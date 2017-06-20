THIS PROJECT IS NOT MAINTAINED ANYMORE. You are free to fork it and start a new project.
JavaScript library enabling SVG icons to morph from one to the other. It implements Material Design's Delightful Details transitions.
CDN provided by cdnjs
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/SVG-Morpheus/0.3.2/svg-morpheus.js"></script>
You have the following options to install the library:
npm install svg-morpheus.
bower install svg-morpheus.
Simply add the svg-morpheus.js script to your website/application. No other scripts are needed. Both the minified and uncompressed (for development) versions are in the /compile folder.
<script src="svg-morpheus.js"></script>
new SVGMorpheus(element). Object/IFrame/Inline SVG element containing the icon set. Can be a DOM element or a CSS query selector.. For example:
var myIcons = new SVGMorpheus('#myIconSet');
to(ID) function. ID is an id of Icon in the icon set. Use it to morph the icon to another icon in the icon set.
myIcons.to('icon1');
Creates a SVGMorpheus instance.
var myIcons = new SVGMorpheus(element, options, callback);
element - Object/IFrame/SVG element containing an icon set. Can be a DOM element or a CSS query selector.
options - Optional. Object specifying default options.
options.iconId - Optional. Id of an icon shown after initialization. Default: last icon in the icon set.
options.duration - Optional. Set a default duration for transition animations, in msec. Default: 750.
options.easing - Optional. Set a default easing for transition animations. Default: quad-in-out.
options.rotation - Optional. Set a default rotation for icon shapes.
clock = clockwise,
counterclock = counterclockwise,
random = randomly set clock/counterclock,
none = no rotation. Default: clock.
callback - Optional. Set a default callback function to call at the animation end.
Morphs the icon to another one.
myIcons.to(iconId, options, callback);
iconId - Id of an icon to transition to.
options - Optional. Object specifying the animation options.
options.duration - Optional. Set a duration for the animation, in msec.
options.easing - Optional. Set an easing for the animation.
options.rotation - Optional. Set a rotation for icon shapes.
clock = clockwise,
counterclock = counterclockwise,
random = randomly set clock/counterclock,
none = no rotation.
callback - Optional. Set a callback function to call at the animation end.
Registers a custom easing function. SVGMorpheus has a set of predefined easing functions for the morph animation (goes below). If you want to use your own easing, use this function to do that.
myIcons.registerEasing(name, fn);
name - Name of an easing function you want to register.
fn - Easing function.
function easing(timing) gets a float
0<=timing<=1 argument as an input, and outputs float
0<=progress<=1.
circ-in,
circ-out,
circ-in-out,
cubic-in,
cubic-out,
cubic-in-out,
elastic-in,
elastic-out,
elastic-in-out,
expo-in,
expo-out,
expo-in-out,
linear,
quad-in,
quad-out,
quad-in-out,
quart-in,
quart-out,
quart-in-out,
quint-in,
quint-out,
quint-in-out,
sine-in,
sine-out,
sine-in-out
SVG should have the following structure to be a valid icon set:
<g> elements having 'id' attribute. They define icons in the icon set.
<path>,
circle,
rect,
ellipse,
polygon,
line). They define the icon graphics.
<svg>
<g id="icon1">
Shape elements
</g>
<g id="icon2">
Shape elements
</g>
</svg>
Check the Demos directory for examples.
Chrome Firefox IE >= 10 Safari Opera iOS Safari Android Browser >= 4.4 Chrome for Android
See the LICENSE file.