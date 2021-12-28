Sometimes you need an svg image that have stroke d attributes in its paths but outlined like after applying Outline Stroke in Adobe Illustrator or Convert to Outlines in SketchApp

Install

yarn add svg-outline-stroke

Usage

String input:

const outlineStroke = require ( 'svg-outline-stroke' ) const strokedSVG = ` <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 64 64"> <line x1="32" y1="16" x2="32" y2="48" fill="none" stroke="#202020" stroke-miterlimit="10" stroke-width="2"/> <line x1="48" y1="32" x2="16" y2="32" fill="none" stroke="#202020" stroke-miterlimit="10" stroke-width="2"/> </svg>` outlineStroke(strokedSVG).then( outlined => { console .log(outlined) })

Buffer input:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const outlineStroke = require ( 'svg-outline-stroke' ) fs.readFile( './source.svg' , (err, data) => { if (err) throw err outlineStroke(data).then( outlined => { fs.writeFile( './dest.svg' , outlined, err => { if (err) throw err console .log( 'yup, outlined!' ) }) }) })

Params

The second argument accepts params to apply directly when re-tracing the image, like fill color of the path , background and so on. Take a look into potrace params

outlineStroke(strokedSVG, { color : '#bada55' }).then( outlined => { console .log(outlined, 'Outlined SVG with #bada55 `fill` color' ) })

Related

micro-outline-stroke Microservice with a public endpoint

outline-stroke-cli CLI version