An SVG path parser, originally built from the PEG.js grammar specified here, published as an NPM module.
Grammar originally written by Gavin Kistner.
require('svg-path-parser')(d)
Takes an SVG path string. The following code…
var parseSVG = require('svg-path-parser');
var d='M3,7 5-6 L1,7 1e2-.4 m-10,10 l10,0 \
V27 89 H23 v10 h10 \
C33,43 38,47 43,47 c0,5 5,10 10,10 \
S63,67 63,67 s-10,10 10,10 \
Q50,50 73,57 q20,-5 0,-10 \
T70,40 t0,-15 \
A5,5 45 1,0 40,20 a5,5 20 0,1 -10-10 Z';
console.log(parseSVG(d));
…will yield an array of commands that define the path, like so:
[ { code:'M', command:'moveto', x:3, y:7 },
{ code:'L', command:'lineto', x:5, y:-6 },
{ code:'L', command:'lineto', x:1, y:7 },
{ code:'L', command:'lineto', x:100, y:-0.4 },
{ code:'m', command:'moveto', relative:true, x:-10, y:10 },
{ code:'l', command:'lineto', relative:true, x:10, y:0 },
{ code:'V', command:'vertical lineto', y:27 },
{ code:'V', command:'vertical lineto', y:89 },
{ code:'H', command:'horizontal lineto', x:23 },
{ code:'v', command:'vertical lineto', relative:true, y:10 },
{ code:'h', command:'horizontal lineto', relative:true, x:10 },
{ code:'C', command:'curveto', x1:33, y1:43, x2:38, y2:47, x:43, y:47 },
{ code:'c', command:'curveto', relative:true, x1:0, y1:5, x2:5, y2:10, x:10, y:10 },
{ code:'S', command:'smooth curveto', x2:63, y2:67, x:63, y:67 },
{ code:'s', command:'smooth curveto', relative:true, x2:-10, y2:10, x:10, y:10 },
{ code:'Q', command:'quadratic curveto', x1:50, y1:50, x:73, y:57 },
{ code:'q', command:'quadratic curveto', relative:true, x1:20, y1:-5, x:0, y:-10 },
{ code:'T', command:'smooth quadratic curveto', x:70, y:40 },
{ code:'t', command:'smooth quadratic curveto', relative:true, x:0, y:-15 },
{ code:'A', command:'elliptical arc', rx:5, ry:5, xAxisRotation:45, largeArc:true, sweep:false, x:40, y:20 },
{ code:'a', command:'elliptical arc', relative:true, rx:5, ry:5, xAxisRotation:20, largeArc:false, sweep:true, x:-10, y:-10 },
{ code:'Z', command:'closepath' } ]
Alternatively, from version 1.1 on, the module exports multiple functions that you can separately use:
const {parseSVG, makeAbsolute} = require('svg-path-parser');
Version 1.1 adds the ability to convert an array of path commands into their absolute-coordinate equivalents. This modifies the parsed command objects in place, and also returns the array of commands. Continuing the example above:
const {parseSVG, makeAbsolute} = require('svg-path-parser');
const commands = parseSVG(d);
makeAbsolute(commands); // Note: mutates the commands in place!
console.log(commands);
[ { code:'M', command:'moveto', x0:0, y0:0 x:3, y:7 },
{ code:'L', command:'lineto', x0:3, y0:7 x:5, y:-6 },
{ code:'L', command:'lineto', x0:5, y0:-6 x:1, y:7 },
{ code:'L', command:'lineto', x0:1, y0:7 x:100, y:-0.4 },
{ code:'M', command:'moveto', x0:100, y0:-0.4 x:90, y:9.6 },
{ code:'L', command:'lineto', x0:90, y0:9.6 x:100, y:9.6 },
{ code:'V', command:'vertical lineto', x0:100, y0:9.6, x:100, y:27 },
{ code:'V', command:'vertical lineto', x0:100, y0:27, x:100, y:89 },
{ code:'H', command:'horizontal lineto', x0:100, y0:89, x:23, y:89 },
{ code:'V', command:'vertical lineto', x0:23, y0:89, y:99, x:23 },
{ code:'H', command:'horizontal lineto', x0:23, y0:99, x:33, y:99 },
{ code:'C', command:'curveto', x0:33, y0:99 x1:33, y1:43, x2:38, y2:47, x:43, y:47 },
{ code:'C', command:'curveto', x0:43, y0:47 x1:43, y1:52, x2:48, y2:57, x:53, y:57 },
{ code:'S', command:'smooth curveto', x0:53, y0:57 x2:63, y2:67, x:63, y:67 },
{ code:'S', command:'smooth curveto', x0:63, y0:67 x2:53, y2:77, x:73, y:77 },
{ code:'Q', command:'quadratic curveto', x0:73, y0:77 x1:50, y1:50, x:73, y:57 },
{ code:'Q', command:'quadratic curveto', x0:73, y0:57 x1:93, y1:52, x:73, y:47 },
{ code:'T', command:'smooth quadratic curveto', x0:73, y0:47 x:70, y:40 },
{ code:'T', command:'smooth quadratic curveto', x0:70, y0:40 x:70, y:25 },
{ code:'A', command:'elliptical arc', x0:70, y0:25 rx:5, ry:5, xAxisRotation:45, largeArc:true, sweep:false, x:40, y:20 },
{ code:'A', command:'elliptical arc', x0:40, y0:20 rx:5, ry:5, xAxisRotation:20, largeArc:false, sweep:true, x:30, y:10 },
{ code:'Z', command:'closepath', x0:30, y0:10, x:90, y:9.6 } ]
In addition to converting all commands to absolute coordinates, the
makeAbsolute function ensures that:
x0 and
y0 properties showing the start point for the command.
x and
y properties showing the finish point for the command.
H,
V, and
Z commands equivalent to an
L command.
makeAbsolute(cmds).
.x) are no longer in a
.args array of values, but are instead part
of the command object itself.
moveto command is always absolute.
This library is released under an MIT-style license. That generally means that you are free to do almost anything you want with it as long as you give a bit of credit where credit is due. See the LICENSE file included for the actual legal limitations.