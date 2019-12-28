Compute the SVG path of a partial circle.

Compared to Canvas, defining a partial circle is surprisingly complex. I searched for a module that encapsulates this complexity and there are modules out there. But all of them are not modular enough (people call this opinionated).

Installing

npm install svg-partial-circle

Usage

const partialCircle = require ( 'svg-partial-circle' ) const path = partialCircle( 30 , 30 , 20 , Math .PI / 4 , Math .PI * 7 / 4 ) .map( ( command ) => command.join( ' ' )) .join( ' ' ) console .log( `<path d=" ${path} " />` )

< path d = "M 44.14213562373095 44.14213562373095 A 20 20 0 1 1 44.14213562373095 15.857864376269045" />

API

partialCircle (cx, cy, r, start, end)

start and end are in radians. partialCircle(…) returns an array of path commands, each command being an array of its parts.

start < end will draw a clockwise segment, while start > end a counterclockwise one.

Contributing

If you have a question, found a bug or want to propose a feature, have a look at the issues page.