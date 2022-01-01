SVG Cleaner

A tool for cleaning SVG Files - partial port of Scour to JavaScript.

Visit the original Scour - an SVG scrubber, http://codedread.com/scour/

Scour was created by Jeff Schiller.

Please note that this is a partial port, which means it is not finsihed at all. For thoose who want to clean their SVG files and have them as clean as possible as I highly recommend to use the original Scour.py. (Please see the list of implemented and missing processing steps below.)

Alternatives

Recommended! Be sure to check out SVGO, a Nodejs-based tool for optimizing SVG vector graphics files.

Installation & Usage

As Command Line Tool

npm install svg-cleaner -g svg-cleaner INPUT_FILE OUTPUT_FILE

As module - simple interface:

var cleanedSvgString = require ( 'svg-cleaner' ).clean(svgString);

require ( 'svg-cleaner' ).cleanFile(srcFilename, targetFilename);

As module - chainable interface

var SVGCleaner = require ( 'svg-cleaner' ); var mySVGCleaner = SVGCleaner.createCleaner(); mySVGCleaner.load(svgString) .shortenIDs() .removeComments() .svgString(); var svgStringWithShortIDAndWithoutComments = mySVGCleaner.svgString();

Background

I needed a library to work with SVG-Stacker, that could rename IDs and keep the references inside the SVG document structure intact. SVG-Stacker merges different svg files and needs to make sure that the ids from different files are unique in the merged version. I found that Scour implemented that feature.

The goal of the port was to bring the power of Scour to the JavaScript world, make it available as commandline tool and usable as module for node.js.

I tried to keep the ideas and way how Scour cleans SVG files. I translated the processing steps and copied most of the original comments from scour into the new source code, as they describe the original ideas best. I marked all of these orginial comments by putting 'Scour:' in the first line and used the markdown syntax for quotes (>) to indent the original comment.

Missing processing steps are marked with an comment '@missing'.

Changed processing steps are marked with an comment containern '@extended' or '@changed'

Some functions and variable names are changed to (hopefully) be more descriptive.

Please see the annotated JavaScript Source-Code.

Tests

Tests are based on mocha, run make test .

Visual tests are based on phantomjs. The idea is to render and rasterize both, the original SVG file and cleaned version of that SVG file to compare the rasterized results to ensure they are visualy identical. Make sure you have installed phantomjs, then run make visualtest .

API

SVGCleaner.createCleaner(); SVGCleaner.load(svgString); SVGCleaner.readFileSync(srcFilename); SVGCleaner.clean(); SVGCleaner.svgString(); SVGCleaner.writeFileSync(targetFilename);

It makes sense to use clean(), as processing steps need to be performend in a specific order. To make use of single processing steps, you can call these steps directly. See description below:

Implemented processing steps

Removal of namespaced elements removeNSElements (namespacesToRemove); namespacesToRemove : array of namespace prefixes, e.g.: ['dc', 'rdf', 'sodipodi', 'cc', 'inkscape']

Removal of namespaced attributes removeNSAttributes (namespacesToRemove); namespacesToRemove : array of namespace prefixes

Removal of comments removeComments ();

Repairation of styles repairStyles ();

Removal of unreferenced elements removeUnreferencedElements ();

Removal of empty elements

Shortening of id attribute values shortenIDs (startNumber) startNumber : default: 1, optional Shortens the IDs, spreadsheet-style, i.e. from a to z, then from aa to az, ba to bz, etc., until zz.

Removal of unreferenced id attributes removeUnreferencedIDs ()

Missing

Processing steps in scour, that are not implemented yet:

remove the xmlns: declarations now

ensure namespace for SVG is declared

check for redundant SVG namespace declaration

convert colors to #RRGGBB format

remove if the user wants to

flattend defs elements into just one defs element

removeDuplicateGradientStops();

remove gradients that are only referenced by one other gradient

remove duplicate gradients

createGroupsForCommonAttributes()

move common attributes to parent group

remove unused attributes from parent

moveAttributesToParentGroup

remove unnecessary closing point of polygons and scour points

scour points of polyline

clean path data

scour lengths (including coordinates)

reducePrecision

removeDefaultAttributeValues

optimizeTransforms

convert rasters references to base64-encoded strings

properly size the SVG document

License

SVG-Cleaner is released under the same license as Scour:

Apache License Version 2.0