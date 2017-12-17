SVG points

A specification for storing SVG shape data in Javascript.

Best paired with the classic points library for powerful shape manipulation.

If you are looking to convert a SVG DOM node directly to SVG points, then check out the plainShapeObject function of Wilderness DOM node.

2.6kb gzipped.

Example shape

{ type : 'circle' , cx : 50 , cy : 50 , r : 20 }

Functions

toPoints – converts an SVG shape object to a points array

toPath – converts an SVG shape object or a points array to an SVG path d attribute string.

attribute string. valid – checks an SVG shape object is valid

Specification

A SVG shape is an object that includes a type property that can take one of the following strings.

It also maps all the other required SVG attributes for that particular shape to object properties.

Shape types

circle

{ type : 'circle' , cx : 50 , cy : 50 , r : 20 }

ellipse

{ type : 'ellipse' , cx : 100 , cy : 300 , rx : 65 , ry : 120 }

line

{ type : 'line' , x1 : 10 , x2 : 50 , y1 : 70 , y2 : 200 }

path

{ type : 'path' , d : 'M20,20h50v20A2,2,0,0,1,80,35L90,30H50V50a5,5,45,1,0-5-10l-5-10Z' }

polygon

{ type : 'polygon' , points : '20,30 50,90 20,90 50,30' }

polyline

{ type : 'polyline' , points : '20,30 50,90 20,90 50,30' }

rect

{ type : 'rect' , height : 20 , width : 50 , x : 10 , y : 10 , rx : 2 , ry : 2 }

The properties rx and ry are optional and if missing are assumed to be 0 .

g

{ type : 'g' , shapes : [ { type : 'circle' , cx : 50 , cy : 50 , r : 20 }, { type : 'line' , x1 : 10 , x2 : 50 , y1 : 70 , y2 : 200 } ] }

Installation

npm install svg-points

Usage

toPoints

import { toPoints } from 'svg-points' const circle = { type : 'circle' , cx : 50 , cy : 50 , r : 20 } const points = toPoints(circle) console .log(points)

Takes an SVG shape object as the only argument, and returns a new points array.

If passing in a group shape object then returns an array of points arrays.

toPath

import { toPath } from 'svg-points' const circle = { type : 'circle' , cx : 50 , cy : 50 , r : 20 } const d = toPath(circle) console .log(d)

Takes either an SVG shape object, or a points array, and returns a SVG path d attribute string.

If passing in a group shape object, or an array of points arrays then returns an array of SVG path d attribute strings.

valid

import { valid } from 'svg-points' const ellipse = { type : 'ellipse' , cy : 50 , rx : 5 , ry : 10 } const { errors } = valid(ellipse) console .log(errors)

CommonJS

This is how you get to the good stuff if you're using require .

const SVGPoints = require ( 'svg-points' ) const toPoints = SVGPoints.toPoints const toPath = SVGPoints.toPath

UMD

And if you just want to smash in a Javascript file you're also covered. Drop this in place ...

https://unpkg.com/svg-points/dist/svg-points.min.js

Then access it on the SVGPoints global variable.

const toPoints = SVGPoints.toPoints const toPath = SVGPoints.toPath

Help make this better

Issues and pull requests gratefully received!

I'm also on twitter @colinmeinke.

Thanks 🌟

License

ISC.