sfl

svg-fill-loader

by Stas Kurilov
0.0.8 (see all)

DEPRECATED, use https://github.com/kisenka/svg-mixer/tree/master/packages/svg-transform-loader instead

Popularity

Downloads/wk

855

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
Use svg-transform-loader instead, see https://git.io/vp48g

Readme

DEPRECATED

Use svg-transform-loader instead.

