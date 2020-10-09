This module is deprecated and will no longer be maintained.
In most cases, you can replace the functionality by using
raw-loader and
image-minimizer-webpack-plugin instead:
webpack.config.js
const ImageMinimizerPlugin = require('image-minimizer-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.svg$/,
use: [
{
loader: "raw-loader"
}
]
},
],
},
plugins: [
new ImageMinimizerPlugin({
minimizerOptions: {
plugins: [
[
'imagemin-svgo',
{
plugins: [
// SVGO options is here "https://github.com/svg/svgo#what-it-can-do"
{
removeViewBox: false,
removeXMLNS: true,
},
],
},
],
],
},
}),
],
};
For optimization svg use
imagemin-svgo.
This Webpack loader inlines SVG as module. If you use Adobe suite or Sketch to export SVGs, you will get auto-generated, unneeded crusts. This loader removes it for you, too.
npm install svg-inline-loader --save-dev
Simply add configuration object to
module.loaders like this.
{
test: /\.svg$/,
loader: 'svg-inline-loader'
}
warning: You should configure this loader only once via
module.loaders or
require('!...'). See #15 for detail.
removeTags: boolean
Removes specified tags and its children. You can specify tags by setting
removingTags query array.
default:
removeTags: false
removingTags: [...string]
warning: this won't work unless you specify
removeTags: true
default:
removingTags: ['title', 'desc', 'defs', 'style']
warnTags: [...string]
warns about tags, ex: ['desc', 'defs', 'style']
default:
warnTags: []
removeSVGTagAttrs: boolean
Removes
width and
height attributes from
<svg />.
default:
removeSVGTagAttrs: true
removingTagAttrs: [...string]
Removes attributes from inside the
<svg />.
default:
removingTagAttrs: []
warnTagAttrs: [...string]
Warns to console about attributes from inside the
<svg />.
default:
warnTagAttrs: []
classPrefix: boolean || string
Adds a prefix to class names to avoid collision across svg files.
default:
classPrefix: false
idPrefix: boolean || string
Adds a prefix to ids to avoid collision across svg files.
default:
idPrefix: false
// Using default hashed prefix (__[hash:base64:7]__)
var logoTwo = require('svg-inline-loader?classPrefix!./logo_two.svg');
// Using custom string
var logoOne = require('svg-inline-loader?classPrefix=my-prefix-!./logo_one.svg');
// Using custom string and hash
var logoThree = require('svg-inline-loader?classPrefix=__prefix-[sha512:hash:hex:5]__!./logo_three.svg');
See loader-utils for hash options.
Preferred usage is via a
module.loaders:
{
test: /\.svg$/,
loader: 'svg-inline-loader?classPrefix'
}
|
Juho Vepsäläinen
|
Joshua Wiens
|
Kees Kluskens
|
Sean Larkin