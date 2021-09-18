Manipulate SVG path data (path[d] attribute content) simply and efficiently.

Usage

Install the module:

npm install --save svg-pathdata

or add the bundle to a script in your HTML.

Then in your JavaScript files:

const {SVGPathData, SVGPathDataTransformer, SVGPathDataEncoder, SVGPathDataParser} = require ( 'svg-pathdata' );

With import syntax in TypeScript/ES6:

import {SVGPathData, SVGPathDataTransformer, SVGPathDataEncoder, SVGPathDataParser} from 'svg-pathdata' ;

Without modules, using the global in the bundle:

const {SVGPathData, SVGPathDataTransformer, SVGPathDataEncoder, SVGPathDataParser} = svgpathdata;

Reading PathData

const pathData = new SVGPathData ( ` M 10 10 H 60 V 60 L 10 60 Z` ); console .log(pathData.commands);

Reading PathData in chunks

const parser = new SVGPathDataParser(); parser.parse( ' ' ); parser.parse( 'M 10' ); parser.parse( ' 10' ); parser.write( 'H 60' ); parser.write( 'V' ); parser.write( '60' ); parser.write( 'L 10 60

Z' ); parser.finish();

Outputting PathData

const pathData = new SVGPathData ( ` M 10 10 H 60 V 60 L 10 60 Z` ); encodeSVGPath({ type : SVGPathData.MOVE_TO, relative : false , x : 10 , y : 10 }); encodeSVGPath({ type : SVGPathData.HORIZ_LINE_TO, relative : false , x : 60 }); encodeSVGPath([ { type : SVGPathData.VERT_LINE_TO, relative : false , y : 60 }, { type : SVGPathData.LINE_TO, relative : false , x : 10 , y : 60 }, { type : SVGPathData.CLOSE_PATH}])

Transforming PathData

This library can perform transformations on SVG paths. Here is an example of that kind of use.

Transforming entire paths

new SVGPathData ( ` m 10,10 h 60 v 60 l 10,60 z` ) .toAbs() .encode();

Transforming partial data

Here, we take SVGPathData from stdin and output it transformed to stdout.

const transformingParser = new SVGPathDataParser().toAbs().scale( 2 , 2 ); transformingParser.parse( 'm 0 0' ) transformingParser.parse( 'l 2 3' )

Supported transformations

You can find all supported transformations in src/SVGPathDataTransformer.ts. Additionally, you can create your own by writing a function with the following signature:

type TransformFunction = ( command: SVGCommand ) => SVGCommand | SVGCommand[]; function SET_X_TO ( xValue = 10 ) { return function ( command ) { command.x = xValue; return command; }; }; new SVGPathData( '...' ) .transform(SET_X_TO( 25 )) .encode(); new SVGPathDataParser().transform(SET_X_TO( 25 ));

Stats

Contributing

Clone this project, run:

npm install; npm test

License

MIT