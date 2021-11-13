SVG Gauge

Minmalistic, configurable, animated SVG gauge. Zero dependencies

Buy me a coffee ☕

If you like my work please consider making a small donation

Migration from 1.0.2

The new gauge uses a viewbox of 100x100 as opposed to previous 1000x1000. All the stroke and font values have to be adjusted accordingly in your CSS. Just divide those by 10

Demo

Check out the live demo for various options and styling tips for this gauge

Usage

HTML

< div id = "cpuSpeed" class = "gauge-container" > </ div >

CSS

.gauge-container { width : 150px ; height : 150px ; display : block; padding : 10px ; } .gauge-container > .gauge .dial { stroke : #eee ; stroke-width : 2 ; fill : rgba (0,0,0,0); } .gauge-container > .gauge .value { stroke : rgb (47, 227, 255); stroke-width : 2 ; fill : rgba (0,0,0,0); } .gauge-container > .gauge .value-text { fill : rgb (47, 227, 255); font-family : sans-serif; font-weight : bold; font-size : 1em ; }

Javascript

npm install svg-gauge var Gauge = require ( "svg-gauge" ); var Gauge = window .Gauge; var cpuGauge = Gauge( document .getElementById( "cpuSpeed" ), { max : 100 , label : function ( value ) { return Math .round(value) + "/" + this .max; }, value : 50 , color : function ( value ) { if (value < 20 ) { return "#5ee432" ; } else if (value < 40 ) { return "#fffa50" ; } else if (value < 60 ) { return "#f7aa38" ; } else { return "#ef4655" ; } } }); cpuGauge.setValue( 75 ); cpuGauge.setValueAnimated( 90 , 1 );

Options

Name Description dialStartAngle The angle in degrees to start the dial ( 135 ) dialEndAngle The angle in degrees to end the dial. This MUST be less than dialStartAngle ( 45 ) radius The radius of the gauge ( 40 ) min The minimum value for the gauge. This can be a negative value ( 0 ) max The maximum value for the gauge ( 100 ) label Optional function that returns a string label that will be rendered in the center. This function will be passed the current value showValue Whether to show the value at the center of the gauge ( true ) gaugeClass The CSS class of the gauge ( gauge ) dialClass The CSS class of the gauge's dial ( dial ) valueDialClass The CSS class of the gauge's fill (value dial) ( value ) valueClass The CSS class of the gauge's text ( value-text ) color (new) An optional function that can return a color for current value function(value) {} viewBox (new) An optional string that specifies the crop region ( 0 0 100 100 )

That's all good, but what about React?

import React, { useEffect, useRef } from "react" ; import SvgGauge from "svg-gauge" ; const defaultOptions = { animDuration : 1 , showValue : true , initialValue : 0 , max : 100 }; const Gauge = props => { const gaugeEl = useRef( null ); const gaugeRef = useRef( null ); useEffect( () => { if (!gaugeRef.current) { const options = { ...defaultOptions, ...props }; gaugeRef.current = SvgGauge(gaugeEl.current, options); gaugeRef.current.setValue(options.initialValue); } gaugeRef.current.setValueAnimated(props.value, 1 ); }, [props]); return <div ref={gaugeEl} className="gauge-container" />; }; export default Gauge; // to render: const renderGauge = () => ( <Gauge value={42} // any other options you want /> );

React w/ TypeScript?

import { useEffect, useRef } from 'react' import SvgGauge, { GaugeOptions, GaugeInstance } from 'svg-gauge' const Gauge = ({ value }: Props) => { const gaugeEl = useRef<HTMLDivElement>(null) const gaugeRef = useRef<GaugeInstance | null>(null) useEffect(() => { if (!gaugeRef.current) { if (!gaugeEl.current) return const options: GaugeOptions = { color: value => (value < 30 ? 'green' : 'red') } gaugeRef.current = SvgGauge(gaugeEl.current, options) gaugeRef.current?.setValue(1) } gaugeRef.current?.setValueAnimated(value, 1) }, [value]) return ( <div style={{ width: '500px', height: '500px' }}> <div ref={gaugeEl} /> </div> ) } interface Props { value: number } export default Gauge

And Angular?

Ha! It's already there