svg-gauge

by Aniket Naik
1.0.6 (see all)

Minimalistic, animated SVG gauge. Zero dependencies

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

234

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

SVG Gauge

Minmalistic, configurable, animated SVG gauge. Zero dependencies

Buy me a coffee ☕

If you like my work please consider making a small donation

ko-fi

Migration from 1.0.2

The new gauge uses a viewbox of 100x100 as opposed to previous 1000x1000. All the stroke and font values have to be adjusted accordingly in your CSS. Just divide those by 10

Demo

Check out the live demo for various options and styling tips for this gauge

Usage

HTML

<div id="cpuSpeed" class="gauge-container"></div>

CSS

.gauge-container {
  width: 150px;
  height: 150px;
  display: block;
  padding: 10px;
}
.gauge-container > .gauge .dial {
  stroke: #eee;
  stroke-width: 2;
  fill: rgba(0,0,0,0);
}
.gauge-container > .gauge .value {
  stroke: rgb(47, 227, 255);
  stroke-width: 2;
  fill: rgba(0,0,0,0);
}
.gauge-container > .gauge .value-text {
  fill: rgb(47, 227, 255);
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 1em;
}

Javascript

// npm install
npm install svg-gauge

// Require JS
var Gauge = require("svg-gauge");

// Standalone
var Gauge = window.Gauge;

// Create a new Gauge
var cpuGauge = Gauge(document.getElementById("cpuSpeed"), {
    max: 100,
    // custom label renderer
    label: function(value) {
      return Math.round(value) + "/" + this.max;
    },
    value: 50,
    // Custom dial colors (Optional)
    color: function(value) {
      if(value < 20) {
        return "#5ee432"; // green
      }else if(value < 40) {
        return "#fffa50"; // yellow
      }else if(value < 60) {
        return "#f7aa38"; // orange
      }else {
        return "#ef4655"; // red
      }
    }
});

// Set gauge value
cpuGauge.setValue(75);

// Set value and animate (value, animation duration in seconds)
cpuGauge.setValueAnimated(90, 1);

Options

NameDescription
dialStartAngleThe angle in degrees to start the dial (135)
dialEndAngleThe angle in degrees to end the dial. This MUST be less than dialStartAngle (45)
radiusThe radius of the gauge (40)
minThe minimum value for the gauge. This can be a negative value (0)
maxThe maximum value for the gauge (100)
labelOptional function that returns a string label that will be rendered in the center. This function will be passed the current value
showValueWhether to show the value at the center of the gauge (true)
gaugeClassThe CSS class of the gauge (gauge)
dialClassThe CSS class of the gauge's dial (dial)
valueDialClassThe CSS class of the gauge's fill (value dial) (value)
valueClassThe CSS class of the gauge's text (value-text)
color (new)An optional function that can return a color for current value function(value) {}
viewBox (new)An optional string that specifies the crop region (0 0 100 100)

That's all good, but what about React?

import React, { useEffect, useRef } from "react";
import SvgGauge from "svg-gauge";

const defaultOptions = {
  animDuration: 1,
  showValue: true,
  initialValue: 0,
  max: 100
  // Put any other defaults you want. e.g. dialStartAngle, dialEndAngle, radius, etc.
};

const Gauge = props => {
  const gaugeEl = useRef(null);
  const gaugeRef = useRef(null);
  useEffect(() => {
    if (!gaugeRef.current) {
      const options = { ...defaultOptions, ...props };
      gaugeRef.current = SvgGauge(gaugeEl.current, options);
      gaugeRef.current.setValue(options.initialValue);
    }
    gaugeRef.current.setValueAnimated(props.value, 1);
  }, [props]);

  return <div ref={gaugeEl} className="gauge-container" />;
};

export default Gauge;

// to render:
const renderGauge = () => (
  <Gauge
    value={42}
    // any other options you want
  />
);

React w/ TypeScript?

import { useEffect, useRef } from 'react'
import SvgGauge, { GaugeOptions, GaugeInstance } from 'svg-gauge'

const Gauge = ({ value }: Props) => {
  const gaugeEl = useRef<HTMLDivElement>(null)
  const gaugeRef = useRef<GaugeInstance | null>(null)
  useEffect(() => {
    if (!gaugeRef.current) {
      if (!gaugeEl.current) return
      const options: GaugeOptions = { color: value => (value < 30 ? 'green' : 'red') }
      gaugeRef.current = SvgGauge(gaugeEl.current, options)
      gaugeRef.current?.setValue(1)
    }
    gaugeRef.current?.setValueAnimated(value, 1)
  }, [value])

  return (
    <div style={{ width: '500px', height: '500px' }}>
      <div ref={gaugeEl} />
    </div>
  )
}

interface Props {
  value: number
}

export default Gauge

And Angular?

Ha! It's already there

