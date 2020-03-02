openbase logo
by Jannis R
2.0.0

SVG patterns for Data Visualization.

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Create SVG patterns programmatically to visualize data, to help color-blind people and because it looks nice.

npm version build status ISC-licensed minimum Node.js version chat with me on Gitter support me on Patreon

a simple pattern

This library is inspired by Textures.js but tries to do a few things differently:

  • svg-patterns does not limit you in which frontend stack you use. It just returns virtual-dom nodes.
  • Because Textures.js includes D3, it weighs 216k + 8k. svg-patterns weighs 19k.

Installing

npm install svg-patterns

Usage

svg-patterns exposes several styles, which you can customize by passing an object. The following list shows all styles, including their default options. You can fiddle with them on the website.

Getting Started

If you load a style via require('svg-patterns/p/style'), the bundle will be smaller. But you can also load it via require('svg-patterns').style.

const lines = require('svg-patterns/p/lines')
const stringify = require('virtual-dom-stringify')

const pattern = lines({
    stroke: 'darkorange',
    background: '#343434',
    orientations: [45]
})

process.stdout.write(`
    <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
        <defs>${stringify(pattern)}</defs>
        <rect width="200" height="200" style="fill: ${pattern.url()}"/>
    </svg>
`)

a simple pattern

caps style

const defaults = {
    size: 9, // size of the pattern
    fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
    strokeWidth: .9,
    stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
    background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}

circles style

const defaults = {
    size: 15, // size of the pattern
    radius: 3,
    complement: true,
    fill: '#545454', // any SVG-compatible color
    strokeWidth: 0,
    stroke: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
    background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}

crosses style

const defaults = {
    size: 10, // size of the pattern
    fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
    strokeWidth: .8,
    stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
    background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}

hexagons style

const defaults = {
    size: 10, // size of the pattern
    fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
    strokeWidth: 1,
    stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
    background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}

lines style

const defaults = {
    size: 8, // size of the pattern
    strokeWidth: .7,
    stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
    background: null, // any SVG-compatible color
    orientations: [45] // can be any combination of 0, 45, -45, 90
}

nylon style

const defaults = {
    size: 15, // size of the pattern
    fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
    strokeWidth: 1,
    stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
    background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}

rhombic style

const defaults = {
    size: 12, // size of the pattern
    fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
    strokeWidth: .9,
    stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
    background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}

rhombic3d style

const defaults = {
    size: 14, // size of the pattern
    fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
    strokeWidth: .6,
    stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
    background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}

squares style

const defaults = {
    size: 10, // size of the pattern
    fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
    strokeWidth: .9,
    stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
    background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}

waves style

const defaults = {
    size: 8, // size of the pattern
    fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
    strokeWidth: .8,
    stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
    background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}

woven style

const defaults = {
    size: 9, // size of the pattern
    fill: 'none', // any SVG-compatible color
    strokeWidth: 1,
    stroke: '#343434', // any SVG-compatible color
    background: null // any SVG-compatible color
}

See also

Contributing

If you have a question or need support using svg-patterns, please double-check your code and setup first. If you think you have found a bug or want to propose a feature, use the issues page.

