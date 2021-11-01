Map of SVG elements to allowed attributes.

Contents

What is this?

This is a map of tag names to lists of allowed attributes. Global attributes are stored at the special tag name * . All attributes from SVG 1.1, SVG Tiny 1.2, and SVG 2 are included.

👉 Note: Includes deprecated attributes.

👉 Note: ARIA ( role , aria-* ), event ( ev:event , on* ), or xml:* and xlink:* attributes are not included.

When should I use this?

You can use this to figure out if certain attributes are allowed on certain SVG elements.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install svg-element-attributes

In Deno with Skypack:

import {svgElementAttributes} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/svg-element-attributes@2?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import {svgElementAttributes} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/svg-element-attributes@2?min' </ script >

Use

import {svgElementAttributes} from 'svg-element-attributes' console .log(svgElementAttributes[ '*' ]) console .log(svgElementAttributes.circle)

Yields:

[ 'about' , 'class' , 'content' , 'datatype' , 'id' , 'lang' , 'property' , 'rel' , 'resource' , 'rev' , 'tabindex' , 'typeof' ] [ 'alignment-baseline' , 'baseline-shift' , 'clip' , 'clip-path' , 'clip-rule' , 'transform' , 'unicode-bidi' , 'visibility' , 'word-spacing' , 'writing-mode' ]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: svgElementAttributes . There is no default export.

svgElementAttributes

Map of lowercase SVG elements to allowed attributes ( Record<string, Array<string>> ).

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

