Generate the path attribute for a curved SVG line between two points:

Usage

path = curve(x1, y1, x2, y2)

Returns a path attribute for the line between (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) .

For example:

var createSVG = require ( 'svg-create-element' ) var curved = require ( 'svg-line-curved' ) var path = createSVG( 'path' ) path.setAttribute( 'd' , curved( 0 , 0 , 100 , 100 ))

path = curve.vertical(x1, y1, x2, y2)

Equivalent to curve(x1, y1, x2, y2) , but curving with a vertical bias instead of a horizontal one.

Here's an example screenshot of horizontal and vertical curves respectively:

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.

