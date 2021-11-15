Accurate country flags

This repository contains accurate renders of all the worlds flags in SVG and PNG format.

View all of the flags here: https://hampusborgos.github.io/country-flags/

We make every effort to maintain the most accurate repository of flags. That is, flags that most closely match what the country or territory's laws and regulations describe the flags as being.

The source files were taken from Wikimedia Commons and sometimes contributed back (when the country legislation more accurately describes what the flag should look like). The flags are not under copyright protection since flags are in public domain (there may be other restrictions on how the flag can be used though).

Flags are organized by "ISO country-code"

The flags are named by their 2-letter ISO-3166 country code, except for the constituent countries of Great Britain which have 6-letter codes "GB-ENG" etc).

Kosovo uses the user-assigned country code XK , which is not part of the ISO standard, but in use by several multinational organizations.

Also included is a JSON file that maps the ISO country code to the name of the country.

Get the flags

You can download this repository. Or you can clone it. You can also view all the flags here.

You can also install this as a NPM module:

npm install --save svg-country-flags

Exporting to pngs

In addition to the the SVG "sources" for all flags, we've also provided PNG exports of the SVG renderings in 100px, 250px, and 1000px widths. If you're still using PNGs (SVGs are scalable, after all), and the pre-rendered versions don't fit your needs, use the following methods to get different widths:

Arbitrary Width

You can run the node script 'build-pngs', you must first install the modules svgexport and imagemin-cli :

npm install -g svgexport imagemin-cli npm run build-pngs -- 1000 :

Replace 1000: with whatever width you want (note the : ), or type :200 to get PNGs with a height of 200px.

Arbitrary Width Manually

If you cannot run the node script above, you can do the same steps manually.

Use a combination of svgexport and imagemin-cli from NPM to get that. imagemin is very important because svgexport produces uncompressed PNGs which are several MB each.

Run the following commands in the svg/ directory to get PNGs of a desired width:

for file in *.svg ; do svgexport $file "`basename $file svg`png" pad 1000 : ; done imagemin *.png --out-dir=../compressed-pngs/ rm *.png