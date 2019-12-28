Compute the SVG path of a partial circle.
Compared to Canvas, defining a partial circle is surprisingly complex. I searched for a module that encapsulates this complexity and there are modules out there. But all of them are not modular enough (people call this opinionated).
npm install svg-partial-circle
const partialCircle = require('svg-partial-circle')
const path = partialCircle(
30, 30, // center X and Y
20, // radius
Math.PI / 4, // start angle
Math.PI * 7 / 4 // end angle
)
.map((command) => command.join(' '))
.join(' ')
console.log(`<path d="${path}" />`)
<path d="M 44.14213562373095 44.14213562373095 A 20 20 0 1 1 44.14213562373095 15.857864376269045" />
partialCircle(cx, cy, r, start, end)
start and
end are in radians.
partialCircle(…) returns an array of path commands, each command being an array of its parts.
start < end will draw a clockwise segment, while
start > end a counterclockwise one.
If you have a question, found a bug or want to propose a feature, have a look at the issues page.