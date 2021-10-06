svg-inline-react: Inline SVG wrapper component for React
This component wraps
dangerouslyInnerHTML prop for easier use. Inlining SVG has pros and cons; See "Using SVG" for further detail. However, I recommended to use static svg transformed as React component, since React now supports svg properly.
I removed
dist and
es and made
lib (which is ES2015 source) default, and there are several reason for it. For now use of ES2015 (and modules) is widespread, there are many tools supporting it (i.e. Webpack 2, Rollup), and you will use them anyway – if you are using React/etc. If you want to stay in CommonJS land, please specify deps as
1.x.x. i.e)
svg-inline-react: 1.x.x
You can use
svg-inline-loader with Webpack to inline SVG.
Example:
import InlineSVG from 'svg-inline-react';
// Use with loader
<InlineSVG src={require("svg-inline-loader!icon.svg")} />
// Use without loader
const svgSource = `<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" preserveAspectRatio="xMidYMid" width="48" height="48" viewBox="0 0 48 48">
<g id="artboard-1">
<path d="m-115.8,119.6c-12.8-22-3.2,33.6-3.2,33.6,8.8,34.4,145.6-17.6,145.6-17.6s168.8-30.4,180-34.4,96.8,1.6,96.8,1.6l-4.8-22.4c-64.8-46.4-75.2-16.8-88.8-20.8s-11.2,5.6-14.4,6.4-42.4-24-48.8-23.2-31.62-23.007-16.8,8.8c22.23,47.707-60.759,37.627-75.2,28-16.8-11.2,7.2,18.4,7.2,18.4,18.4,20-16,3.2-16,3.2-34.4-12.8-58.4,12.8-61.6,13.6s-8,4-8.8-2.4-6.865-21.256-40,3.2c-33.6,24.8-44,8.8-44,8.8l-7.2-4.8z" class="cls-1"/>
</g>
</svg>`;
<InlineSVG src={svgSource} />
src : string
valid SVG element string.
element : string
You can change element where svg included using
element prop, default is
<i />. But self closed tags like
img is not allowed, and an error will be thrown from React side.
raw : bool (experimental!)
This prop allows your svg file to be rendered directly, without a container element wraps it. This is an experimental feature. Also, the prop will be ignored on server side rendering environment.