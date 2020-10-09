! NO LONGER MAINTAINED !

This module is deprecated and will no longer be maintained.

In most cases, you can replace the functionality by using raw-loader and image-minimizer-webpack-plugin instead:

webpack.config.js

const ImageMinimizerPlugin = require ( 'image-minimizer-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.svg$/ , use : [ { loader : "raw-loader" } ] }, ], }, plugins : [ new ImageMinimizerPlugin({ minimizerOptions : { plugins : [ [ 'imagemin-svgo' , { plugins : [ { removeViewBox : false , removeXMLNS : true , }, ], }, ], ], }, }), ], };

For optimization svg use imagemin-svgo .

SVG Inline Loader for Webpack This Webpack loader inlines SVG as module. If you use Adobe suite or Sketch to export SVGs, you will get auto-generated, unneeded crusts. This loader removes it for you, too.

Install

npm install svg-inline-loader --save-dev

Configuration

Simply add configuration object to module.loaders like this.

{ test : /\.svg$/ , loader : 'svg-inline-loader' }

warning: You should configure this loader only once via module.loaders or require('!...') . See #15 for detail.

Query Options

Removes specified tags and its children. You can specify tags by setting removingTags query array.

default: removeTags: false

warning: this won't work unless you specify removeTags: true

default: removingTags: ['title', 'desc', 'defs', 'style']

warns about tags, ex: ['desc', 'defs', 'style']

default: warnTags: []

removeSVGTagAttrs: boolean

Removes width and height attributes from <svg /> .

default: removeSVGTagAttrs: true

Removes attributes from inside the <svg /> .

default: removingTagAttrs: []

Warns to console about attributes from inside the <svg /> .

default: warnTagAttrs: []

classPrefix: boolean || string

Adds a prefix to class names to avoid collision across svg files.

default: classPrefix: false

idPrefix: boolean || string

Adds a prefix to ids to avoid collision across svg files.

default: idPrefix: false

Example Usage

var logoTwo = require ( 'svg-inline-loader?classPrefix!./logo_two.svg' ); var logoOne = require ( 'svg-inline-loader?classPrefix=my-prefix-!./logo_one.svg' ); var logoThree = require ( 'svg-inline-loader?classPrefix=__prefix-[sha512:hash:hex:5]__!./logo_three.svg' );

See loader-utils for hash options.

Preferred usage is via a module.loaders :

{ test : /\.svg$/ , loader : 'svg-inline-loader?classPrefix' }

Maintainers