Create SVG patterns programmatically to visualize data, to help color-blind people and because it looks nice.

This library is inspired by Textures.js but tries to do a few things differently:

svg-patterns does not limit you in which frontend stack you use. It just returns virtual-dom nodes.

does not limit you in which frontend stack you use. It just returns virtual-dom nodes. Because Textures.js includes D3, it weighs 216k + 8k . svg-patterns weighs 19k .

Installing

npm install svg-patterns

Usage

svg-patterns exposes several styles, which you can customize by passing an object. The following list shows all styles, including their default options. You can fiddle with them on the website.

Getting Started

If you load a style via require('svg-patterns/p/style') , the bundle will be smaller. But you can also load it via require('svg-patterns').style .

const lines = require ( 'svg-patterns/p/lines' ) const stringify = require ( 'virtual-dom-stringify' ) const pattern = lines({ stroke : 'darkorange' , background : '#343434' , orientations : [ 45 ] }) process.stdout.write( ` <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <defs> ${stringify(pattern)} </defs> <rect width="200" height="200" style="fill: ${pattern.url()} "/> </svg> ` )

caps style

const defaults = { size : 9 , fill : 'none' , strokeWidth : .9 , stroke : '#343434' , background : null }

circles style

const defaults = { size : 15 , radius : 3 , complement : true , fill : '#545454' , strokeWidth : 0 , stroke : 'none' , background : null }

crosses style

const defaults = { size : 10 , fill : 'none' , strokeWidth : .8 , stroke : '#343434' , background : null }

hexagons style

const defaults = { size : 10 , fill : 'none' , strokeWidth : 1 , stroke : '#343434' , background : null }

lines style

const defaults = { size : 8 , strokeWidth : .7 , stroke : '#343434' , background : null , orientations : [ 45 ] }

nylon style

const defaults = { size : 15 , fill : 'none' , strokeWidth : 1 , stroke : '#343434' , background : null }

rhombic style

const defaults = { size : 12 , fill : 'none' , strokeWidth : .9 , stroke : '#343434' , background : null }

rhombic3d style

const defaults = { size : 14 , fill : 'none' , strokeWidth : .6 , stroke : '#343434' , background : null }

squares style

const defaults = { size : 10 , fill : 'none' , strokeWidth : .9 , stroke : '#343434' , background : null }

waves style

const defaults = { size : 8 , fill : 'none' , strokeWidth : .8 , stroke : '#343434' , background : null }

woven style

const defaults = { size : 9 , fill : 'none' , strokeWidth : 1 , stroke : '#343434' , background : null }

See also

svg-world-map – Render a world map with a pin at a specific location.

– Render a world map with a pin at a specific location. svg-radar-chart – A reusable radar chart in SVG.

Contributing