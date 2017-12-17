A specification for storing SVG shape data in Javascript.
Best paired with the classic points library for powerful shape manipulation.
If you are looking to convert a SVG DOM node directly to SVG points,
then check out the
plainShapeObject function of
Wilderness DOM node.
2.6kb gzipped.
{
type: 'circle',
cx: 50,
cy: 50,
r: 20
}
d attribute string.
A SVG shape is an object that includes a
type property
that can take one of the following strings.
It also maps all the other required SVG attributes for that particular shape to object properties.
{
type: 'circle',
cx: 50,
cy: 50,
r: 20
}
{
type: 'ellipse',
cx: 100,
cy: 300,
rx: 65,
ry: 120
}
{
type: 'line',
x1: 10,
x2: 50,
y1: 70,
y2: 200
}
{
type: 'path',
d: 'M20,20h50v20A2,2,0,0,1,80,35L90,30H50V50a5,5,45,1,0-5-10l-5-10Z'
}
{
type: 'polygon',
points: '20,30 50,90 20,90 50,30'
}
{
type: 'polyline',
points: '20,30 50,90 20,90 50,30'
}
{
type: 'rect',
height: 20,
width: 50,
x: 10,
y: 10,
rx: 2,
ry: 2
}
The properties
rx and
ry are optional and if missing are
assumed to be
0.
{
type: 'g',
shapes: [
{
type: 'circle',
cx: 50,
cy: 50,
r: 20
},
{
type: 'line',
x1: 10,
x2: 50,
y1: 70,
y2: 200
}
]
}
npm install svg-points
import { toPoints } from 'svg-points'
const circle = {
type: 'circle',
cx: 50,
cy: 50,
r: 20
}
const points = toPoints(circle)
console.log(points)
// [
// { x: 50, y: 30, moveTo: true },
// { x: 50, y: 70, curve: { type: 'arc', rx: 20, ry: 20, sweepFlag: 1 } },
// { x: 50, y: 30, curve: { type: 'arc', rx: 20, ry: 20, sweepFlag: 1 } }
// ]
Takes an SVG shape object as the only argument, and returns a new points array.
If passing in a group shape object then returns an array of points arrays.
import { toPath } from 'svg-points'
const circle = {
type: 'circle',
cx: 50,
cy: 50,
r: 20
}
const d = toPath(circle)
console.log(d)
// 'M50,30A20,20,0,0,1,50,70A20,20,0,0,1,50,30Z'
Takes either an SVG shape object, or a
points array,
and returns a SVG path
d attribute string.
If passing in a group shape object, or an array of
points arrays then returns an array of SVG path
d
attribute strings.
import { valid } from 'svg-points'
const ellipse = {
type: 'ellipse',
cy: 50,
rx: 5,
ry: 10
}
const { errors } = valid(ellipse)
console.log(errors)
// [ 'cx prop is required on a ellipse' ]
This is how you get to the good stuff if you're using
require.
const SVGPoints = require('svg-points')
const toPoints = SVGPoints.toPoints
const toPath = SVGPoints.toPath
And if you just want to smash in a Javascript file you're also covered. Drop this in place ...
https://unpkg.com/svg-points/dist/svg-points.min.js
Then access it on the
SVGPoints global variable.
const toPoints = SVGPoints.toPoints
const toPath = SVGPoints.toPath
