific reference test/test.html < html > < head > ... </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > < svg-progress-bar > </ svg-progress-bar > </ div > < script src = "vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "svg-progress-bar" > </ script > < script > new Vue({ el: '#app' }) </ script > </ body > </ html >

Configure list

key description default val type type of the progress bar 'circle' 'circle' 'rect' value value of the progress bar 0 Number String valAddCalBack valAddCalBack of the progress bar [] [{value: 20,func: () => {this.dotValArr.per20 = 20}},{value: 40,func: () => {this.dotValArr.per40 = 40}}] options options of the progress bar {} Object options.valRate value add Rate of the circle progress bar(suggest <= 1) 1 Number options.radius radius of the circle progress bar 50 Number options.circleWidth stokeWidth of the circle progress bar 10 Number options.varyStrokeArray varyStrokeArray of the circle progress bar if you want wide ranging null Array options.circleLinecap circleLinecap of the circle progress bar '' 'round','' options.maxValue maxValue of the progress bar 100 Number options.text text of the progress bar function (value) {return this.htmlifyNumber(value)} Function options.textColor text color of the progress bar #000 color options.pathColors pathColors of the progress bar ['#EEE', '#F00'] Array options.gradientColor gradientColor of the progress bar null Array options.gradientOpacity gradientOpacity of the progress bar [1,1] Array options.duration duration of the progress bar 500 Number options.rectWidth rectWidth of the rect progress bar 400 Number options.rectHeight rectHeight of the rect progress bar 40 Number options.rectRadius rectRadius of the rect progress bar 0 Number

Changelog

See the GitHub release history.

License

svg-progress-bar is open source and released under the MIT License.