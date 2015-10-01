Approximates an SVG path into a discrete list of 2D contours (polylines). This is useful for collision detection, intersection, triangulation & WebGL rendering, etc. It does not attempt to clean or optimize the discretized points.

Usage:

var parse = require ( 'parse-svg-path' ) var contours = require ( 'svg-path-contours' ) var path = 'm10,10C45.812,24.024,45.673,24,45.529,24H31.625 c0.482-3.325,6.464-2.758,8.913-3.155z' var result = contours(parse(path))

Triangulation example:

var parse = require ( 'parse-svg-path' ) var simplify = require ( 'simplify-path' ) var contours = require ( 'svg-path-contours' ) var triangulate = require ( 'triangulate-contours' ) var lines = contours(parse(path)) lines = lines.map( function ( path ) { return simplify(path, threshold) }) var shape = triangulate(lines)

See demo/index.js for exmaple.

Usage

Takes parsed SVG contents from parse-svg-path and produces a list of 2D polylines representing the contours of the shape.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.