openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spc

svg-path-contours

by Matt DesLauriers
2.0.0 (see all)

gets a discrete list of points from svg

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

987

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

svg-path-contours

stable

Approximates an SVG path into a discrete list of 2D contours (polylines). This is useful for collision detection, intersection, triangulation & WebGL rendering, etc. It does not attempt to clean or optimize the discretized points.

img

Usage:

var parse = require('parse-svg-path')
var contours = require('svg-path-contours')

var path = 'm10,10C45.812,24.024,45.673,24,45.529,24H31.625
   c0.482-3.325,6.464-2.758,8.913-3.155z'

var result = contours(parse(path))

/* 
[ 
 [ [10,10], ...etc ]
 [ [x, y], ... ]
]
*/

Triangulation example:

var parse = require('parse-svg-path')
var simplify = require('simplify-path')
var contours = require('svg-path-contours')
var triangulate = require('triangulate-contours')

//get a list of polylines/contours from svg contents
var lines = contours(parse(path))

//simplify the contours before triangulation
lines = lines.map(function(path) {
    return simplify(path, threshold)
})

//turns into triangles, returns { positions, cells }
var shape = triangulate(lines)

//now draw the simplicial complex with Canvas/WebGL/etc

See demo/index.js for exmaple.

Usage

NPM

contours(svg)

Takes parsed SVG contents from parse-svg-path and produces a list of 2D polylines representing the contours of the shape.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial