Simple pan/zoom solution for SVGs in HTML. It adds events listeners for mouse scroll, double-click and pan, plus it optionally offers:
It works cross-browser and supports both inline SVGs and SVGs in HTML
object or
embed elements.
Pan and zoom the SVG tiger on github pages:
Embed Element
Object Element
Img Element (These cannot be panned/zoomed.)
Reference the svg-pan-zoom.js file from your HTML document. Then call the init method:
var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom('#demo-tiger');
// or
var svgElement = document.querySelector('#demo-tiger')
var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom(svgElement)
First argument to function should be a CSS selector of SVG element or a DOM Element.
If you want to override the defaults, you can optionally specify one or more arguments:
svgPanZoom('#demo-tiger', {
viewportSelector: '.svg-pan-zoom_viewport'
, panEnabled: true
, controlIconsEnabled: false
, zoomEnabled: true
, dblClickZoomEnabled: true
, mouseWheelZoomEnabled: true
, preventMouseEventsDefault: true
, zoomScaleSensitivity: 0.2
, minZoom: 0.5
, maxZoom: 10
, fit: true
, contain: false
, center: true
, refreshRate: 'auto'
, beforeZoom: function(){}
, onZoom: function(){}
, beforePan: function(){}
, onPan: function(){}
, onUpdatedCTM: function(){}
, customEventsHandler: {}
, eventsListenerElement: null
});
If any arguments are specified, they must have the following value types:
init and
destroy arguments as functions.
beforeZoom will be called with 2 float attributes: oldZoom and newZoom.
If
beforeZoom will return
false then zooming will be halted.
onZoom callbacks will be called with one float attribute representing new zoom scale.
beforePan will be called with 2 attributes:
oldPan
newPan
Each of these objects has two attributes (x and y) representing current pan (on X and Y axes).
If
beforePan will return
false or an object
{x: true, y: true} then panning will be halted.
If you want to prevent panning only on one axis then return an object of type
{x: true, y: false}.
You can alter panning on X and Y axes by providing alternative values through return
{x: 10, y: 20}.
Caution! If you alter panning by returning custom values
{x: 10, y: 20}it will update only current pan step. If panning is done by mouse/touch you have to take in account that next pan step (after the one that you altered) will be performed with values that do not consider altered values (as they even did not existed).
onPan callback will be called with one attribute:
newPan.
Caution! Calling zoom or pan API methods form inside of
beforeZoom,
onZoom,
beforePanand
onPancallbacks may lead to infinite loop.
onUpdatedCTM will get called after the CTM will get updated. That happens asynchronously from pan and zoom events.
panEnabled and
zoomEnabled are related only to user interaction. If any of this options are disabled - you still can zoom and pan via API.
fit takes precedence over
contain. So if you set
fit: true then
contain's value doesn't matter.
If you're embedding a remote file like this
<embed type="image/svg+xml" src="/path/to/my/file.svg" />
<object type="image/svg+xml" data="/path/to/my/file.svg">Your browser does not support SVG</object>
or you're rendering the SVG after the page loads then you'll have to call svgPanZoom library after your SVG is loaded.
One way to do so is by listening to load event:
<embed type="image/svg+xml" src="/path/to/my/file.svg" id="my-embed"/>
<script>
document.getElementById('my-embed').addEventListener('load', function(){
// Will get called after embed element was loaded
svgPanZoom(document.getElementById('my-embed'));
})
</script>
You may want to use a custom viewport if you have more layers in your SVG but you want to pan-zoom only one of them.
By default if:
<g>)
transform attribute
svg-pan-zoom_viewport
then the top-level graphical element will be used as viewport.
To specify which layer (SVGGElement) should be pan-zoomed set the
svg-pan-zoom_viewport class name to that element:
<g class="svg-pan-zoom_viewport"></g>.
Do not set any transform attributes to that element. It will make the library misbehave.
If you need transform attribute for viewport better create a nested group element and set transforms to that element:
<g class="svg-pan-zoom_viewport">
<g transform="matrix(1,0,0,1,0,0);"></g>
</g>
You can specify your own viewport selector by altering
viewportSelector config value:
svgPanZoom('#demo-tiger', {
viewportSelector: '.svg-pan-zoom_viewport'
});
// or
var viewportGroupElement = document.getElementById('demo-tiger').querySelector('.svg-pan-zoom_viewport');
svgPanZoom('#demo-tiger', {
viewportSelector: viewportGroupElement
});
If you want to listen for user interaction events from a child SVG element then use
eventsListenerElement option. An example is available in demo/layers.html.
To use with browserify, follow these steps:
npm install --save ariutta/svg-pan-zoom
svgPanZoom = require('svg-pan-zoom')
instance = svgPanZoom('#demo-tiger')
An example of how to load library using Require.js is available in demo/require.html
You may want to add custom events support (for example double tap or pinch).
It is possible by setting
customEventsHandler configuration option.
customEventsHandler should be an object with following attributes:
haltEventListeners: array of strings
init: function
destroy: function
haltEventListeners specifies which default event listeners should be disabled (in order to avoid conflicts as svg-pan-zoom by default supports panning using touch events).
init is a function that is called when svg-pan-zoom is initialized. An object is passed into this function.
Passed object has following attributes:
svgElement - SVGSVGElement
instance - svg-pan-zoom public API instance
destroy is a function called upon svg-pan-zoom destroy
An example of how to use it together with Hammer.js:
var options = {
zoomEnabled: true
, controlIconsEnabled: true
, customEventsHandler: {
// Halt all touch events
haltEventListeners: ['touchstart', 'touchend', 'touchmove', 'touchleave', 'touchcancel']
// Init custom events handler
, init: function(options) {
// Init Hammer
this.hammer = Hammer(options.svgElement)
// Handle double tap
this.hammer.on('doubletap', function(ev){
options.instance.zoomIn()
})
}
// Destroy custom events handler
, destroy: function(){
this.hammer.destroy()
}
}
}
svgPanZoom('#mobile-svg', options);
You may find an example that adds support for Hammer.js pan, pinch and doubletap in demo/mobile.html
You may want to keep SVG content visible by not allowing panning over SVG borders.
To do so you may prevent or alter panning from
beforePan callback. For more details take a look at
demo/limit-pan.html example.
When you call
svgPanZoom method it returns an object with following methods:
To programmatically pan, call the pan method with vector as first argument:
// Get instance
var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom('#demo-tiger');
// Pan to rendered point x = 50, y = 50
panZoomTiger.pan({x: 50, y: 50})
// Pan by x = 50, y = 50 of rendered pixels
panZoomTiger.panBy({x: 50, y: 50})
To programmatically zoom, you can use the zoom method to specify your desired scale value:
// Get instance
var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom('#demo-tiger');
// Set zoom level to 2
panZoomTiger.zoom(2)
// Zoom by 130%
panZoomTiger.zoomBy(1.3)
// Set zoom level to 2 at point
panZoomTiger.zoomAtPoint(2, {x: 50, y: 50})
// Zoom by 130% at given point
panZoomTiger.zoomAtPointBy(1.3, {x: 50, y: 50})
Zoom is relative to initial SVG internal zoom level. If your SVG was fit at the beginning (option
fit: true) and thus zoomed in or out to fit available space - initial scale will be 1 anyway.
Or you can use the zoomIn or zoomOut methods:
// Get instance
var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom('#demo-tiger');
panZoomTiger.zoomIn()
panZoomTiger.zoomOut()
panZoomTiger.resetZoom()
If you want faster or slower zooming, you can override the default zoom increment with the setZoomScaleSensitivity method.
To programmatically enable/disable pan or zoom:
// Get instance
var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom('#demo-tiger');
panZoomTiger.enablePan();
panZoomTiger.disablePan();
panZoomTiger.enableZoom();
panZoomTiger.disableZoom();
To fit and center (you may try
contain instead of
fit):
// Get instance
var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom('#demo-tiger');
panZoomTiger.fit();
panZoomTiger.center();
If you want to fit and center your SVG after its container resize:
// Get instance
var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom('#demo-tiger');
panZoomTiger.resize(); // update SVG cached size and controls positions
panZoomTiger.fit();
panZoomTiger.center();
If you update SVG (viewport) contents so its border box (virtual box that contains all elements) changes, you have to call
updateBBox:
var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom('#demo-tiger');
panZoomTiger.fit();
// Update SVG rectangle width
document.getElementById('demo-tiger').querySelector('rect').setAttribute('width', 200)
// fit does not work right anymore as viewport bounding box changed
panZoomTiger.fit();
panZoomTiger.updateBBox(); // Update viewport bounding box
panZoomTiger.fit(); // fit works as expected
If you need more data about SVG you can call
getSizes. It will return an object that will contain:
width - SVG cached width
height - SVG cached height
realZoom - a and d attributes of transform matrix applied over viewport
viewBox - an object containing cached sizes of viewport boxder box
width
height
x - x offset
y - y offset
Destroy SvgPanZoom instance:
// Get instance
var panZoomTiger = svgPanZoom('#demo-tiger');
panZoomTiger.destroy();
delete panZoomTiger;
Because the library removes
viewBox attribute from the SVG element - you may experience that the height of your SVG changed (usually to 150px). In order to fix that you have to add height to the
SVG or
object/
embed.
This library does not support working with SVGs that are hidden as some browsers detach child documents from the DOM when those are hidden. See #279 for more details.
If performance is bad only on initialization of the library, then consider wrapping all SVG's child elements into a
<g> beforehand. This way the library will not have to create it and move all children into it (which is the root cause of the issue). See #146 comment.
Most often those are caused by big SVG files. And in those cases it's browsers not being able to handle those SVGs fast enough. See #277 for more details.
For zooming there is
minZoom and
maxZoom zoom config options.
For panning and custom zoom experiences take a look at limit-pan example.
Currently there're 2 ways of doing animation: via CSS or programatically - see #101 for more details.
object/
embed or dynamically loaded SVGs
You have to ensure that the SVG is loaded and available in DOM before initializing the library.
Check dymanic-load demo.
You can use (jsdelivr)[http://www.jsdelivr.com/] as a CDN. It supports automatic pulling from NPM and GitHub.
For example use
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/svg-pan-zoom@3.5.0/dist/svg-pan-zoom.min.js to load version
3.5.0.
For more usage examples check (jsdelivr usage)[https://github.com/jsdelivr/jsdelivr#usage].
This library used the SVGPan library as a starting point. SVGPan is intended for use with the SVG 'script' element, whereas svg-pan-zoom is intended for use with the HTML 'script' element.
