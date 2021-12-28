Sometimes you need an
svg image that have
stroked attributes in its
paths but outlined like after applying Outline Stroke in Adobe Illustrator or Convert to Outlines in SketchApp
yarn add svg-outline-stroke
String input:
const outlineStroke = require('svg-outline-stroke')
const strokedSVG = `
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<line x1="32" y1="16" x2="32" y2="48" fill="none" stroke="#202020" stroke-miterlimit="10" stroke-width="2"/>
<line x1="48" y1="32" x2="16" y2="32" fill="none" stroke="#202020" stroke-miterlimit="10" stroke-width="2"/>
</svg>`
outlineStroke(strokedSVG).then(outlined => {
console.log(outlined)
})
Buffer input:
const fs = require('fs')
const outlineStroke = require('svg-outline-stroke')
fs.readFile('./source.svg', (err, data) => {
if (err) throw err
outlineStroke(data).then(outlined => {
fs.writeFile('./dest.svg', outlined, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log('yup, outlined!')
})
})
})
The second argument accepts
params to apply directly when re-tracing the image, like
fill color of the
path,
background and so on. Take a look into potrace params
outlineStroke(strokedSVG, { color: '#bada55' }).then(outlined => {
console.log(outlined, 'Outlined SVG with #bada55 `fill` color')
})
micro-outline-stroke Microservice with a public endpoint
outline-stroke-cli CLI version