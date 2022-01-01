A tool for cleaning SVG Files - partial port of Scour to JavaScript.
Visit the original Scour - an SVG scrubber, http://codedread.com/scour/
Scour was created by Jeff Schiller.
Please note that this is a partial port, which means it is not finsihed at all. For thoose who want to clean their SVG files and have them as clean as possible as I highly recommend to use the original Scour.py. (Please see the list of implemented and missing processing steps below.)
Recommended! Be sure to check out SVGO, a Nodejs-based tool for optimizing SVG vector graphics files.
As Command Line Tool
npm install svg-cleaner -g
svg-cleaner INPUT_FILE OUTPUT_FILE
As module - simple interface:
var cleanedSvgString = require('svg-cleaner').clean(svgString);
require('svg-cleaner').cleanFile(srcFilename, targetFilename);
As module - chainable interface
var SVGCleaner = require('svg-cleaner');
var mySVGCleaner = SVGCleaner.createCleaner();
mySVGCleaner.load(svgString)
.shortenIDs()
.removeComments()
.svgString();
var svgStringWithShortIDAndWithoutComments = mySVGCleaner.svgString();
I needed a library to work with SVG-Stacker, that could rename IDs and keep the references inside the SVG document structure intact. SVG-Stacker merges different svg files and needs to make sure that the ids from different files are unique in the merged version. I found that Scour implemented that feature.
The goal of the port was to bring the power of Scour to the JavaScript world, make it available as commandline tool and usable as module for node.js.
I tried to keep the ideas and way how Scour cleans SVG files. I translated the processing steps and copied most of the original comments from scour into the new source code, as they describe the original ideas best. I marked all of these orginial comments by putting 'Scour:' in the first line and used the markdown syntax for quotes (>) to indent the original comment.
Please see the annotated JavaScript Source-Code.
Tests are based on mocha, run
make test.
Visual tests are based on phantomjs. The idea is to render and rasterize
both, the original SVG file and cleaned version of that SVG file to compare the rasterized results
to ensure they are visualy identical.
Make sure you have installed phantomjs, then run
make visualtest.
SVGCleaner.createCleaner();
// creates SVG Cleaner instance
SVGCleaner.load(svgString);
// loads an SVG String
SVGCleaner.readFileSync(srcFilename);
// loads an SVG file
SVGCleaner.clean();
// performs all processing steps
SVGCleaner.svgString();
// returns SVG as String
SVGCleaner.writeFileSync(targetFilename);
// writes SVG to file
It makes sense to use clean(), as processing steps need to be performend in a specific order. To make use of single processing steps, you can call these steps directly. See description below:
Removal of namespaced elements
removeNSElements(namespacesToRemove);
namespacesToRemove: array of namespace prefixes, e.g.: ['dc', 'rdf', 'sodipodi', 'cc', 'inkscape']
Removal of namespaced attributes
removeNSAttributes(namespacesToRemove);
namespacesToRemove: array of namespace prefixes
Removal of comments
removeComments();
Repairation of styles
repairStyles();
Removal of unreferenced elements
removeUnreferencedElements();
Removal of empty elements
Shortening of id attribute values
shortenIDs(startNumber)
startNumber: default: 1, optional
Shortens the IDs, spreadsheet-style, i.e. from a to z, then from aa to az, ba to bz, etc., until zz.
Removal of unreferenced id attributes
removeUnreferencedIDs()
Processing steps in scour, that are not implemented yet:
SVG-Cleaner is released under the same license as Scour: