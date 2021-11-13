Minmalistic, configurable, animated SVG gauge. Zero dependencies
The new gauge uses a viewbox of 100x100 as opposed to previous 1000x1000. All the stroke and font values have to be adjusted accordingly in your CSS. Just divide those by 10
Check out the live demo for various options and styling tips for this gauge
HTML
<div id="cpuSpeed" class="gauge-container"></div>
CSS
.gauge-container {
width: 150px;
height: 150px;
display: block;
padding: 10px;
}
.gauge-container > .gauge .dial {
stroke: #eee;
stroke-width: 2;
fill: rgba(0,0,0,0);
}
.gauge-container > .gauge .value {
stroke: rgb(47, 227, 255);
stroke-width: 2;
fill: rgba(0,0,0,0);
}
.gauge-container > .gauge .value-text {
fill: rgb(47, 227, 255);
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1em;
}
Javascript
// npm install
npm install svg-gauge
// Require JS
var Gauge = require("svg-gauge");
// Standalone
var Gauge = window.Gauge;
// Create a new Gauge
var cpuGauge = Gauge(document.getElementById("cpuSpeed"), {
max: 100,
// custom label renderer
label: function(value) {
return Math.round(value) + "/" + this.max;
},
value: 50,
// Custom dial colors (Optional)
color: function(value) {
if(value < 20) {
return "#5ee432"; // green
}else if(value < 40) {
return "#fffa50"; // yellow
}else if(value < 60) {
return "#f7aa38"; // orange
}else {
return "#ef4655"; // red
}
}
});
// Set gauge value
cpuGauge.setValue(75);
// Set value and animate (value, animation duration in seconds)
cpuGauge.setValueAnimated(90, 1);
|Name
|Description
dialStartAngle
|The angle in degrees to start the dial (
135)
dialEndAngle
|The angle in degrees to end the dial. This MUST be less than dialStartAngle (
45)
radius
|The radius of the gauge (
40)
min
|The minimum value for the gauge. This can be a negative value (
0)
max
|The maximum value for the gauge (
100)
label
|Optional function that returns a string label that will be rendered in the center. This function will be passed the current value
showValue
|Whether to show the value at the center of the gauge (
true)
gaugeClass
|The CSS class of the gauge (
gauge)
dialClass
|The CSS class of the gauge's dial (
dial)
valueDialClass
|The CSS class of the gauge's fill (value dial) (
value)
valueClass
|The CSS class of the gauge's text (
value-text)
color (new)
|An optional function that can return a color for current value
function(value) {}
viewBox (new)
|An optional string that specifies the crop region (
0 0 100 100)
import React, { useEffect, useRef } from "react";
import SvgGauge from "svg-gauge";
const defaultOptions = {
animDuration: 1,
showValue: true,
initialValue: 0,
max: 100
// Put any other defaults you want. e.g. dialStartAngle, dialEndAngle, radius, etc.
};
const Gauge = props => {
const gaugeEl = useRef(null);
const gaugeRef = useRef(null);
useEffect(() => {
if (!gaugeRef.current) {
const options = { ...defaultOptions, ...props };
gaugeRef.current = SvgGauge(gaugeEl.current, options);
gaugeRef.current.setValue(options.initialValue);
}
gaugeRef.current.setValueAnimated(props.value, 1);
}, [props]);
return <div ref={gaugeEl} className="gauge-container" />;
};
export default Gauge;
// to render:
const renderGauge = () => (
<Gauge
value={42}
// any other options you want
/>
);
import { useEffect, useRef } from 'react'
import SvgGauge, { GaugeOptions, GaugeInstance } from 'svg-gauge'
const Gauge = ({ value }: Props) => {
const gaugeEl = useRef<HTMLDivElement>(null)
const gaugeRef = useRef<GaugeInstance | null>(null)
useEffect(() => {
if (!gaugeRef.current) {
if (!gaugeEl.current) return
const options: GaugeOptions = { color: value => (value < 30 ? 'green' : 'red') }
gaugeRef.current = SvgGauge(gaugeEl.current, options)
gaugeRef.current?.setValue(1)
}
gaugeRef.current?.setValueAnimated(value, 1)
}, [value])
return (
<div style={{ width: '500px', height: '500px' }}>
<div ref={gaugeEl} />
</div>
)
}
interface Props {
value: number
}
export default Gauge