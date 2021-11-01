openbase logo
svg-element-attributes

by Titus
2.0.1 (see all)

Map of SVG elements to allowed attributes

80K

16

4mos ago

0

0

MIT

Built-In

Readme

svg-element-attributes

Build Coverage Downloads Size

Map of SVG elements to allowed attributes.

Contents

What is this?

This is a map of tag names to lists of allowed attributes. Global attributes are stored at the special tag name *. All attributes from SVG 1.1, SVG Tiny 1.2, and SVG 2 are included.

👉 Note: Includes deprecated attributes.

👉 Note: ARIA (role, aria-*), event (ev:event, on*), or xml:* and xlink:* attributes are not included.

When should I use this?

You can use this to figure out if certain attributes are allowed on certain SVG elements.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install svg-element-attributes

In Deno with Skypack:

import {svgElementAttributes} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/svg-element-attributes@2?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

<script type="module">
  import {svgElementAttributes} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/svg-element-attributes@2?min'
</script>

Use

import {svgElementAttributes} from 'svg-element-attributes'

console.log(svgElementAttributes['*'])
console.log(svgElementAttributes.circle)

Yields:

[
  'about',
  'class',
  'content',
  'datatype',
  'id',
  'lang',
  'property',
  'rel',
  'resource',
  'rev',
  'tabindex',
  'typeof' ]
[
  'alignment-baseline',
  'baseline-shift',
  'clip',
  'clip-path',
  'clip-rule',
  // …
  'transform',
  'unicode-bidi',
  'visibility',
  'word-spacing',
  'writing-mode' ]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: svgElementAttributes. There is no default export.

svgElementAttributes

Map of lowercase SVG elements to allowed attributes (Record<string, Array<string>>).

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

Contribute

Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

