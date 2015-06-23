SVGInjector

A fast, caching, dynamic inline SVG DOM injection library. Developed by Waybury for use in iconic.js, part of the Iconic icon system.

There are a number of ways to use SVG on a page ( object , embed , iframe , img , CSS background-image ) but to unlock the full potential of SVG, including full element-level CSS styling and evaluation of embedded JavaScript, the full SVG markup must be included directly in the DOM.

Wrangling and maintaining a bunch of inline SVG on your pages isn't anyone's idea of good time, so SVGInjector lets you work with simple img tag elements (or other tag of your choosing) and does the heavy lifting of swapping in the SVG markup inline for you.

Any DOM element, or array of elements, passed to SVGInjector with an SVG file src or data-src attribute will be replaced with the full SVG markup inline. The async loaded SVG is also cached so multiple uses of an SVG only requires a single server request.

Any embedded JavaScript in the SVG will optionally be extracted, cached and evaluated.

Development tip: The dynamic injection process uses AJAX calls to load SVG. If you are developing locally without running a local webserver, be aware that default browser security settings may block these calls.

Documentation

Install

SVGInjector is compatible with: CommonJS via module.exports for use with Browserify or Node/PhantomJS

for use with Browserify or Node/PhantomJS AMD API usage with RequireJS

Plain ol' JavaScript via creation of a global function

npm

npm install svg-injector

Bower

bower install svg-injector

Manually

Download the dist/svg-injector.min.js file from this repository and add it to your project.

Usage

Quick Start

Include the SVGInjector script on your page.

< script src = "svg-injector.min.js" > </ script >

Add some SVG img tags.

< img class = "inject-me" src = "image-one.svg" > < img class = "inject-me" src = "image-two.svg" >

Inject 'em.

< script > var mySVGsToInject = document .querySelectorAll( 'img.inject-me' ); SVGInjector(mySVGsToInject); </ script >

The img tags have now been replaced with the full SVG markup.

Configuration

In addition to passing elements to inject, an options object and callback function can optionally be defined.

SVGInjector(elements, options, callback);

elements

A single DOM element or array of elements, with src or data-src attributes defined, to inject.

options

{ evalScripts : [always|once|never], pngFallback : [PNG directory], each : [ function ] }

evalScript - String Should we run any script blocks found in the SVG? always - Run them every time. once - [default] Only run scripts once for each SVG file, even if it is used on a page more than once. [false|'never'] - Ignore scripts

pngFallback - String The directory where fallback PNGs are located for use if the browser doesn't support SVG. This will look for a file with a .png extension matching the SVG filename defined in the src (or data-src ). For additional flexibility, per-element fallbacks are also available.

each(svg) - function A function to call after each SVG is injected. Receives the newly injected SVG DOM element as a parameter.

callback(count) - function

A function to call once all the requested SVG elements have been injected. Receives a count of the total SVGs injected as a parameter.

Full Example

< img id = "image-one" class = "inject-me" data-src = "image-one.svg" > < img id = "image-two" class = "inject-me" data-src = "image-two.svg" >

var mySVGsToInject = document .querySelectorAll( 'img.inject-me' ); var injectorOptions = { evalScripts : 'once' , pngFallback : 'assets/png' , each : function ( svg ) { console .log( 'SVG injected: ' + svg.getAttribute( 'id' )); } }; SVGInjector(mySVGsToInject, injectorOptions, function ( totalSVGsInjected ) { console .log( 'We injected ' + totalSVGsInjected + ' SVG(s)!' ); });

Per-element PNG fallback

Since you might be using a single SVG styled in multiple ways, you can also define per-element fallbacks by adding a data-fallback or data-png attribute to your img tags to define a unique PNG for each context.

See examples/fallbacks for more details.

< style > .thumb-green { fill : #A6A93C ;} </ style > < img class = "thumb-green inject-me" data-src = "svg/thumb-up.svg" data-fallback = "png/thumb-up-green.png" >

Licence

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2015 Waybury

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.