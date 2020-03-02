Create SVG patterns programmatically to visualize data, to help color-blind people and because it looks nice.
This library is inspired by Textures.js but tries to do a few things differently:
svg-patterns does not limit you in which frontend stack you use. It just returns virtual-dom nodes.
216k
svg-patterns weighs
19k.
npm install svg-patterns
svg-patterns exposes several styles, which you can customize by passing an object. The following list shows all styles, including their default options. You can fiddle with them on the website.
If you load a style via
require('svg-patterns/p/style'), the bundle will be smaller. But you can also load it via
require('svg-patterns').style.
const lines = require('svg-patterns/p/lines')
const stringify = require('virtual-dom-stringify')
const pattern = lines({
stroke: 'darkorange',
background: '#343434',
orientations: [45]
})
process.stdout.write(`
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<defs>${stringify(pattern)}</defs>
<rect width="200" height="200" style="fill: ${pattern.url()}"/>
</svg>
`)
caps style
const defaults = {
size: 9, // size of the pattern
fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
strokeWidth: .9,
stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}
circles style
const defaults = {
size: 15, // size of the pattern
radius: 3,
complement: true,
fill: '#545454', // any SVG-compatible color
strokeWidth: 0,
stroke: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}
crosses style
const defaults = {
size: 10, // size of the pattern
fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
strokeWidth: .8,
stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}
hexagons style
const defaults = {
size: 10, // size of the pattern
fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
strokeWidth: 1,
stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}
lines style
const defaults = {
size: 8, // size of the pattern
strokeWidth: .7,
stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
background: null, // any SVG-compatible color
orientations: [45] // can be any combination of 0, 45, -45, 90
}
nylon style
const defaults = {
size: 15, // size of the pattern
fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
strokeWidth: 1,
stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}
rhombic style
const defaults = {
size: 12, // size of the pattern
fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
strokeWidth: .9,
stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}
rhombic3d style
const defaults = {
size: 14, // size of the pattern
fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
strokeWidth: .6,
stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}
squares style
const defaults = {
size: 10, // size of the pattern
fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
strokeWidth: .9,
stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}
waves style
const defaults = {
size: 8, // size of the pattern
fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
strokeWidth: .8,
stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}
woven style
const defaults = {
size: 9, // size of the pattern
fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
strokeWidth: 1,
stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}
