openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
slc

svg-line-curved

by Hugh Kennedy
1.0.0 (see all)

Generate the path attribute for a curved SVG line.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.1K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

svg-line-curved

Generate the path attribute for a curved SVG line between two points:

svg-line-curved

Usage

NPM

path = curve(x1, y1, x2, y2)

Returns a path attribute for the line between (x1, y1) and (x2, y2).

For example:

var createSVG = require('svg-create-element')
var curved = require('svg-line-curved')
var path = createSVG('path')

path.setAttribute('d', curved(0, 0, 100, 100))

path = curve.vertical(x1, y1, x2, y2)

Equivalent to curve(x1, y1, x2, y2), but curving with a vertical bias instead of a horizontal one.

Here's an example screenshot of horizontal and vertical curves respectively:

horizontal vertical

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.

See Also

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial