Generate the path attribute for a curved SVG line between two points:
path = curve(x1, y1, x2, y2)
Returns a path attribute for the line between
(x1, y1) and
(x2, y2).
For example:
var createSVG = require('svg-create-element')
var curved = require('svg-line-curved')
var path = createSVG('path')
path.setAttribute('d', curved(0, 0, 100, 100))
path = curve.vertical(x1, y1, x2, y2)
Equivalent to
curve(x1, y1, x2, y2), but curving with a vertical bias instead
of a horizontal one.
Here's an example screenshot of horizontal and vertical curves respectively:
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.