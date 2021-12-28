openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

46

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Outline Stroke

Sometimes you need an svg image that have stroked attributes in its paths but outlined like after applying Outline Stroke in Adobe Illustrator or Convert to Outlines in SketchApp

Build Status

Install

yarn add svg-outline-stroke

Usage

String input:

const outlineStroke = require('svg-outline-stroke')

const strokedSVG = `
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
  <line x1="32" y1="16" x2="32" y2="48" fill="none" stroke="#202020" stroke-miterlimit="10" stroke-width="2"/>
  <line x1="48" y1="32" x2="16" y2="32" fill="none" stroke="#202020" stroke-miterlimit="10" stroke-width="2"/>
</svg>`

outlineStroke(strokedSVG).then(outlined => {
  console.log(outlined)
})

Buffer input:

const fs = require('fs')
const outlineStroke = require('svg-outline-stroke')

fs.readFile('./source.svg', (err, data) => {
  if (err) throw err
  outlineStroke(data).then(outlined => {
    fs.writeFile('./dest.svg', outlined, err => {
      if (err) throw err
      console.log('yup, outlined!')
    })
  })
})

Params

The second argument accepts params to apply directly when re-tracing the image, like fill color of the path, background and so on. Take a look into potrace params

outlineStroke(strokedSVG, { color: '#bada55' }).then(outlined => {
  console.log(outlined, 'Outlined SVG with #bada55 `fill` color')
})

micro-outline-stroke Microservice with a public endpoint

outline-stroke-cli CLI version

